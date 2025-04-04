On the night of April 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 28 Shahed-type strike UAVs in the north and east of the country, but Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.
In the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, brown water with rust flows from the taps. The occupation authorities do not see a problem, offering residents "import substitution".
The President of Ukraine visited a medical facility in Dnipro, where wounded soldiers are being treated. He awarded them state awards for courage and thanked them for their service.
The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.
In Ukraine on April 1, it will be cloudy, with precipitation in the center and west. No rain is expected in the east and southeast, and temperatures will range from +9°C to +19°C.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy's main efforts are focused on the Donetsk direction, but they are actually stalling. The Ukrainian army is actively destroying the enemy and adapting newcomers.
The Russians attacked the town of Bilozerske, hitting near the fire and rescue unit. The explosion blew out windows and damaged walls, the ceiling and a fire truck.
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 111 Shahed-type drones and imitators. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 65 UAVs, and 35 imitators were lost locationally, without consequences.
223 combat clashes were recorded on the front line during the past day. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, and also carried out more than six thousand shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The occupiers are building bridges near Mariupol to improve logistics with Crimea. A railway line is also under construction to connect with Rostov.
On March 28, stable weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +19°C in the south. Light rain is possible in the eastern regions, cloudy but without precipitation in other regions.
On March 27, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, temperature up to +19°C. Light rain is possible in some regions, especially in Luhansk in the morning and afternoon.
In occupied Donetsk, the central bridge across the Kalmius River is planned to be dismantled. Locals are preparing for a transport collapse, and the promised "temporary routes" will become another quest.
According to a Razumkov Center survey, 74% of Ukrainians believe in victory, but they imagine it differently: from the restoration of the 2014 borders to the destruction of the Russian army.
Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire to show Russia's unwillingness for peace. At the same time, Ukrainians are strongly against any concessions to the aggressor.
Russia seeks to delay negotiations in order to occupy more Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin hopes that the West will force Kyiv to give Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.
Putin's decree forces Ukrainians who do not have a Russian passport to leave the occupied territories by September 10, 2025. This is part of the Russification policy to destroy Ukrainian identity.
The investigation into the case of Oleksandr Heila, who is suspected of receiving a bribe for permission to export equipment from the front line, has been completed. NABU has opened defense materials for review.
According to a Razumkov Center poll, 78% of Ukrainians are not ready to withdraw troops from four regions for the sake of peace. The majority are also against enshrining non-nuclear status.
In most regions of Ukraine on March 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected, temperature +3. .+5°C. In the east and southeast, in some places, light sleet and rain, temperature +4..+7°C.
On the night of March 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, 47 of which were shot down by air defense forces. Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were under attack.
On March 14, warm and calm weather is expected in Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from +14°C to +23°C. Precipitation is forecast only in the western regions.
The occupiers dropped a KAB on a high-rise building in Siversk, resulting in one death and four injuries. The injured have been evacuated to the hospital, and relevant services are working at the scene.
Russian troops launched two ballistic strikes on the center of Dobropillia, the second one after the arrival of rescuers. As a result of the attack, 11 people were killed, over 30 injured, and 8 five-story buildings were damaged.
On March 7, warm and clear weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will range from +13°C to +20°C, with the warmest conditions in the southern part of the country.
In the past day, 109 combat clashes were recorded, mostly in the Kharkiv region and the Toretsk direction. The enemy launched 3 missile strikes, 85 airstrikes, and over 4000 shellings of Ukrainian positions.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 65 strike UAVs and recorded 32 decoy drones, three regions were affected.
Russian troops are trying to intercept positions near Pishchane, but are suffering significant losses due to Ukrainian drones. The occupiers were unable to cross the highway from Dnipro and take it under control.
An adaptive club for veterans with exercise equipment and a recreation area has been opened in Baryshivka, Kyiv Oblast. The project was implemented with the support of government and charitable organizations as part of the Time to Act, Unstoppable competition.
According to DeepState, the occupiers advanced in Pishchany in Donetsk region, near Pogrebivka of the Kursk region, Nadia and Zagryzovy in the Kharkiv region.