Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Russia's international reserves fell by $5.0 billion in a week. At the same time, in 2025, the losses of Russian companies sharply increased, reports UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

From January to September, the total indicator increased by almost a quarter year-on-year and reached 6.52 trillion rubles, the Foreign Intelligence Service reported.

At the same time, in 2025, Russian businesses faced a sharp increase in non-payments from state-owned companies for contracts concluded within the framework of public procurement.

Also, the share of unprofitable coal enterprises in Russia continued to grow in January-September 2025, increasing to 68.1%. But at the same time, passenger car production in Russia in October 2025 fell by 46.7% - stated the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Recall

Representatives of companies controlling mines in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region warned the Russian government about the impossibility of extraction without 40 billion rubles. Instead of assistance, the purchase of coal in Kuzbass is being considered.