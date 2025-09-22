SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system discovered in the Kaluga region

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 4156 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 7740 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 12937 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 13532 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 27331 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 44175 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 54267 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 60248 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 56886 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 84712 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
In Poltava region, an enterprise is on fire due to a UAV hit - OVASeptember 21, 11:14 PM • 3862 views
Unknown drones attacked a substation in Krasnodar Krai: at least five hits recordedPhotoSeptember 21, 11:50 PM • 11094 views
Residential buildings are on fire in Boryspil district, Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack - OVASeptember 22, 01:27 AM • 6086 views
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damaged02:50 AM • 11403 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 4724 views
Publications
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 4148 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures05:30 AM • 12929 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 58420 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 40814 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 84709 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Danylo Hetmantsev
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 4866 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 74988 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 98005 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 45213 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 44556 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Mi-8
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system discovered in the Kaluga region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system in the Kaluga region. On the night of September 5, SOF attack drones hit one launcher and a radar station of the complex.

SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system discovered in the Kaluga region

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the Russian S-400 Triumf air defense system, which was discovered in the Kaluga region, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, on the night of September 5, a group of Ukrainian Special Operations Forces conducted special reconnaissance, during which they discovered an S-400 Triumf air defense system in the Kaluga region.

After receiving visual confirmation of the object, according to the Special Operations Forces, the operators transmitted data for fire damage.

As a result of successful actions, attack drones of the Special Operations Forces hit one launcher and a radar station of the Russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system.

- stated the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of the logistics point for drone distribution and the regimental ammunition depot of the occupiers22.09.25, 09:54 • 1150 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-400 missile system