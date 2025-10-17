Trump made a statement after meeting with Zelenskyy: says he told him, as he "likewise suggested Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a deal"

US President Donald Trump issued a statement after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling the meeting "interesting and cordial," and that during it he told him, "as he likewise suggested" the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, "that it is time to stop the killing and make a deal," writes UNN.

The meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine was very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL! Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide! No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent. This is a War that would have never started if I were President. Thousands of people being slaughtered each and every week — NO MORE, GO HOME TO YOUR FAMILIES IN PEACE! - Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He made this statement after more than two hours of conversation with Zelenskyy at the White House.

Trump has now departed from the White House to Florida.

After the talks, Zelenskyy called European leaders to inform them about the latest news. And then he spoke with the press.

