We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

News by theme

No longer a fortress: remnants of Russian air defense systems missiles discovered in Moscow districts after appearance of unknown drones - CCD

The Moscow region was attacked by unknown drones. Remains of air defense missiles were found in residential areas. Russia has lost many radar stations and launchers, but even this does not save Moscow.

War • March 14, 11:02 AM • 16157 views

SBU drones attacked gas compressor stations and a warehouse of S-300/S-400 missiles in the Russian Federation

The SBU struck two gas compressor stations in the Tambov and Saratov regions, as well as a warehouse of S-300/S-400 missiles in the Belgorod region. This caused damage to the Russian Federation's budget.

War • March 14, 07:51 AM • 20615 views

Russia fired missiles and 123 drones at Ukraine: 6 ballistic missiles and 71 drones were shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine with 6 ballistic missiles and 123 Shahed drones from different directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down all ballistic missiles and 71 drones, and 5 regions were affected.

War • February 12, 06:59 AM • 25873 views

Explosions during night attack in Rostov occurred in the area with military facilities - NSDC CCD

The explosions during the night attack in Rostov occurred in an area with important military facilities, including airfields and the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

War • February 8, 08:59 AM • 32423 views

General Staff confirms damage to oil refineries in the Ryazan region and a plant in Bryansk

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed successful strikes on oil refineries in Ryazan and a microelectronics plant in Bryansk. The Kremniy El plant produced components for Russian missile and air defense systems.

War • January 24, 10:00 AM • 32473 views

General Staff confirms defeat of occupants' radar equipment: what is it about

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of radar equipment of the Russian occupiers. The damage to the 92H6 radar station of the S-400 complex and the damage to the equipment of the radio battalion was confirmed.

War • January 17, 07:45 AM • 27020 views

russia significantly reinforces air defense at the military airfield near Simferopol - “ATESH”

At the military airfield near Simferopol, a significant reinforcement of air defense systems, including S-400 and radar equipment, has been recorded. This weakens the occupiers' defensive positions in other areas.

War • January 13, 06:02 AM • 61313 views

Russian air defense is not able to protect strategic objects of the Russian Federation, except for Putin's residence and Moscow - NSDC CCD

The head of the CCD stated that Russian air defense is ineffective in protecting strategic facilities. The Russian Federation conceals the real losses of air defense systems, including S300/S400 and Pantsir-S1.

War • January 11, 10:36 AM • 55884 views

Russia attacks Ukraine with S-300 missiles and drones: 9 UAVs are shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine with 6 S-300/S-400 missiles and 10 Shahed drones from Crimea and Belgorod region. Ukrainian forces shot down 9 UAVs over Mykolaiv region.

War • December 29, 09:10 AM • 25849 views

Residents evacuated from 44 dangerous settlements in Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

Active and forced evacuations are underway in the Kharkiv region from 44 settlements due to constant shelling. In Kupyansk, 134 people remain on the left bank and 1,300 on the right bank.

Society • December 26, 04:05 PM • 36698 views

At least ten enemy hits in Kharkiv region: the consequences showed

Russian forces launched a combined attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs, firing at least 12 missiles. Six civilians were injured, and residential buildings and critical infrastructure were damaged.

Society • December 25, 10:22 AM • 19175 views

Russians in Syria “whine” about difficulties in evacuating their soldiers - DIU

Hundreds of Russian troops are unable to get from Homs province to the Hmeymim airbase because of the threat of shelling. Russia plans to use 25 military transport aircraft to evacuate troops and equipment from Syria.

War • December 14, 09:55 AM • 24579 views

British Intelligence Discloses Details of Russian Naval Operations in the Black Sea

The pace of Russian naval operations in the Black Sea remains slow due to Ukraine's successful actions. the Russian navy conducts regular exercises in Novorossiysk due to the threat of Ukrainian attacks.

War • December 11, 12:38 PM • 16680 views

British intelligence has revealed details of the destruction of two Russian S-400s

In Simferopol, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed elements of the S-400 system, leaving two craters measuring 13. 5 m. This is the second successful strike on Russian S-400s in November after the destruction of a complex in the Kursk region.

War • December 9, 01:00 PM • 20272 views

Why does Lukashenka need a Russian "Nutcracker" in Belarus? The ISW provided an explanation

Putin and Lukashenko have signed a new Union Treaty on security guarantees that allows the deployment of oreshnik ballistic missiles in Belarus. The treaty also provides for the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the event of aggression.

