Exclusive
09:42 AM • 2532 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 5732 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 6000 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 7312 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 9282 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 38772 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 57470 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 30924 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 46497 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 50200 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

19-year-old Kateryna Endeberia left a college in the UK after being advised to replace challenging subjects with learning Russian. She has applied to take her A-level exams as a private candidate in 2026.

Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"

19-year-old Kateryna Endeberia, who moved from Ukraine to Great Britain after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, said that at college she was offered to replace complex subjects with the study of the Russian language. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Kateryna Endeberia moved to Stoke-on-Trent after fleeing Ukraine in 2022, following the start of the Russian invasion. She took her GCSE exams at Excel Academy in 2023, then completed a foundation year at Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College (SFC), and then studied economics, politics, and statistics for one year. But the 19-year-old said that when she had difficulties with subjects, teachers tried to persuade her to study Russian instead.

- the publication writes.

However, since her father is a Ukrainian soldier, Endeberia left SFC and is instead studying at home, using friends' notes. She has also applied to take A-level exams as a private candidate in 2026, which will cost £1,400.

She told the Guardian that studying Russian "goes against my personal principles, as I was born (in Donetsk) where the war started in 2014. It's not a language I want to speak or study, because my father became a soldier last year."

Recall

Despite the extension of temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until March 2027, Great Britain, Poland, and Germany have already announced restrictions on social assistance. UNHCR emphasizes the importance of supporting vulnerable groups and providing accessible information for refugees.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Guardian
Great Britain
Germany
Ukraine
Donetsk
Poland