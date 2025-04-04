Alexander Stubb unexpectedly met with Donald Trump in Florida. The presidents played golf and discussed strengthening the
partnership between the United States and Finland, including the development of icebreakers.
Colorado Democrats have agreed to remove Donald Trump's portrait from the gallery of presidents after his complaint on Truth
Social. The request came from Republicans.
The US Department of Defense has launched an investigation using a polygraph due to a leak of information about Elon Musk's
meeting with the Pentagon regarding plans for war with China. Musk threatened to sue for disclosure of data.
According to the NYT, the Pentagon planned to inform Elon Musk about plans for a war with China. Trump and the Pentagon leadership
denied this information, calling it fake.
Donald Trump has promised up to 20 years in prison for those involved in Tesla vandalism. The US Attorney General called the Tesla
arson domestic terrorism.