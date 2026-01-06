China has reaffirmed its consistent position on the war in Ukraine, stating the need to respect the sovereignty of states and the principles of the UN Charter. This is reported by Global Times, writes UNN.

Details

China's position on the Ukrainian situation is very clear:

"The four necessities" put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping are our basic guidelines: China believes that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be strictly observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported, — Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday, answering a question about whether China's call to respect the sovereignty of all countries after the events in Venezuela also applies to Ukraine.

Mao also noted that from the first day of the crisis, China has consistently advocated for promoting peace and dialogue and advancing a political settlement of the crisis. China's objective and impartial position and the efforts it has made are obvious to all.

