The US president insists that his new "reciprocal" tariff rollout is "going very well" despite the market downturn. He assures that the markets will recover and the pain will be short-lived.
Trump's entourage advises him not to talk to Putin until he commits to a complete ceasefire. Trump has announced plans to speak with Putin this week.
China threatens to take countermeasures over new US tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump increased tariffs to 54% and introduced additional tariffs on Asian countries.
The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.
Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.
Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to improve the US economy and security. From April 5, 2025, a 10% base tariff will be introduced on imports, except for Canada and Mexico.
Donald Trump has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries, including Ukraine, for which the duty will be 10%. The decision will take effect on April 9, 2025.
US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that the US intends to achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. Both sides will have to make some compromises.
The White House acknowledged that Trump will not achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine by April 20. The administration is disappointed with the Kremlin's tactics and is preparing to put pressure on Moscow and Kyiv for a peace agreement.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev. The US Treasury Department temporarily lifted sanctions so that the State Department could issue him a visa.
The White House is preparing an assessment of the cost of establishing control over Greenland, including the cost of public services and income from resources. A more favorable deal for Greenland than from Denmark is being considered.
The special representative for international economic cooperation of the Russian Federation will meet with the special representative of the American side to discuss economic cooperation and overcoming the crisis after the invasion of Ukraine. This is the first visit of a Russian high-ranking official since the beginning of the war.
Despite US efforts, Putin continues his offensive in Ukraine and puts forward new conditions for negotiations. Experts believe that the interests of Putin and Trump do not coincide.
The US administration is considering new sanctions and economic measures to force Ukraine and russia to agree. The White House is disappointed with the lack of progress in negotiations and moscow's resistance to peace initiatives.
White House Press Secretary announced that Donald Trump will make his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia. Details of the visit will be announced later.
The White House Press Secretary announced a historic announcement about tariffs that will take effect immediately. She stressed that the United States will no longer allow other countries to close markets to American exports.
President Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction with the comments of the leaders of both sides of the conflict and continues to work to end it. His teams are also involved in this process.
Donald Trump has stated his desire to see the Russian dictator "make a deal. " In the worst case, he is ready to impose additional duties on Russian oil, but he does not want to do this.
The White House considers the incident of information leakage about the strikes on Yemen through a chat in Signal to be closed. Trump supported adviser Waltz, and the measures taken should prevent this from happening in the future.
Mike Waltz, a Trump advisor, used Signal to discuss national and global security issues. After the incident with the addition of the Atlantic editor to the chat, his position wavered.
Donald Trump has stated that there are ways to circumvent the constitutional limit of two terms. He did not rule out running for a third term, but did not reveal details.
Donald Trump could hold the office of US President until 2037, using a loophole in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. To do this, he needs to become Vice President, and the President has to resign.
US Vice President hinted to Trump that advisor Mike Waltz should leave after the Signal chat scandal. Despite the anger, Waltz remains in office for now, but his future is in question.
US Vice President JD Vance announced a ceasefire in energy infrastructure and progress on a deal for safe navigation in the Black Sea. The US seeks a truce by Easter.
The US Secretary of State stated that the terms of the peace agreement depend on Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. The US strives for peace, but cannot set a time frame due to the positions of the parties.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that during telephone conversations between Putin and Trump, the idea of introducing external management in Ukraine was not discussed.
The White House reacted to Putin's proposal to introduce "temporary administration" in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN, emphasizing that the system of government is determined by the Ukrainian constitution and the people.
Court obliges Trump administration to preserve messages in Signal after leak of information about strike on Houthis. Human rights activists demand investigation into possible violations.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi announced that Ukraine is cooperating with the United States to stop the fire. Since March 25, an agreement has been in effect to stop attacks on energy facilities.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that an agreement with the United States on the cessation of attacks on energy facilities has been in effect since March 25. At the same time, Russia violated the agreement by shelling Kherson.