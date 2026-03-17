Media reported direct contacts between the US and Iran, Tehran denies it

A direct communication channel between US and Iranian representatives has reportedly been re-established in recent days. This was reported by Axios, citing an American official and a source familiar with the situation, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, contact was made between US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi. It was mainly an exchange of text messages discussing issues of ending the war.

This could be the first known direct contact between the parties since the war began more than two weeks ago.

Iran denies contacts

After the information emerged, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi denied the reports. On social network X, he stated that his last contact with Witkoff was before the American strike on Iran.

My last contact with Mr. Witkoff was before his employer decided to destroy diplomacy with another illegal military attack on Iran. Claims to the contrary are intended to mislead oil traders and the public. - he wrote.

At the same time, an American official stated that the Iranian minister was lying and that it was the Iranian side that initiated the contact first.

Washington's position

The US emphasizes that it is not negotiating with Iran, although it confirms the existence of contacts. President Donald Trump previously stated that Tehran is trying to establish contact with the American side.

They (Iran - ed.) want to make a deal. They are talking to our people, but we don't even know who is making the decisions. - Trump told reporters.

According to American officials, Washington is not considering Iran's demands for possible "reparations," but the White House does not rule out a deal that would allow Iran to integrate into the global economy and resume oil sales.

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