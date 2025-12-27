$41.930.00
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injured
06:01 AM • 9304 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 20675 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 51225 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
December 26, 01:36 PM • 35962 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 40509 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 53753 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 28775 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22525 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20054 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Occupiers turned Mariupol museums into propaganda centers and removed valuable exhibits - city council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The Mariupol City Council reported that the occupiers changed the profile of the city's museums, using them for ideological processing and glorification of the invasion participants. Valuable exhibits, including paintings by Aivazovsky and Kuindzhi, were taken to Donetsk and Russia, and replaced with portraits of "DPR" militants and Russian military personnel.

Occupiers turned Mariupol museums into propaganda centers and removed valuable exhibits - city council

The Mariupol City Council announced a complete change in the profile of the city's museum institutions. Instead of unique historical artifacts, the invaders are using the premises for ideological indoctrination of the population and glorification of the participants in the invasion. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Before the full-scale war, the institution's collections numbered about 60,000 items. After fires caused by shelling, the surviving exhibits were taken to Donetsk and Russia. Among the stolen items are paintings by Ivan Aivazovsky ("Near the Shores of the Caucasus") and Arkhip Kuindzhi ("Red Sunset," "Autumn in Crimea"), as well as rare icons.

In July 2024, the building was reopened after renovations, but instead of historical relics, portraits of "DPR" militants and Russian military personnel were placed there.

Transformation of the Museum of Folk Life into the Zhdanov Museum

The Museum of Folk Life, whose building survived the fighting, also lost its collections. The ethnographic collection of 5,000 items of cultural heritage of the peoples of Azov Sea region was taken away by the occupiers.

In February 2024, the institution was repurposed as a museum of the Soviet ideologue Andrei Zhdanov. Now, instead of the history of the region's ethnic groups, exhibitions are held there that justify Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The city council emphasizes that Mariupol's museums, schools, and universities have been turned into ideological centers. The occupation administration systematically implements anti-Ukrainian views through exhibitions and events aimed at justifying the actions of the Russian army and destroying the Ukrainian identity of the city.

"Places of military glory" on ruins: Russia plans to develop "military tourism" in the destroyed Donbas25.12.25, 21:14 • 3950 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Mariupol
Donetsk