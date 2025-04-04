Truth Social

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13725 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24178 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62253 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209783 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120389 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388616 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308422 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213350 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244026 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254999 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128501 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209783 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388616 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252742 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308422 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1538 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12415 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42810 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70886 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56679 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

Truth Social

Alt-tech social media platform
News by theme

Played golf and agreed on "necessary icebreakers": Trump's meeting with the President of Finland

Alexander Stubb unexpectedly met with Donald Trump in Florida. The presidents played golf and discussed strengthening the partnership between the United States and Finland, including the development of icebreakers.

Politics • March 30, 01:56 AM • 22461 views

In the Colorado State Capitol, they agreed to remove Trump's portrait after criticism of the US President

Colorado Democrats have agreed to remove Donald Trump's portrait from the gallery of presidents after his complaint on Truth Social. The request came from Republicans.

News of the World • March 25, 01:29 PM • 19219 views

The Pentagon has begun polygraphing employees after Musk's visit

The US Department of Defense has launched an investigation using a polygraph due to a leak of information about Elon Musk's meeting with the Pentagon regarding plans for war with China. Musk threatened to sue for disclosure of data.

News of the World • March 23, 05:29 AM • 55175 views

NYT reported that the Pentagon wants to brief Musk on a potential war with China: Trump denies

According to the NYT, the Pentagon planned to inform Elon Musk about plans for a war with China. Trump and the Pentagon leadership denied this information, calling it fake.

News of the World • March 21, 10:49 AM • 34259 views

Trump threatened 20 years in prison for anyone involved in attacks on Tesla

Donald Trump has promised up to 20 years in prison for those involved in Tesla vandalism. The US Attorney General called the Tesla arson domestic terrorism.

News of the World • March 21, 08:55 AM • 26832 views