European leaders seek participation in Ukraine talks - Times

On the eve of the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, European officials put forward alternative proposals. The spokesman for Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of Great Britain, confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine and its people. President Macron emphasized the important role of Ukrainians and the participation of European countries.

Reported by UNN with reference to The Times.

President Trump will meet with the Kremlin leader Putin in the USA. So far, it is known that this may happen without President Zelenskyy, although the discussion is about ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump hinted that the agreement would involve some territorial exchange, but yesterday morning, in an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainians "will not give their land to the occupier."

Zelenskyy made a series of calls to European allies, speaking with his counterparts in Great Britain, France, Spain, Finland, Denmark, and Estonia.

Both leaders welcomed President Trump's desire to end this barbaric war and agreed that we must continue to pressure Putin to stop his illegal war. The Prime Minister concluded the conversation by reaffirming his unwavering support for Ukraine and its people. - stated the spokesman for Sir Keir Starmer.

French President Macron stated that Ukrainians and Europeans cannot be excluded from the negotiations.

The future of Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years. Europeans will also certainly be part of the solution, because their security depends on it. - stated Macron.

Reference

The Times writes that the negotiations are reportedly focused on four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine: Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk. Russia does not fully control any of them.

The Kremlin dictator is expected to tell Trump that Russia will agree to a ceasefire if Ukraine surrenders the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Putin is allegedly ready to freeze the front lines in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Ukrainian military assesses such a "prospect" as follows:

Oleh, a serviceman wounded during combat in Donbas, stated: "If we give up Donbas, what will stop Putin from coming back later for more?"

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed a limited ceasefire in the air and at sea ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump, reported UNN with reference to The Economist.