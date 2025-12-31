Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fire
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of December 31, explosions occurred in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, likely due to a drone attack. In Tuapse, the AVT-12 unit at the oil refinery, a key primary oil refining unit, is on fire.
On the night of Wednesday, December 31, a series of loud explosions occurred in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
In particular, an attack by drones and a fire at an oil depot in the city of Tuapse are reported.
In Tuapse, according to preliminary data, the AVT-12 unit is on fire, a key unit for primary oil refining at the local refinery, which is responsible for atmospheric and vacuum distillation of raw materials.
Recall
On the night of November 10, sea drones attacked Tuapse, probably damaging one of the berths. Local residents reported explosions, and the drone danger regime lasted almost 8 hours.
