Diplomats are increasingly skeptical about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. European countries face political and logistical constraints, given the US position.
Brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, a ceasefire agreement has been reached. Russia will benefit significantly more than Ukraine, The Times writes.
The British publication The Times warns that after the war, Ukraine may face the problem of uncontrolled arms trafficking. Experts fear the country's transformation into an "arms bazaar".
The United Kingdom is considering deploying its troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers for a long term. Up to 30,000 soldiers from different countries may be involved in the mission.
The SBU gained access to documents from the FSB office on the activities of the former head of the Crimean department Kulinich. The materials confirm his work for Russia and sabotage of Ukraine's defense before the invasion.
Members of the British Parliament called on the government to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. The initiative was supported by parliamentarians from Germany, Poland, the Baltic States, and Finland.
Ukraine's energy system is on the brink due to shelling, but there is a possibility to get rid of the blackout schedules in the absence of new attacks. The Ministry of Energy is working on repairs and receiving assistance from partners.
Chairman of the BP sub-committee Serhiy Nagornyak denied information from Western media about the possible collapse of the Ukrainian energy system. According to him, the country is better prepared for winter than last year.
British Prime Minister Cyrus Starmer hinted at the possible lifting of restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow missiles at the Russian Federation. The change of position occurred after a similar US decision on long-range missiles.
The United Kingdom is considering sending military instructors to western Ukraine to train new recruits for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This could solve logistical problems and send a “powerful military and political signal.
The presence of the North Korean military in the Donetsk region is due to the poor quality of ammunition from the DPRK. russia is increasingly dependent on the supply of ammunition from North Korea for various types of weapons.
According to Western intelligence, North Korea supplies Russia with about 3 million shells a year. This provides stable support at the front, but Russia still suffers significant losses.
Ukraine plans to mobilize 200,000 recruits by the end of 2024, but is facing problems. Odesa region is fulfilling only 20% of the plan, and corruption and poor health of recruits complicate the process.
Western sources report that the West has evidence of a Chinese company's involvement in the supply of "a number of special military drones" to russia, which were used during the war in Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine presents a 5-point “Victory Plan” in Washington. The plan envisions strengthening Ukraine without taking Russia's position into account and includes military aid, economic steps, and diplomatic pressure.
The Times reports that Britain and the United States are ready to privately allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russia. The decision may be made in secret to preserve the element of surprise.
The British Prime Minister instructed to develop a plan for comprehensive support for Ukraine. A special group was created to formulate a unified British policy toward Ukraine.
Putin's confidant Sergei Markov said that the rapid advance of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region was a humiliation for the Russian president. According to The Times, Ukrainian troops have advanced 20 miles into Russian territory.
Ukraine is preparing a strategic counterstrike in the Kursk region of Russia to divert Russian forces from other fronts. Experts point to high risks and limited strategic goals of the operation.
The Times reports that six F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands have arrived in Ukraine. Several more aircraft are expected to arrive soon from Denmark, although there is no official confirmation of this information.
A YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump has an advantage over Kamala Harris in the US presidential race. Trump leads on the economy and immigration, while Harris leads on abortion and the environment.
Italy may provide Ukraine with the Samp-T air defense system and long-range Storm Shadow missiles as part of the next military aid package.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is to visit North Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday for talks with leader Kim Jong-un, with the possibility of signing a "strategic partnership" agreement.
The NSDC Secretary reassured that Russia's defeat on the battlefield in Ukraine would not automatically lead to Moscow's use of nuclear weapons.
Israel, the CIA and Qatar should resume negotiations in Europe for the release of hostages held by Hamas.
OpenAI has signed an agreement with a probable value of more than $250 million with News Corp (an American multinational media holding company). Thanks to the agreement, it is planned to teach ChatGPT to work with the archives of a number of well-known media outlets. The AI will have access to copyrighted content.
According to documents found by the Israeli military, Hamas plans to establish secret bases in Turkey and other countries to coordinate attacks on Israeli targets, including assassinations and sabotage operations.
Ukrainian troops are doing everything possible to stop the Russian offensive on Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, but the enemy has a significant advantage in artillery and aviation.
Russia has plans to capture Kharkiv or Sumy, but Ukraine is not sure about the seriousness of these plans and Russia's ability to implement them with its current forces.