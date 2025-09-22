$41.250.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

General Staff confirmed the destruction of the logistics point for drone distribution and the regimental ammunition depot of the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the logistics point for drone distribution for the occupiers in Donetsk region on August 29, 2025, and the regimental ammunition depot of the enemy in Luhansk region on September 18, 2025. Thousands of UAVs, tens of thousands of mines, grenades, cartridges, and shells for tanks and artillery were destroyed.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of the logistics point for drone distribution and the regimental ammunition depot of the occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important objects of the occupiers - a logistics point for distributing drones for the needs of the occupation army operating in Donetsk region, and a regimental ammunition depot of the Russian occupation forces in Luhansk region, writes UNN.

Details

"The defense forces of Ukraine are thwarting the aggressor's aggressive plans with effective actions," the General Staff noted.

Thus, according to confirmed information, as reported by the General Staff, the enemy tried to organize the issuance of ammunition of various types for the 17th tank regiment of the 70th motorized rifle division near temporarily occupied Bohdanivka, Luhansk region, as well as to distribute over 19,000 UAVs of various types for the needs of the occupation army operating in Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff, trucks delivered tens of thousands of mines, grenades, and cartridges of various types, thousands of tank rounds (including high-precision ZUBK-14) and artillery shells to the tank regiment's field depot. In the second case, the cargo consisted of various UAVs ("Molniya", "Bumerang", "Vandal Novgorodsky", "Gorynych" and others) and related equipment (batteries, communication modules, and video transmitters).

First, on August 29, 2025, soldiers from the "Dnipro" Joint Forces Operation struck a logistics point for drone distribution. As a result, huge stocks of the Russian aggressor's attack UAVs were destroyed.

- reported the General Staff.

The turn of enemy ammunition came on September 18, 2025, when units of the Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed a regimental ammunition depot of the Russian occupation forces in Luhansk region. In addition to ammunition, enemy vehicles also burned down.

- stated the General Staff.

As emphasized, "the result of effective cooperation between those who find and those who strike is improving every time. To be continued!.. Glory to Ukraine!"

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine