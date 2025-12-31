Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fire

$42.220.15
December 30, 06:06 PM • 12092 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 29965 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 25813 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 23435 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 23762 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 18739 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 17747 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 23372 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 34571 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 22485 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Popular news
Blackout hits Moscow region: hundreds of thousands of subscribers without powerDecember 30, 05:49 PM • 8386 views
Ukraine discussed "attack" on Putin's residence with US - ZelenskyyDecember 30, 07:25 PM • 10475 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 4828 views
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch eCheck in Ukraine next year: what is envisionedDecember 30, 08:30 PM • 8052 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhoto01:06 AM • 5606 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 35061 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 38656 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 34570 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 61277 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 60054 views
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 4876 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 29966 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 20778 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 32566 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 45773 views
Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

On the night of December 31, explosions occurred in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, likely due to a drone attack. In Tuapse, the AVT-12 unit at the oil refinery, a key primary oil refining unit, is on fire.

Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fire

On the night of Wednesday, December 31, a series of loud explosions occurred in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. This is reported by  UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

In particular, an attack by drones and a fire at an oil depot in the city of Tuapse are reported.

In Tuapse, according to preliminary data, the AVT-12 unit is on fire, a key unit for primary oil refining at the local refinery, which is responsible for atmospheric and vacuum distillation of raw materials.

Recall

On the night of November 10,  sea drones attacked Tuapse, probably damaging one of the berths. Local residents reported explosions, and the drone danger regime lasted almost 8 hours.

Russian Tuapse suffered a night attack by UAVs, Rosneft oil terminal under attack02.11.25, 02:21 • 4629 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

