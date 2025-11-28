Russia's international reserves decreased by $5 billion in a week - Foreign Intelligence Service

$42.190.11
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 6088 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 6330 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 5396 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 26311 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 24835 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 38451 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 43255 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 23014 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 35187 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Popular news
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of UkraineNovember 27, 10:24 PM • 13688 views
The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will changeNovember 27, 10:59 PM • 13012 views
Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: detailsVideoNovember 27, 11:31 PM • 6244 views
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhotoNovember 28, 12:57 AM • 11610 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicoptersNovember 28, 01:30 AM • 11311 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 27665 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 38483 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 43283 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 35219 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 28386 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction02:36 AM • 4598 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 31397 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 52275 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 85492 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 100832 views
Russia's international reserves decreased by $5 billion in a week - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Russia's international reserves fell by $5.0 billion in a week, and Russian companies' losses sharply increased in 2025. The share of unprofitable coal enterprises reached 68.1%, and passenger car production decreased by 46.7%.

Russia's international reserves decreased by $5 billion in a week - Foreign Intelligence Service
Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Russia's international reserves fell by $5.0 billion in a week. At the same time, in 2025, the losses of Russian companies sharply increased, reports UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

From January to September, the total indicator increased by almost a quarter year-on-year and reached 6.52 trillion rubles, the Foreign Intelligence Service reported.

At the same time, in 2025, Russian businesses faced a sharp increase in non-payments from state-owned companies for contracts concluded within the framework of public procurement.

Also, the share of unprofitable coal enterprises in Russia continued to grow in January-September 2025, increasing to 68.1%. But at the same time, passenger car production in Russia in October 2025 fell by 46.7%

- stated the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Recall

Representatives of companies controlling mines in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region warned the Russian government about the impossibility of extraction without 40 billion rubles. Instead of assistance, the purchase of coal in Kuzbass is being considered.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine