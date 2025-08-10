European leaders seek participation in Ukraine talks - Times

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 36914 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 117910 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 92843 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 267731 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 153083 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 327407 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 300834 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 106791 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149415 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 79412 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.5m/s
44%
756mm
Popular news
"Gives hope for an end to the conflict in Ukraine": India approves Trump-Putin meeting in AlaskaAugust 9, 11:20 PM • 9940 views
Trump-Putin summit in Alaska resembles slow defeat for Ukraine - CNNAugust 10, 12:51 AM • 5544 views
Kyiv continues to clear courtyards and streets of abandoned and damaged cars: where most remainPhotoAugust 10, 01:20 AM • 13334 views
Kremlin hinted at Alaska's historical proximity to Russia before Trump-Putin meeting - ISW02:33 AM • 15929 views
Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's Gaza planPhoto04:40 AM • 25281 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 327388 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 207346 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 300822 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 307713 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 213923 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Alaska
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 50473 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 117877 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 307713 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 225607 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 234988 views
Actual
The Economist
The Times
Shahed-136
TikTok
Instagram

European leaders seek participation in Ukraine talks - Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

French President Macron and British Prime Minister Starmer emphasized the importance of Ukrainian and European participation in resolving Russia's war. This comes ahead of a meeting between Trump and Putin, where the cessation of Russia's aggression in Ukraine will be discussed.

European leaders seek participation in Ukraine talks - Times

On the eve of the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, European officials put forward alternative proposals. The spokesman for Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of Great Britain, confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine and its people. President Macron emphasized the important role of Ukrainians and the participation of European countries.

Reported by UNN with reference to The Times.

President Trump will meet with the Kremlin leader Putin in the USA. So far, it is known that this may happen without President Zelenskyy, although the discussion is about ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump hinted that the agreement would involve some territorial exchange, but yesterday morning, in an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainians "will not give their land to the occupier."

Zelenskyy made a series of calls to European allies, speaking with his counterparts in Great Britain, France, Spain, Finland, Denmark, and Estonia.

Both leaders welcomed President Trump's desire to end this barbaric war and agreed that we must continue to pressure Putin to stop his illegal war. The Prime Minister concluded the conversation by reaffirming his unwavering support for Ukraine and its people.

- stated the spokesman for Sir Keir Starmer.

French President Macron stated that Ukrainians and Europeans cannot be excluded from the negotiations.

The future of Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years. Europeans will also certainly be part of the solution, because their security depends on it.

- stated Macron.

Reference

The Times writes that the negotiations are reportedly focused on four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine: Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk. Russia does not fully control any of them.

The Kremlin dictator is expected to tell Trump that Russia will agree to a ceasefire if Ukraine surrenders the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Putin is allegedly ready to freeze the front lines in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Ukrainian military assesses such a "prospect" as follows:

Oleh, a serviceman wounded during combat in Donbas, stated: "If we give up Donbas, what will stop Putin from coming back later for more?"

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed a limited ceasefire in the air and at sea ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump, reported UNN with reference to The Economist.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
The Economist
The Times
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Finland
Denmark
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Estonia
Ukraine