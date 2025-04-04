Citizens of Ukraine will be able to stay in Georgia without a visa for only one year. For those who entered before February 24, 2025, the term has been extended until 2026.
Police detained three people near the Georgian Parliament. Students tried to set up chairs for the protesters, which provoked disputes and detentions.
The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.
EU foreign ministers decided to suspend the visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports. Slovakia and Hungary opposed the decision, but it was passed by a qualified majority.
Irakli Kobakhidze supported Slovak Prime Minister Fico's statement about the threat of a coup d'état. According to him, protests in both countries are coordinated from one center.
Irakli Kobakhidze denied Macron's statement about Russia's growing aggression in neighboring countries, noting that it concerns only Ukraine. The Georgian prime minister advised the French president to focus on helping Ukraine.
Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed support for Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and her European aspirations. He supported holding new parliamentary elections in Georgia in accordance with OSCE recommendations.
Salome Zurabishvili said “We are not afraid” in response to the threats of imprisonment from Prime Minister Kobakhidze. The President supported the protesters in Tbilisi and insisted that new parliamentary elections be called.
Irakli Kobakhidze demands that Salome Zourabichvili leave the presidential residence by December 29 under threat of criminal liability.
Georgian authorities will set up a working group with the Council of Europe to amend the law on “foreign agents. ” Prime Minister Kobakhidze promised to release most of the detained protesters and stop the use of force.
Lithuania and Estonia imposed sanctions on 17 Georgian politicians and officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The reason was the suppression of protests and human rights violations in Georgia.
Estonia imposed sanctions against 14 Georgian officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The Estonian Foreign Minister called on other EU countries to also respond to human rights violations in Georgia.
The current President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, called the election of the new President, Mikheil Kavelashvili, illegitimate.
Protesters gathered near the Georgian parliament ahead of the presidential election with a single candidate from the ruling party. The protests erupted after the announcement of the termination of negotiations with the EU, and the current president refuses to leave office.
Georgia is holding presidential elections, where the favorite is the candidate of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Mikheil Kavelashvili. The incumbent president, Salome Zurabishvili, refuses to leave office, which exacerbates the political crisis in the country.
The pro-government Georgian Dream party plans to ban covering your face at rallies and actions. The decision was made after a series of attacks on journalists, during which more than 56 media representatives were injured.
The court in Georgia has arrested the opposition figure Nika Gvaramia after searches in the offices of opposition parties. Earlier, Ukraine imposed sanctions on 19 high-ranking Georgian officials who support the policy of Vladimir Putin.
Irakli Kobakhidze called the opposition "liberal-fascist" and promised to destroy it. Thousands of protesters take to the streets of Tbilisi for the seventh day in a row, demanding a European course.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns the suppression of protests in Georgia and rejects statements about the "Ukrainian scenario". Georgian authorities suspended negotiations with the EU, prompting mass protests and detentions of 224 people.
Irakli Kobakhidze categorically rejected the possibility of holding new parliamentary elections in Georgia. The prime minister called the current protests in the country "the beginning of the end of Liberal Fascism.
Mass protests continue in Georgia over the authorities ' decision to postpone EU accession negotiations until 2028. In two days, 107 protesters were detained, 42 law enforcement officers received injuries of varying severity.
Employees of the Tbilisi City Hall officially expressed their disagreement with the decision of the Georgian Dream to suspend the EU accession process until 2028. They confirmed their commitment to the European course and the Constitution of Georgia.
Irakli Kobakhidze accused European politicians and" agents " of violent protests in Tbilisi. The authorities harshly suppress demonstrations against the rejection of European integration, 150 people were detained.
The Kaklebi restaurant on the Central Internet has stopped working due to current events in the country. The Tbilisi Opera House also canceled performances, and detention centers are overcrowded after two days of dispersal of protests.
Four journalists have resigned from Rustavi 2 TV channel amid harsh crackdowns on pro-European protests. The TV channel is accused of biased coverage of events and silencing police violence.
In Georgia, security forces dispersed thousands of people protesting against the government's refusal to negotiate EU membership until 2028. Dozens of people, including journalists, were injured during the heavy crackdown.
Clashes broke out near the Georgian parliament between police and demonstrators over the refusal to negotiate EU membership. Law enforcement officers used special equipment, there are victims on both sides.
Spontaneous protests resume in Tbilisi and Batumi over the government's decision to freeze EU membership until 2028. Protesters are gathering near the parliament and Europe Square, despite yesterday's use of tear gas.
Georgian prime minister Ilkli Kobakhidze accused EU ambassador Pavel Gorchinsky of interfering in the electoral process and disinformation. Kobakhidze threatened a diplomatic response if the ambassador did not change his behavior.
EU Ambassador Pavel Nerchinsky commented on the refusal of the Georgian government to negotiate accession to the EU. According to him, this decision contradicts the policies of previous governments and the wishes of the majority of Georgians.