19-year-old Kateryna Endeberia, who moved from Ukraine to Great Britain after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, said that at college she was offered to replace complex subjects with the study of the Russian language. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Kateryna Endeberia moved to Stoke-on-Trent after fleeing Ukraine in 2022, following the start of the Russian invasion. She took her GCSE exams at Excel Academy in 2023, then completed a foundation year at Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College (SFC), and then studied economics, politics, and statistics for one year. But the 19-year-old said that when she had difficulties with subjects, teachers tried to persuade her to study Russian instead. - the publication writes.

However, since her father is a Ukrainian soldier, Endeberia left SFC and is instead studying at home, using friends' notes. She has also applied to take A-level exams as a private candidate in 2026, which will cost £1,400.

She told the Guardian that studying Russian "goes against my personal principles, as I was born (in Donetsk) where the war started in 2014. It's not a language I want to speak or study, because my father became a soldier last year."

