Russian Tuapse suffered a night attack by UAVs, Rosneft oil terminal under attack

On the night of Sunday, November 2, the Russian city of Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai) was attacked by drones, and powerful explosions were heard. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the marine oil terminal of the Rosneft company was attacked. Port infrastructure was also damaged, and a fire broke out.

Meanwhile, the operational headquarters of the region partially confirmed this information.

The UAV attack is being repelled in Tuapse. ... As a result of the drones falling, damage to the port infrastructure with subsequent ignition was recorded. There were no reports of casualties. - noted the headquarters.

The terminal in Tuapse is a key export hub for supplying Russian oil products to Asian countries.

Recall

At the end of September, marine drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse. As a result of the operation, the work of Transneft's oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal was paralyzed.

