We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15755 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28758 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64806 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213860 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122637 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391911 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310781 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213756 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244223 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255103 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131899 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213860 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391911 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254359 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310781 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3112 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14222 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45443 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72110 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57199 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Donetsk

News by theme

28 out of 39 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

On the night of April 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 28 Shahed-type strike UAVs in the north and east of the country, but Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.

War • April 3, 06:10 AM • 4692 views

In occupied Donetsk, rusty water flows from the taps: the occupiers offer "import substitution"

In the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, brown water with rust flows from the taps. The occupation authorities do not see a problem, offering residents "import substitution".

Society • April 2, 11:48 PM • 5138 views

Zelenskyy paid a visit to Dnipro

The President of Ukraine visited a medical facility in Dnipro, where wounded soldiers are being treated. He awarded them state awards for courage and thanked them for their service.

War • April 2, 10:58 AM • 23824 views

Weather in Ukraine on April 2: Variable cloudiness and rain will prevail

The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.

Society • April 2, 05:03 AM • 16628 views

April 1 in Ukraine: cloudy weather and rain expected in most regions

In Ukraine on April 1, it will be cloudy, with precipitation in the center and west. No rain is expected in the east and southeast, and temperatures will range from +9°C to +19°C.

Society • April 1, 04:39 AM • 33114 views

Syrskyi: The enemy's main efforts are focused on the Donetsk direction, but the Russians are stalling

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy's main efforts are focused on the Donetsk direction, but they are actually stalling. The Ukrainian army is actively destroying the enemy and adapting newcomers.

War • March 31, 10:46 AM • 44848 views

Russians shelled a fire station in Donetsk region: rescuers showed the consequences

The Russians attacked the town of Bilozerske, hitting near the fire and rescue unit. The explosion blew out windows and damaged walls, the ceiling and a fire truck.

War • March 31, 08:27 AM • 25352 views

The Defense Forces shot down 65 Russian drones, another 35 were lost locationally

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 111 Shahed-type drones and imitators. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 65 UAVs, and 35 imitators were lost locationally, without consequences.

War • March 30, 06:21 AM • 43795 views

More than 200 combat clashes on the front line per day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed war maps

223 combat clashes were recorded on the front line during the past day. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, and also carried out more than six thousand shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • March 30, 05:47 AM • 35853 views

In Mariupol, a transportation hub is being built for the occupiers' military logistics - City Council

The occupiers are building bridges near Mariupol to improve logistics with Crimea. A railway line is also under construction to connect with Rostov.

War • March 28, 04:27 PM • 31552 views

Weather in Ukraine on March 28: warm weather is expected, but rain is possible in some regions

On March 28, stable weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +19°C in the south. Light rain is possible in the eastern regions, cloudy but without precipitation in other regions.

Society • March 28, 06:10 AM • 46733 views

Weather in Ukraine on March 27: Warm, cloudy with clearings and no heavy rain

On March 27, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, temperature up to +19°C. Light rain is possible in some regions, especially in Luhansk in the morning and afternoon.

Society • March 27, 05:36 AM • 51388 views

"Total destruction": in Donetsk, the occupiers plan to dismantle the central bridge across the Kalmius River - CNS

In occupied Donetsk, the central bridge across the Kalmius River is planned to be dismantled. Locals are preparing for a transport collapse, and the promised "temporary routes" will become another quest.

Society • March 26, 08:40 PM • 64165 views

Ukrainians have different ideas about what can be called a victory in the war – survey

According to a Razumkov Center survey, 74% of Ukrainians believe in victory, but they imagine it differently: from the restoration of the 2014 borders to the destruction of the Russian army.

Society • March 25, 02:29 PM • 21797 views

Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire, but reject concessions to Russia - survey

Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire to show Russia's unwillingness for peace. At the same time, Ukrainians are strongly against any concessions to the aggressor.

War • March 25, 01:31 PM • 20619 views

Russia seeks to prolong peace talks to strengthen its position - media

Russia seeks to delay negotiations in order to occupy more Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin hopes that the West will force Kyiv to give Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

War • March 24, 04:27 PM • 19054 views

British intelligence explained the purpose of Putin's decree on "legalizing" Ukrainians in the occupied territories

Putin's decree forces Ukrainians who do not have a Russian passport to leave the occupied territories by September 10, 2025. This is part of the Russification policy to destroy Ukrainian identity.