War • December 7, 11:10 AM • 57034 views

NATO Secretary General warned Trump of a "terrible threat" to the United States if Ukraine signs an unfavorable peace agreement

Mark Rutte warned Trump about the threat to the United States from the alliance of China, Iran and the DPRK in the event of a peace agreement unfavorable for Ukraine. The NATO Secretary General pointed out the risks of the transfer of missile technology between these countries.

War • December 3, 08:21 AM • 65531 views

Ukrainian intelligence destroyed a російську 5 million Russian radar station in Crimea

Ukrainian intelligence conducted a successful operation in the occupied Crimea, destroying the Russian podlet radar system. The cost of the destroyed radar, which was used to detect air targets, is 5 5 million.

War • November 28, 01:28 PM • 17572 views

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation recognized the attacks by ATACMS missiles on the Kursk region

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed two ATACMS missile strikes on military installations in the Kursk region over the past three days. The S-400 anti-aircraft missile division and the Kursk-Vostochny airfield were attacked.

War • November 26, 02:22 PM • 20548 views

Russian army's missile strike on Kharkiv: destruction shown

A S-400 missile strike on the center of Kharkiv injured 23 people. Residential buildings, administrative buildings and cars in the Kyiv district of the city were damaged.

Society • November 25, 09:45 AM • 16938 views

Rocket attack on Kharkiv: 19 injured and over 40 damaged buildings

As a result of the rocket attack on the center of Kharkiv, 19 people were injured, 13 of them hospitalized. More than 40 residential buildings and three cars were damaged.

War • November 25, 08:47 AM • 15528 views

Strike in the center of Kharkiv: the enemy attacked with an S-400 missile

A S-400 missile strike on Kharkiv injured 16 people. The attack was carried out in the central part of the city, said RMA head Oleh Syniehubov.

War • November 25, 08:04 AM • 15368 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit occupants' S-400 radar station in Kursk region

Units of the missile forces of the Ukrainian armed forces successfully attacked the positions of the anti-aircraft missile division of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region. A radar station of the S-400 air defense system, which was used to shell civilian targets, was destroyed.

War • November 24, 08:59 AM • 24423 views

Russia expands production capacity for solid fuel rocket engines-IISS

IISS reports on a large-scale expansion of Russia's capacity to produce solid-fuel rocket engines at five sites. This could allow Russia to replenish its arsenal of missiles for war against Ukraine and threaten NATO.

War • November 20, 01:38 PM • 20040 views

Invaders are building a new ammunition depot near Novorossiysk - ATES

ATES agents discovered a large-scale construction of closed ammunition depots near the base of the 7th Airborne Assault Division near Novorossiysk. The purpose is to protect against attacks by Ukrainian UAVs and missiles.

War • October 23, 10:09 AM • 17068 views
Exclusive

Russian strike weapons have changed - KFI told about the results of the latest research on enemy missiles and drones

The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are studying changes in Russian weapons for effective counteraction. Modifications to the S-300/400 missiles and the noise characteristics of the Shaheds, as well as the use of Western components, have been identified.

War • October 16, 01:07 PM • 105794 views

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 51 enemy drones in different regions

On the night of October 16, the enemy attacked Ukraine using 136 attack drones. As of 07:00, air defense destroyed 51 UAVs, and another 60 were lost to electronic warfare.

War • October 16, 04:41 AM • 20612 views

Enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv: number of wounded increased to 23

The number of wounded increased to 23 as a result of the nighttime Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv. Russian troops launched 7 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region, killing one woman.

War • October 15, 07:48 AM • 14556 views

In Kharkiv region Russians hit a farm three times with S-400 missiles at night

In Bilashi village, Kharkiv district, three S-400 missile strikes were recorded on the territory of a farm. Equipment and buildings were damaged, with no casualties.

War • September 25, 07:40 AM • 14761 views

Explosions occurred in occupied Crimea near Dzhankoy: smoke columns were seen near the airfield

In Crimea, explosions were heard near Dzhankoy after the threat of a “ballistic missile strike” was announced. Eyewitnesses report 4-5 powerful explosions and smoke near the villages of Azovskoye and Peremozhnoye, where a military airfield is located.

War • September 22, 12:58 PM • 46204 views

Russia's combined night attack on Kharkiv: the consequences

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with S-400 missiles and KAB-250 bombs. Civilian objects in three districts of the city were damaged, including a school, a kindergarten and residential buildings.

War • September 19, 07:25 AM • 16447 views