Russian Tuapse suffered a night attack by UAVs, Rosneft oil terminal under attack

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
November 1, 02:21 PM • 20874 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 38953 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 49040 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 70649 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 64854 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 40167 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 53558 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 43731 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37447 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36815 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in RussiaNovember 1, 03:47 PM • 15951 views
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian command ordered the execution of female soldiers who refuse to go into battle - partisansNovember 1, 04:11 PM • 11496 views
Sumy partially de-energized after enemy attack, hospitals and emergency services have power - OVANovember 1, 04:30 PM • 4594 views
Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, there are dead and injured - OVANovember 1, 05:18 PM • 4284 views
74th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces on the Pokrovsk direction was hit by a wave of desertion - partisans07:49 PM • 6692 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 70623 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 64830 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 76676 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 66970 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 58712 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pokrovsk
United States
Mykolaiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 22437 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 49021 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 76680 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 48066 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 56500 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Gold

Russian Tuapse suffered a night attack by UAVs, Rosneft oil terminal under attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

On the night of Sunday, November 2, the Russian city of Tuapse was attacked by drones, which led to powerful explosions. The Rosneft marine oil terminal was hit, port infrastructure was damaged, and a fire broke out.

Russian Tuapse suffered a night attack by UAVs, Rosneft oil terminal under attack

On the night of Sunday, November 2, the Russian city of Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai) was attacked by drones, and powerful explosions were heard. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the marine oil terminal of the Rosneft company was attacked. Port infrastructure was also damaged, and a fire broke out.

Meanwhile, the operational headquarters of the region partially confirmed this information.

The UAV attack is being repelled in Tuapse. ... As a result of the drones falling, damage to the port infrastructure with subsequent ignition was recorded. There were no reports of casualties.

- noted the headquarters.

The terminal in Tuapse is a key export hub for supplying Russian oil products to Asian countries.

Recall

At the end of September, marine drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse. As a result of the operation, the work of Transneft's oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal was paralyzed.

Explosions rocked Yaroslavl: the largest oil refinery in northern Russia was hit31.10.25, 08:50 • 15906 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy