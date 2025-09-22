SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system discovered in the Kaluga region

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the Russian S-400 Triumf air defense system, which was discovered in the Kaluga region, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, on the night of September 5, a group of Ukrainian Special Operations Forces conducted special reconnaissance, during which they discovered an S-400 Triumf air defense system in the Kaluga region.

After receiving visual confirmation of the object, according to the Special Operations Forces, the operators transmitted data for fire damage.

As a result of successful actions, attack drones of the Special Operations Forces hit one launcher and a radar station of the Russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system. - stated the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of the logistics point for drone distribution and the regimental ammunition depot of the occupiers