Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 896 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 8798 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52739 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192949 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111819 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372202 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298457 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212019 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243269 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254645 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Budanov questions whether sustainable peace will be achieved this year

The DIU chief believes that a ceasefire is possible in 2025, but doubts that a sustainable peace will be achieved. According to him, Russia's strategic goal for Ukraine remains unchanged.

War • February 25, 02:08 PM • 48307 views

Russian Federation has spent all the resources accumulated during Putin's rule - SZR

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Alexander Ivashchenko, said that Russia's resources are depleted and the economy is deteriorating. According to him, the Russian economy may face irreversible trends at the end of the year and next year.

War • February 23, 02:23 PM • 31236 views

Ivashchenko: Russia plans to produce 7 million artillery ammunition and mines in 2025

Russia intends to produce more than 7 million artillery munitions and large-caliber mines in 2025. It also plans to produce about 3,000 long-range missiles.

War • February 23, 02:15 PM • 19822 views

For a respite and to continue aggression: the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service says Russia needs a ceasefire

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, said that Russia is seeking a ceasefire to restore its forces. According to him, the enemy needs this to regroup and continue its aggression against Ukraine.

War • February 23, 01:54 PM • 23094 views

Zelensky: Ukrainian weapons return war to Russia and reduce its potential

The President thanked the developers of long-range drones and missiles for effective strikes on Russian territory. Reducing the enemy's ability to refine oil and lower energy prices bring peace closer.

War • January 27, 12:05 AM • 116625 views

Putin wants to manipulate Trump, but he will not succeed - Zelensky

The meeting discussed Putin's attempts to manipulate world leaders, in particular the US president's desire to achieve peace. They also addressed the issue of supplying units on the front line.

War • January 24, 09:07 PM • 31269 views

Cold and wet: weather forecast for today

Cloudy weather with light sleet and rain is expected in Ukraine on January 24. Daytime temperatures will range from 0 to +11°C, with the warmest temperatures in the south.

Kyiv • January 24, 06:52 AM • 31621 views

Today is the Day of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

January 24 is the Day of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, founded in 2004. The history of Ukrainian intelligence dates back to 1919, when the first foreign intelligence unit was created under the Ukrainian People's Republic.

Society • January 24, 04:45 AM • 29124 views

Zelenskyy: This year should be productive in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

The President held a meeting on the negotiation process with the EU and expects a productive year for accession. Ukraine plans to open all negotiating clusters with the EU by 2025.

Society • January 7, 06:48 PM • 21584 views

russia has lost more than 1.5 million able-bodied citizens due to the war: what awaits the russian economy

Because of the war, the Russian economy lost 1. 5-1.7 million able-bodied citizens. By 2045, the Russian labor market will shrink by another 7-10 million people from the current 76 million employed.

News of the World • January 6, 07:32 PM • 30335 views

Russia sent up to 180,000 prisoners to war against Ukraine - intelligence

Russia has mobilized up to 180,000 prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine. On January 1, one-time payments to prisoners for signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry were canceled due to the economic crisis.

War • January 3, 06:46 AM • 24802 views

The Russian economy is slowly regressing - Budanov

The head of the GRU said that the Russian economy will reach a dangerous point in 2025. Russia plans to spend 41% of its budget on the war and is capable of continuing hostilities at the current level.

War • December 31, 03:14 PM • 67937 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready to supply food to Syria

Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Council of State on the situation in Syria after the fall of the Assad regime. Ukraine is ready to support the Syrian people with food and help stabilize the situation in the region.

Politics • December 23, 03:57 PM • 38969 views

Ukraine approves new symbols of the Foreign Intelligence Service

The president approved the emblem and flag of the SVR of Ukraine with unique elements, including a QR code and the motto "Truth wins everything". The symbols will reflect belonging to the department and will be used at official events.

Politics • December 9, 07:19 PM • 28824 views

Who is helping Russia wage war against Ukraine: Zelenskyy listens to intelligence report at the Stavka

The President of Ukraine chaired a meeting of the Cabinet to discuss the situation at the front and Russia's assistance in the war. They also reviewed investments of partners in the Ukrainian defense industry and contracting for the army.

War • October 14, 02:13 PM • 14207 views
Exclusive

Almost 35 thousand exhibits stolen by Russia from six museums in five de-occupied regions of Ukraine

From 6 museums in 5 de-occupied regions of Ukraine, 34,872 museum objects from the state part of the Museum Fund were stolen. The return of cultural property may take years, the Ministry of Culture said.