War • March 22, 09:59 AM • 28236 views

Corruption in the coal sector: the investigation into the case of former Deputy Minister of Energy Heila has been completed

The investigation into the case of Oleksandr Heila, who is suspected of receiving a bribe for permission to export equipment from the front line, has been completed. NABU has opened defense materials for review.

Crimes and emergencies • March 20, 05:33 PM • 13369 views

Most Ukrainians oppose concessions to Russia, even for the sake of peace – poll

According to a Razumkov Center poll, 78% of Ukrainians are not ready to withdraw troops from four regions for the sake of peace. The majority are also against enshrining non-nuclear status.

Society • March 20, 01:14 PM • 22249 views

March 18 in Ukraine: it will be cloudy, without significant precipitation, but in some places wet snow

In most regions of Ukraine on March 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected, temperature +3. .+5°C. In the east and southeast, in some places, light sleet and rain, temperature +4..+7°C.

Society • March 18, 05:57 AM • 17234 views

Air defense forces destroyed 47 of 90 enemy UAVs

On the night of March 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, 47 of which were shot down by air defense forces. Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were under attack.

War • March 16, 07:18 AM • 27581 views

Warm weather is expected in Ukraine on March 14: from +14°C to +23°C

On March 14, warm and calm weather is expected in Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from +14°C to +23°C. Precipitation is forecast only in the western regions.

Society • March 14, 05:58 AM • 22386 views

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Donetsk region with a KAB: one person died, 4 injured

The occupiers dropped a KAB on a high-rise building in Siversk, resulting in one death and four injuries. The injured have been evacuated to the hospital, and relevant services are working at the scene.

Society • March 11, 11:22 AM • 22483 views

"Everything that helps Putin must break": Zelensky reacted to the attack by the Russian Federation on Dobropillia

Russian troops launched two ballistic strikes on the center of Dobropillia, the second one after the arrival of rescuers. As a result of the attack, 11 people were killed, over 30 injured, and 8 five-story buildings were damaged.

War • March 8, 08:06 AM • 20202 views

Spring warmth up to +20°C: where in Ukraine will be the warmest on March 7

On March 7, warm and clear weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will range from +13°C to +20°C, with the warmest conditions in the southern part of the country.

Society • March 7, 05:44 AM • 18390 views

109 battles in 24 hours: where it's hottest - map from the General Staff

In the past day, 109 combat clashes were recorded, mostly in the Kharkiv region and the Toretsk direction. The enemy launched 3 missile strikes, 85 airstrikes, and over 4000 shellings of Ukrainian positions.

War • March 6, 06:34 AM • 16228 views

65 out of 99 enemy drones were shot down in nine regions of Ukraine, 32 did not reach their targets

Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 65 strike UAVs and recorded 32 decoy drones, three regions were affected.

War • March 4, 07:18 AM • 33812 views

Russians complain about the dominance of Ukrainian drones: the spokesperson of the Joint Forces Operation "Khortytsia" explained where they have problems

Russian troops are trying to intercept positions near Pishchane, but are suffering significant losses due to Ukrainian drones. The occupiers were unable to cross the highway from Dnipro and take it under control.

War • March 3, 06:15 PM • 19543 views

Psychological Relief and Physical Fitness: How a Sports Club for Veterans Rehabilitation Works in Baryshivka, Kyiv Oblast

An adaptive club for veterans with exercise equipment and a recreation area has been opened in Baryshivka, Kyiv Oblast. The project was implemented with the support of government and charitable organizations as part of the Time to Act, Unstoppable competition.

Society • March 3, 06:44 AM • 25391 views

the enemy has advanced in the Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and the Kursk region of Russia - DeepState

According to DeepState, the occupiers advanced in Pishchany in Donetsk region, near Pogrebivka of the Kursk region, Nadia and Zagryzovy in the Kharkiv region.

War • March 3, 12:28 AM • 131890 views