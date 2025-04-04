The DIU chief believes that a ceasefire is possible in 2025, but doubts that a sustainable peace will be achieved. According to him, Russia's strategic goal for Ukraine remains unchanged.
The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Alexander Ivashchenko, said that Russia's resources are depleted and the economy is deteriorating. According to him, the Russian economy may face irreversible trends at the end of the year and next year.
Russia intends to produce more than 7 million artillery munitions and large-caliber mines in 2025. It also plans to produce about 3,000 long-range missiles.
The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, said that Russia is seeking a ceasefire to restore its forces. According to him, the enemy needs this to regroup and continue its aggression against Ukraine.
The President thanked the developers of long-range drones and missiles for effective strikes on Russian territory. Reducing the enemy's ability to refine oil and lower energy prices bring peace closer.
The meeting discussed Putin's attempts to manipulate world leaders, in particular the US president's desire to achieve peace. They also addressed the issue of supplying units on the front line.
Cloudy weather with light sleet and rain is expected in Ukraine on January 24. Daytime temperatures will range from 0 to +11°C, with the warmest temperatures in the south.
January 24 is the Day of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, founded in 2004. The history of Ukrainian intelligence dates back to 1919, when the first foreign intelligence unit was created under the Ukrainian People's Republic.
The President held a meeting on the negotiation process with the EU and expects a productive year for accession. Ukraine plans to open all negotiating clusters with the EU by 2025.
Because of the war, the Russian economy lost 1. 5-1.7 million able-bodied citizens. By 2045, the Russian labor market will shrink by another 7-10 million people from the current 76 million employed.
Russia has mobilized up to 180,000 prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine. On January 1, one-time payments to prisoners for signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry were canceled due to the economic crisis.
The head of the GRU said that the Russian economy will reach a dangerous point in 2025. Russia plans to spend 41% of its budget on the war and is capable of continuing hostilities at the current level.
Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Council of State on the situation in Syria after the fall of the Assad regime. Ukraine is ready to support the Syrian people with food and help stabilize the situation in the region.
The president approved the emblem and flag of the SVR of Ukraine with unique elements, including a QR code and the motto "Truth wins everything". The symbols will reflect belonging to the department and will be used at official events.
The President of Ukraine chaired a meeting of the Cabinet to discuss the situation at the front and Russia's assistance in the war. They also reviewed investments of partners in the Ukrainian defense industry and contracting for the army.
From 6 museums in 5 de-occupied regions of Ukraine, 34,872 museum objects from the state part of the Museum Fund were stolen. The return of cultural property may take years, the Ministry of Culture said.
The President of Ukraine dismissed and appointed new deputy heads of the SZR. Oleh Luhovskyi became the first deputy, Oleh Sinaiko was dismissed, and Hennadii Bohach was appointed deputy head of the Service.
The Oskol Ugarov Electrometallurgical Plant in Russia, which is crucial for the Russian military-industrial complex, has been shut down. Resuming its full-fledged operation in the coming months will be problematic. This will lead to complications and disruption of order fulfillment.
Upon his return to Ukraine, President Zelenskyy met with military leaders, including the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, to receive detailed reports on the operational situation, defense contracts, assistance from partners, and progress in developing the capabilities of Ukrainian drones of various types and missions.
President Zelenskyy held a meeting with senior military and intelligence officials to discuss the situation on the battlefield, enemy plans to disrupt the Peace Summit, and the provision of necessary weapons and assistance to the army.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has changed the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to negotiate security guarantees with other countries, adding new members. The head of state also excluded several representatives of the country from the delegation.
President Zelenskyy held a conference call to discuss the situation in Kharkiv region, the deployment of additional forces and intelligence on enemy movements, and the postponement of international events in response to the situation.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andriy Alekseenko from the post of First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and appointed Oleg Lugovskyi to the post.
Starting from April 23, Ukrainian consulates will temporarily suspend all consular services to Ukrainian men of military age, except for the preparation of documents for returning to Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy warned that Russia will try to intensify its offensive actions, but Ukraine will respond accordingly, as reflected in intelligence reports and preparations for potential hostile actions.
Budanov informed Zelenskyy about Russia's plans for offensive actions in the spring and summer, and Ukraine will respond to any hostile actions by the aggressor state.
The former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Yevhen Borysov, is suspected of illicit enrichment totaling more than UAH 140 million. The man and his family own several cars and luxury real estate abroad, without having enough legally obtained assets and income to do so.
President Zelenskyy approves plans for the new head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, General Oleh Ivashchenko, to take office.
Former NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov is being considered for the post of Ukraine's new ambassador to Moldova by the Presidential Office.
The newly appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, assured that he will do everything possible to strengthen Ukraine's security against Russian aggression, as the NSDC is becoming extremely important in the current struggle for existence.