$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13679 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24097 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62214 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209717 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120353 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388554 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308371 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213334 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244017 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254995 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128451 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209717 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388554 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252708 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308371 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1514 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12404 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42772 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70848 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56670 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

The Times

News by theme

Peacekeeping mission of France and Britain to Ukraine: less and less confidence

Diplomats are increasingly skeptical about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. European countries face political and logistical constraints, given the US position.

War • March 26, 04:19 PM • 61141 views

The Times: Black Sea ceasefire deal would be a victory for Putin

Brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, a ceasefire agreement has been reached. Russia will benefit significantly more than Ukraine, The Times writes.

War • March 26, 08:18 AM • 31574 views

The Times: After the war in Ukraine, there may be uncontrolled arms trafficking

The British publication The Times warns that after the war, Ukraine may face the problem of uncontrolled arms trafficking. Experts fear the country's transformation into an "arms bazaar".

Society • March 23, 11:50 AM • 103488 views

World Meteorological Day and Puppy Day

Today we celebrate the professional holiday of meteorologists, as well as Puppy Day, Atheist Day, Beautiful Sight Day, and OK Day. According to the church calendar, it is the day of remembrance of St. Nikon.

Society • March 23, 05:50 AM • 31562 views

Britain is ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine indefinitely - Media

The United Kingdom is considering deploying its troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers for a long term. Up to 30,000 soldiers from different countries may be involved in the mission.

War • March 17, 12:57 PM • 28838 views

The Times journalists reveal new details of traitor Kulinich's work for Russia

The SBU gained access to documents from the FSB office on the activities of the former head of the Crimean department Kulinich. The materials confirm his work for Russia and sabotage of Ukraine's defense before the invasion.

War • February 9, 02:09 PM • 71771 views

British MPs call on the government to transfer frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine

Members of the British Parliament called on the government to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. The initiative was supported by parliamentarians from Germany, Poland, the Baltic States, and Finland.

Economy • January 6, 07:40 PM • 52767 views

Will blackout schedules disappear? The Ministry of Energy revealed the prospects

Ukraine's energy system is on the brink due to shelling, but there is a possibility to get rid of the blackout schedules in the absence of new attacks. The Ministry of Energy is working on repairs and receiving assistance from partners.

War • December 11, 06:34 PM • 34750 views

There will be no collapse in the energy system, even despite massive rocket attacks in Ukraine this winter – MP

Chairman of the BP sub-committee Serhiy Nagornyak denied information from Western media about the possible collapse of the Ukrainian energy system. According to him, the country is better prepared for winter than last year.

Economy • December 9, 12:19 PM • 24436 views

Britain probably lifted the ban on Storm Shadow strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation - mass media

British Prime Minister Cyrus Starmer hinted at the possible lifting of restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow missiles at the Russian Federation. The change of position occurred after a similar US decision on long-range missiles.

War • November 20, 11:21 AM • 182157 views

The Times: Britain may send troops to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers

The United Kingdom is considering sending military instructors to western Ukraine to train new recruits for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This could solve logistical problems and send a “powerful military and political signal.

War • October 11, 01:18 AM • 103048 views

Kovalenko explains presence of DPRK military in Donetsk region

The presence of the North Korean military in the Donetsk region is due to the poor quality of ammunition from the DPRK. russia is increasingly dependent on the supply of ammunition from North Korea for various types of weapons.

War • October 5, 12:25 PM • 30198 views

DPRK supplies half of the shells used by Russia in the war in Ukraine - The Times

According to Western intelligence, North Korea supplies Russia with about 3 million shells a year. This provides stable support at the front, but Russia still suffers significant losses.

War • October 5, 01:05 AM • 70332 views

Ukraine plans to mobilize 200,000 people, but faces difficulties - The Times

Ukraine plans to mobilize 200,000 recruits by the end of 2024, but is facing problems. Odesa region is fulfilling only 20% of the plan, and corruption and poor health of recruits complicate the process.

Society • October 3, 07:35 PM • 38043 views

West receives evidence of covert arms shipments from China to russia - media

Western sources report that the West has evidence of a Chinese company's involvement in the supply of "a number of special military drones" to russia, which were used during the war in Ukraine.

