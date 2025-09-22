SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system discovered in the Kaluga region
Kyiv • UNN
The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system in the Kaluga region. On the night of September 5, SOF attack drones hit one launcher and a radar station of the complex.
The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the Russian S-400 Triumf air defense system, which was discovered in the Kaluga region, writes UNN.
Details
As reported, on the night of September 5, a group of Ukrainian Special Operations Forces conducted special reconnaissance, during which they discovered an S-400 Triumf air defense system in the Kaluga region.
After receiving visual confirmation of the object, according to the Special Operations Forces, the operators transmitted data for fire damage.
As a result of successful actions, attack drones of the Special Operations Forces hit one launcher and a radar station of the Russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system.
