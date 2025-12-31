Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fire

On the night of Wednesday, December 31, a series of loud explosions occurred in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

In particular, an attack by drones and a fire at an oil depot in the city of Tuapse are reported.

In Tuapse, according to preliminary data, the AVT-12 unit is on fire, a key unit for primary oil refining at the local refinery, which is responsible for atmospheric and vacuum distillation of raw materials. it is said in one of the messages.

Recall

On the night of November 10, sea drones attacked Tuapse, probably damaging one of the berths. Local residents reported explosions, and the drone danger regime lasted almost 8 hours.

Russian Tuapse suffered a night attack by UAVs, Rosneft oil terminal under attack