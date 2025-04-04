White House

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13186 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23176 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61694 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208800 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119879 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387690 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307787 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213236 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243966 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254975 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Trump: tariff rollout "going very well," markets will "thrive" despite downturn

The US president insists that his new "reciprocal" tariff rollout is "going very well" despite the market downturn. He assures that the markets will recover and the pain will be short-lived.

News of the World • April 4, 07:19 AM • 4574 views

Trump's inner circle advises him not to call Putin until he agrees to a ceasefire - NBC

Trump's entourage advises him not to talk to Putin until he commits to a complete ceasefire. Trump has announced plans to speak with Putin this week.

War • April 4, 02:46 AM • 4126 views

China promises a response to "bullying" Trump's tariffs

China threatens to take countermeasures over new US tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump increased tariffs to 54% and introduced additional tariffs on Asian countries.

News of the World • April 3, 07:45 AM • 7268 views

The US is introducing new tariffs: Apple may raise prices on its products - NYT

The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.

News of the World • April 3, 07:05 AM • 6610 views

White House explained why Russia is not included in Trump's new tariffs

Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.

Politics • April 3, 05:45 AM • 5526 views

Trump Declares National Emergency to Strengthen US Economy

Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to improve the US economy and security. From April 5, 2025, a 10% base tariff will be introduced on imports, except for Canada and Mexico.

News of the World • April 2, 10:12 PM • 11157 views

Trump will introduce a duty for Ukraine at 10%

Donald Trump has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries, including Ukraine, for which the duty will be 10%. The decision will take effect on April 9, 2025.

News of the World • April 2, 09:12 PM • 7507 views

Kellogg believes that the war between Russia and Ukraine is already on the verge of a ceasefire

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that the US intends to achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. Both sides will have to make some compromises.

War • April 2, 06:15 PM • 23664 views

The White House acknowledged that Trump will not be able to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter - media

The White House acknowledged that Trump will not achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine by April 20. The administration is disappointed with the Kremlin's tactics and is preparing to put pressure on Moscow and Kyiv for a peace agreement.

War • April 2, 05:14 PM • 35014 views

Steve Witkoff to meet with Putin's representative at the White House today - CBS News

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev. The US Treasury Department temporarily lifted sanctions so that the State Department could issue him a visa.

News of the World • April 2, 03:25 PM • 15680 views

The White House is conducting an assessment of potential costs in the event of the purchase of Greenland - The Washington Post

The White House is preparing an assessment of the cost of establishing control over Greenland, including the cost of public services and income from resources. A more favorable deal for Greenland than from Denmark is being considered.

News of the World • April 2, 09:37 AM • 16220 views

Official of the terrorist country goes to Washington for negotiations with the USA

The special representative for international economic cooperation of the Russian Federation will meet with the special representative of the American side to discuss economic cooperation and overcoming the crisis after the invasion of Ukraine. This is the first visit of a Russian high-ranking official since the beginning of the war.

News of the World • April 2, 12:11 AM • 16568 views

NYT: Putin continues to push - with Trump and on the battlefield

Despite US efforts, Putin continues his offensive in Ukraine and puts forward new conditions for negotiations. Experts believe that the interests of Putin and Trump do not coincide.

War • April 1, 11:00 PM • 78849 views

The US may increase pressure on Kyiv and moscow due to the stalemate in peace talks: details

The US administration is considering new sanctions and economic measures to force Ukraine and russia to agree. The White House is disappointed with the lack of progress in negotiations and moscow's resistance to peace initiatives.

War • April 1, 08:31 PM • 10646 views

Trump to visit Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip - White House

White House Press Secretary announced that Donald Trump will make his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia. Details of the visit will be announced later.

News of the World • April 1, 05:41 PM • 18763 views

"The days when the US was robbed are over": White House on new tariffs being prepared by Trump

The White House Press Secretary announced a historic announcement about tariffs that will take effect immediately. She stressed that the United States will no longer allow other countries to close markets to American exports.

Economy • April 1, 05:23 PM • 26748 views

Trump is "working incredibly hard" for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine: White House pointed to displeasure with the parties' comments

President Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction with the comments of the leaders of both sides of the conflict and continues to work to end it. His teams are also involved in this process.

War • April 1, 05:49 AM • 108386 views

Peace agreement: Trump threatened Putin with increased sanctions if he "does not complete this task"

Donald Trump has stated his desire to see the Russian dictator "make a deal. " In the worst case, he is ready to impose additional duties on Russian oil, but he does not want to do this.

War • April 1, 12:25 AM • 140145 views

White House: Signal leak case closed

The White House considers the incident of information leakage about the strikes on Yemen through a chat in Signal to be closed. Trump supported adviser Waltz, and the measures taken should prevent this from happening in the future.

Politics • March 31, 10:12 PM • 8473 views

Wall Street Journal: Waltz organized many delicate conversations in Signal, including on the topic of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Mike Waltz, a Trump advisor, used Signal to discuss national and global security issues. After the incident with the addition of the Atlantic editor to the chat, his position wavered.

Politics • March 31, 05:41 PM • 25391 views

"I'm not kidding": Trump hinted at the possibility of running for a third term

Donald Trump has stated that there are ways to circumvent the constitutional limit of two terms. He did not rule out running for a third term, but did not reveal details.

Politics • March 30, 09:10 PM • 27118 views

Trump could be US President until 2037: Loophole found in the Constitution - Daily Mail

Donald Trump could hold the office of US President until 2037, using a loophole in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. To do this, he needs to become Vice President, and the President has to resign.

Politics • March 30, 12:45 PM • 55087 views

Time to "point to the door"? Vance advised Trump to fire Waltz over Signal chat scandal

US Vice President hinted to Trump that advisor Mike Waltz should leave after the Signal chat scandal. Despite the anger, Waltz remains in office for now, but his future is in question.

Politics • March 29, 06:15 PM • 41748 views

Ceasefire in the Black Sea trade sector is "almost achieved," according to the US Vice President

US Vice President JD Vance announced a ceasefire in energy infrastructure and progress on a deal for safe navigation in the Black Sea. The US seeks a truce by Easter.

War • March 29, 11:59 AM • 33532 views

It doesn't depend on us: Rubio says the US cannot guarantee a quick peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

The US Secretary of State stated that the terms of the peace agreement depend on Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. The US strives for peace, but cannot set a time frame due to the positions of the parties.

War • March 28, 02:59 PM • 37244 views

Putin did not discuss the introduction of external management in Ukraine with Trump - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that during telephone conversations between Putin and Trump, the idea of introducing external management in Ukraine was not discussed.

Politics • March 28, 01:22 PM • 25153 views

White House reacted to Putin's statement regarding "temporary management" in Ukraine

The White House reacted to Putin's proposal to introduce "temporary administration" in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN, emphasizing that the system of government is determined by the Ukrainian constitution and the people.

War • March 28, 06:19 AM • 42990 views

Court obliges Trump administration to preserve correspondence in Signal

Court obliges Trump administration to preserve messages in Signal after leak of information about strike on Houthis. Human rights activists demand investigation into possible violations.

News of the World • March 28, 04:19 AM • 19987 views

Ukraine continues to work with the American side and shares information - Tykhyi

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi announced that Ukraine is cooperating with the United States to stop the fire. Since March 25, an agreement has been in effect to stop attacks on energy facilities.

War • March 27, 06:10 PM • 52294 views

"The date of March 18 is purely invented by the Russian Federation": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs named the official date of the ceasefire on energy infrastructure

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that an agreement with the United States on the cessation of attacks on energy facilities has been in effect since March 25. At the same time, Russia violated the agreement by shelling Kherson.

War • March 27, 04:43 PM • 30251 views