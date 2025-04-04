The Moscow region was attacked by unknown drones. Remains of air defense missiles were found in residential areas. Russia has lost many radar stations and launchers, but even this does not save Moscow.
The SBU struck two gas compressor stations in the Tambov and Saratov regions, as well as a warehouse of S-300/S-400 missiles in the Belgorod region. This caused damage to the Russian Federation's budget.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 6 ballistic missiles and 123 Shahed drones from different directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down all ballistic missiles and 71 drones, and 5 regions were affected.
The explosions during the night attack in Rostov occurred in an area with important military facilities, including airfields and the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed successful strikes on oil refineries in Ryazan and a microelectronics plant in Bryansk. The Kremniy El plant produced components for Russian missile and air defense systems.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of radar equipment of the Russian occupiers. The damage to the 92H6 radar station of the S-400 complex and the damage to the equipment of the radio battalion was confirmed.
At the military airfield near Simferopol, a significant reinforcement of air defense systems, including S-400 and radar equipment, has been recorded. This weakens the occupiers' defensive positions in other areas.
The head of the CCD stated that Russian air defense is ineffective in protecting strategic facilities. The Russian Federation conceals the real losses of air defense systems, including S300/S400 and Pantsir-S1.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 6 S-300/S-400 missiles and 10 Shahed drones from Crimea and Belgorod region. Ukrainian forces shot down 9 UAVs over Mykolaiv region.
Active and forced evacuations are underway in the Kharkiv region from 44 settlements due to constant shelling. In Kupyansk, 134 people remain on the left bank and 1,300 on the right bank.
Russian forces launched a combined attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs, firing at least 12 missiles. Six civilians were injured, and residential buildings and critical infrastructure were damaged.
Hundreds of Russian troops are unable to get from Homs province to the Hmeymim airbase because of the threat of shelling. Russia plans to use 25 military transport aircraft to evacuate troops and equipment from Syria.
The pace of Russian naval operations in the Black Sea remains slow due to Ukraine's successful actions. the Russian navy conducts regular exercises in Novorossiysk due to the threat of Ukrainian attacks.
In Simferopol, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed elements of the S-400 system, leaving two craters measuring 13. 5 m. This is the second successful strike on Russian S-400s in November after the destruction of a complex in the Kursk region.
Putin and Lukashenko have signed a new Union Treaty on security guarantees that allows the deployment of oreshnik ballistic missiles in Belarus. The treaty also provides for the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the event of aggression.
Mark Rutte warned Trump about the threat to the United States from the alliance of China, Iran and the DPRK in the event of a peace agreement unfavorable for Ukraine. The NATO Secretary General pointed out the risks of the transfer of missile technology between these countries.
Ukrainian intelligence conducted a successful operation in the occupied Crimea, destroying the Russian podlet radar system. The cost of the destroyed radar, which was used to detect air targets, is 5 5 million.
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed two ATACMS missile strikes on military installations in the Kursk region over the past three days. The S-400 anti-aircraft missile division and the Kursk-Vostochny airfield were attacked.
A S-400 missile strike on the center of Kharkiv injured 23 people. Residential buildings, administrative buildings and cars in the Kyiv district of the city were damaged.
As a result of the rocket attack on the center of Kharkiv, 19 people were injured, 13 of them hospitalized. More than 40 residential buildings and three cars were damaged.
A S-400 missile strike on Kharkiv injured 16 people. The attack was carried out in the central part of the city, said RMA head Oleh Syniehubov.
Units of the missile forces of the Ukrainian armed forces successfully attacked the positions of the anti-aircraft missile division of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region. A radar station of the S-400 air defense system, which was used to shell civilian targets, was destroyed.
IISS reports on a large-scale expansion of Russia's capacity to produce solid-fuel rocket engines at five sites. This could allow Russia to replenish its arsenal of missiles for war against Ukraine and threaten NATO.
ATES agents discovered a large-scale construction of closed ammunition depots near the base of the 7th Airborne Assault Division near Novorossiysk. The purpose is to protect against attacks by Ukrainian UAVs and missiles.
The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are studying changes in Russian weapons for effective counteraction. Modifications to the S-300/400 missiles and the noise characteristics of the Shaheds, as well as the use of Western components, have been identified.
On the night of October 16, the enemy attacked Ukraine using 136 attack drones. As of 07:00, air defense destroyed 51 UAVs, and another 60 were lost to electronic warfare.
The number of wounded increased to 23 as a result of the nighttime Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv. Russian troops launched 7 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region, killing one woman.
In Bilashi village, Kharkiv district, three S-400 missile strikes were recorded on the territory of a farm. Equipment and buildings were damaged, with no casualties.
In Crimea, explosions were heard near Dzhankoy after the threat of a “ballistic missile strike” was announced. Eyewitnesses report 4-5 powerful explosions and smoke near the villages of Azovskoye and Peremozhnoye, where a military airfield is located.
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with S-400 missiles and KAB-250 bombs. Civilian objects in three districts of the city were damaged, including a school, a kindergarten and residential buildings.