War • September 28, 01:41 PM • 42314 views

No matter what is in Putin's head: what is known about Zelensky's Victory Plan

The President of Ukraine presents a 5-point “Victory Plan” in Washington. The plan envisions strengthening Ukraine without taking Russia's position into account and includes military aid, economic steps, and diplomatic pressure.

Politics • September 24, 10:28 AM • 200187 views

UK and US may secretly authorize Ukraine to launch Storm Shadow strikes on Russia - media

The Times reports that Britain and the United States are ready to privately allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russia. The decision may be made in secret to preserve the element of surprise.

War • September 20, 05:17 PM • 20872 views

Britain is developing a plan for broader support for Ukraine

The British Prime Minister instructed to develop a plan for comprehensive support for Ukraine. A special group was created to formulate a unified British policy toward Ukraine.

War • August 18, 11:13 PM • 50620 views

Kremlin confidant: Ukrainian army offensive in Kursk region is a humiliation for Putin

Putin's confidant Sergei Markov said that the rapid advance of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region was a humiliation for the Russian president. According to The Times, Ukrainian troops have advanced 20 miles into Russian territory.

War • August 13, 06:42 AM • 27246 views

Zelensky's most risky decision: Media about the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russia

Ukraine is preparing a strategic counterstrike in the Kursk region of Russia to divert Russian forces from other fronts. Experts point to high risks and limited strategic goals of the operation.

War • August 11, 09:57 AM • 103690 views

Six F-16 fighters from the Netherlands arrive in Ukraine - The Times

The Times reports that six F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands have arrived in Ukraine. Several more aircraft are expected to arrive soon from Denmark, although there is no official confirmation of this information.

War • August 1, 05:00 AM • 102870 views

Trump leads Harris by 2% in the US presidential race

A YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump has an advantage over Kamala Harris in the US presidential race. Trump leads on the economy and immigration, while Harris leads on abortion and the environment.

Politics • July 25, 11:09 PM • 37645 views

Italy may provide Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles in next military aid package - media

Italy may provide Ukraine with the Samp-T air defense system and long-range Storm Shadow missiles as part of the next military aid package.

War • June 18, 09:55 AM • 36226 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the DPRK, signing of a partnership agreement is possible

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to visit North Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday for talks with leader Kim Jong-un, with the possibility of signing a "strategic partnership" agreement.

Politics • June 17, 04:46 PM • 35092 views

NSDC admits that Putin will use tactical nuclear weapons in case of defeat in Ukraine

The NSDC Secretary reassured that Russia's defeat on the battlefield in Ukraine would not automatically lead to Moscow's use of nuclear weapons.

War • June 17, 04:09 PM • 37686 views

Israel resumes hostage talks with Hamas: CIA and Qatari prime minister join meeting in Europe

Israel, the CIA and Qatar should resume negotiations in Europe for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

News of the World • May 24, 07:17 AM • 25726 views

ChatGPT will get access to the archives of a number of media outlets to answer users' questions

OpenAI has signed an agreement with a probable value of more than $250 million with News Corp (an American multinational media holding company). Thanks to the agreement, it is planned to teach ChatGPT to work with the archives of a number of well-known media outlets. The AI will have access to copyrighted content.

Technologies • May 23, 06:47 PM • 23641 views

The Times: Hamas planned to establish a base in Turkey

According to documents found by the Israeli military, Hamas plans to establish secret bases in Turkey and other countries to coordinate attacks on Israeli targets, including assassinations and sabotage operations.

War • May 14, 10:58 PM • 23113 views

Pavliuk on the situation near Chasovyi Yar: "We are doing everything possible to stop the Russian plan"

Ukrainian troops are doing everything possible to stop the Russian offensive on Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, but the enemy has a significant advantage in artillery and aviation.

War • May 3, 08:19 AM • 19918 views

Land Forces Commander confirms Russian plans to capture Kharkiv and Sumy

Russia has plans to capture Kharkiv or Sumy, but Ukraine is not sure about the seriousness of these plans and Russia's ability to implement them with its current forces.

War • May 3, 08:03 AM • 21982 views