War • October 11, 01:16 PM • 177511 views

Zelensky makes personnel changes in the Foreign Intelligence Service

The President of Ukraine dismissed and appointed new deputy heads of the SZR. Oleh Luhovskyi became the first deputy, Oleh Sinaiko was dismissed, and Hennadii Bohach was appointed deputy head of the Service.

Politics • October 2, 11:31 AM • 13111 views

"In the coming months, resumption of work will be problematic." Yusov on the consequences of the strike on the Oskol plant

The Oskol Ugarov Electrometallurgical Plant in Russia, which is crucial for the Russian military-industrial complex, has been shut down. Resuming its full-fledged operation in the coming months will be problematic. This will lead to complications and disruption of order fulfillment.

War • July 5, 07:05 AM • 25669 views

Situation on all fronts, aid arrivals, and a report on drones: Zelensky returned to Ukraine and gathered the Stavka

Upon his return to Ukraine, President Zelenskyy met with military leaders, including the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, to receive detailed reports on the operational situation, defense contracts, assistance from partners, and progress in developing the capabilities of Ukrainian drones of various types and missions.

War • June 17, 03:44 PM • 32012 views

The situation on the battlefield, army supplies and Russia's plans to disrupt the Peace Summit: Zelensky holds a meeting of the Stavka

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with senior military and intelligence officials to discuss the situation on the battlefield, enemy plans to disrupt the Peace Summit, and the provision of necessary weapons and assistance to the army.

War • May 23, 03:54 PM • 17532 views

Zelensky changed the composition of the delegation that works on security guarantees

President Volodymyr Zelensky has changed the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to negotiate security guarantees with other countries, adding new members. The head of state also excluded several representatives of the country from the delegation.

War • May 22, 01:16 PM • 19932 views

Zelensky held a conference call: he heard a report on Kharkiv region, postpones international events

President Zelenskyy held a conference call to discuss the situation in Kharkiv region, the deployment of additional forces and intelligence on enemy movements, and the postponement of international events in response to the situation.

War • May 15, 09:43 AM • 25858 views

Zelensky replaced the first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andriy Alekseenko from the post of First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and appointed Oleg Lugovskyi to the post.

War • May 13, 03:48 PM • 41652 views

Ukrainian consulates stop providing services to men of military age - media

Starting from April 23, Ukrainian consulates will temporarily suspend all consular services to Ukrainian men of military age, except for the preparation of documents for returning to Ukraine.

Our people abroad • April 23, 06:44 AM • 20515 views

The madness in the Kremlin is still strong: Zelenskyy says the occupier will try to intensify assault and offensive actions

President Zelenskyy warned that Russia will try to intensify its offensive actions, but Ukraine will respond accordingly, as reflected in intelligence reports and preparations for potential hostile actions.

War • April 15, 06:18 PM • 55455 views

Budanov reports on Russian plans for an offensive at the Stavka meeting

Budanov informed Zelenskyy about Russia's plans for offensive actions in the spring and summer, and Ukraine will respond to any hostile actions by the aggressor state.

War • April 15, 06:01 PM • 36644 views

SBI completes pre-trial investigation against former Odesa military commissar Borisov

The former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Yevhen Borysov, is suspected of illicit enrichment totaling more than UAH 140 million. The man and his family own several cars and luxury real estate abroad, without having enough legally obtained assets and income to do so.

Crimes and emergencies • April 15, 08:21 AM • 15684 views

Zelenskyy approves the planned: Zelenskyy heard the first report of the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

President Zelenskyy approves plans for the new head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, General Oleh Ivashchenko, to take office.

War • April 4, 07:18 PM • 26705 views

Media: Former NSDC Secretary Danilov is being considered as new ambassador to Moldova

Former NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov is being considered for the post of Ukraine's new ambassador to Moldova by the Presidential Office.

Politics • March 29, 03:18 PM • 28480 views

Lytvynenko: NSDC is a tool that is becoming extremely important in the current conditions of struggle

The newly appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, assured that he will do everything possible to strengthen Ukraine's security against Russian aggression, as the NSDC is becoming extremely important in the current struggle for existence.

War • March 29, 11:14 AM • 28261 views