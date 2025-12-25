$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 13662 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15707 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 18830 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 15391 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 14578 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12777 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 47592 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 65056 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32133 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 52704 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Tags
Authors
Financial Times

Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

The Kardashian family held their annual Christmas party in an intimate format, foregoing a lavish celebration. Khloé Kardashian explained that this was due to her mother Kris Jenner's recent 70th birthday.

Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photos

The Kardashian family has once again changed the format of their annual Christmas party, opting for a "chamber" celebration, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

"They usually throw one of the most lavish Christmas parties of the year, the kind everyone dreams of. But this year, the Kardashians have once again decided to change the format," the publication writes.

As noted, instead of their usual extravagant parties, the family opted for a "chamber" holiday event - after it was previously revealed that Kendall Jenner would take on the organizing duties.

Khloé Kardashian told her Instagram followers on Wednesday evening about the more relaxed (but still glamorous) party. Dressed to the nines, Khloé said they decided not to do anything excessive after her mother Kris Jenner's recent 70th birthday party.

"This year we're not having a big Christmas Eve party because my mom just had a grand 70th birthday, and we just wanted something more intimate, so we'll just be with family, but of course, we still have to dress up because we love it so much. So we're just going to celebrate this holiday very glamorously and wonderfully," she said.

This is not the first time the family has decided to host a more modest Christmas Eve party - last year they also opted for a more intimate, casual event.

In her video, Khloé chose a white strapless dress that hugged her figure for the family celebration. The Good American brand founder accessorized her look with a dazzling necklace and matching earrings. Her hair was parted on the side and fell in elegant waves to her shoulders. A layer of mascara was applied to her eyelashes, and shimmering gold eyeshadow around her eyes. As a finishing touch, she added a warm blush to her cheeks and a nude shade to her lips.

Khloé also posted a sweet photo on her Instagram stories of her seven-year-old daughter True and three-year-old son Tatum posing with Santa.

In a short humorous video, the reality TV star filmed herself trying to persuade her son to join her, but he quickly ran off in another direction. But True, as well as Khloé's niece, Dream, were more than happy to participate in the video to show off their festive outfits and take part in the "6-7" trend.

"My girls are so wonderful! They're like little lollipops," Khloé enthusiastically said, referring to their red and white dresses.

Khloé also posted a sweet photo on her Instagram stories of her seven-year-old daughter True and three-year-old son Tatum posing with Santa.

Kendall also posted a snippet of her "vintage" Mugler outfit on her Instagram stories. The model showed off her slender legs in a white mini-skirt with a fluffy hem and a matching fitted blazer with the same trim around the neckline and cuffs. In addition, she wore gold closed-toe pumps and added a sparkling necklace for a dramatic look. In the photo, Kendall posed against a simple wall, holding a glass of red wine in her hand. The media personality then took a mirror selfie to show off the festive outfit again.

Earlier that day, Kendall also uploaded a photo of herself drinking from a mug in front of a Christmas tree. Her dark hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun, preventing loose strands from falling onto her face.

Kylie Jenner also enjoyed this quiet evening and showed on her Instagram stories that she was drinking a Sprinter drink - her vodka soda brand that she launched in 2024. Later, she presented her own glamorous look - a vintage John Galliano look from 1995. The beauty mogul was dressed in a black strapless dress with white stripes that hugged her slender figure. Her hair was styled in an intricate braided updo and secured at the back of her head. Kylie also opted for dramatic smoky eyeshadow, bright pink blush, and a darker nude shade on her lips.

Kim Kardashian showed off her outfit for the holiday party by uploading a short video to her Instagram stories. The SKIMS founder filmed a selfie video, zooming the camera in on her diamond earrings as she prepared to go out.

Then she showed off the stunning outfit she wore to the party - a vintage Mugler from 1986. It consisted of a shimmering silver corset and a matching skirt that hugged her figure and trailed behind her. Additional black fabric, shimmering in the light, was visible around the bodice and hem of the skirt.

Kim photographed herself in a mirror reflection wearing this outfit, and then shared short videos showcasing the Mugler outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian also attended this cozy Christmas party with her family, but first she was preparing dough in the kitchen.

"Merry Christmas (making my grandma Helen Kardashian's famous Beeshee dough to rise until tomorrow morning when we leave the house for our Christmas party!!)", she wrote in the caption of the photos posted on Instagram.

She could be seen in a green long-sleeved mini-dress and sheer black tights. The reality TV star mixed ingredients in silver bowls and also stirred something in a pot on the stove. Kourtney completed her evening look with brown gloves and gold earrings. Her long dark hair was parted in the middle and fell easily over her shoulders in soft waves. The star seemed to be having a great time showing off her culinary skills, and at one point even made a funny face at the camera.

After the party started, some family members, such as Kendall and Kylie, also had fun taking photos in the photo booth.

Julia Shramko

