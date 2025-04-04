$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8832 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16365 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 56995 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 200522 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115623 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379416 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302855 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212623 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243618 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254793 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36497 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120075 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120484 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 200529 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 379418 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248791 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302858 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10825 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36808 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65081 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51110 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121417 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Irakli Kobakhidze

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Citizens of Ukraine will be able to stay in Georgia without a visa for only one year. For those who entered before February 24, 2025, the term has been extended until 2026.

Politics • April 3, 01:29 PM • 152468 views

Police detained three protesters near the Georgian Parliament because of chairs

Police detained three people near the Georgian Parliament. Students tried to set up chairs for the protesters, which provoked disputes and detentions.

News of the World • March 21, 07:57 PM • 13098 views

European Parliament adopts resolution on Georgia and recognizes Zurabishvili as legitimate

The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.

News of the World • February 13, 03:21 PM • 55887 views

EU approves suspension of visa-free travel for Georgian diplomatic passports - media

EU foreign ministers decided to suspend the visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports. Slovakia and Hungary opposed the decision, but it was passed by a qualified majority.

News of the World • January 27, 12:08 PM • 23520 views

They are coordinated with one hand: Kobakhidze speaks about protests in Georgia and Slovakia

Irakli Kobakhidze supported Slovak Prime Minister Fico's statement about the threat of a coup d'état. According to him, protests in both countries are coordinated from one center.

News of the World • January 23, 02:47 PM • 29054 views

“Let the French President take care of Ukraine": Georgian Prime Minister comments on Macron

Irakli Kobakhidze denied Macron's statement about Russia's growing aggression in neighboring countries, noting that it concerns only Ukraine. The Georgian prime minister advised the French president to focus on helping Ukraine.

War • January 7, 12:59 PM • 47226 views

“Georgians have the right to move towards a united Europe": Duda assures Zurabishvili of support

Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed support for Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and her European aspirations. He supported holding new parliamentary elections in Georgia in accordance with OSCE recommendations.

News of the World • December 24, 02:45 AM • 20194 views

Zurabishvili responds to the threat of arrest by the head of the Georgian government

Salome Zurabishvili said “We are not afraid” in response to the threats of imprisonment from Prime Minister Kobakhidze. The President supported the protesters in Tbilisi and insisted that new parliamentary elections be called.

News of the World • December 22, 08:22 PM • 29016 views

The Prime Minister of Georgia threatens the President with imprisonment and rejects the possibility of new elections

Irakli Kobakhidze demands that Salome Zourabichvili leave the presidential residence by December 29 under threat of criminal liability.

News of the World • December 22, 01:18 PM • 26860 views

Georgia to change scandalous law on “foreign agents” together with the Council of Europe

Georgian authorities will set up a working group with the Council of Europe to amend the law on “foreign agents. ” Prime Minister Kobakhidze promised to release most of the detained protesters and stop the use of force.

News of the World • December 20, 11:52 AM • 18601 views

Lithuania expands sanctions list: 17 more Georgian politicians are banned

Lithuania and Estonia imposed sanctions on 17 Georgian politicians and officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The reason was the suppression of protests and human rights violations in Georgia.

News of the World • December 15, 09:17 PM • 19430 views

Estonia imposed sanctions on 14 more Georgian officials. Among them are Prime Minister Kobakhidze

Estonia imposed sanctions against 14 Georgian officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The Estonian Foreign Minister called on other EU countries to also respond to human rights violations in Georgia.

News of the World • December 15, 12:45 PM • 25076 views

Nobody chose anyone: Georgian President Zurabishvili reacts to the election of a new leader of the country

The current President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, called the election of the new President, Mikheil Kavelashvili, illegitimate.

News of the World • December 14, 01:47 PM • 22615 views

Protests in Tbilisi ahead of single-candidate presidential election

Protesters gathered near the Georgian parliament ahead of the presidential election with a single candidate from the ruling party. The protests erupted after the announcement of the termination of negotiations with the EU, and the current president refuses to leave office.

News of the World • December 14, 04:36 AM • 21735 views

Georgia elects new president amid political crisis and protests

Georgia is holding presidential elections, where the favorite is the candidate of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Mikheil Kavelashvili. The incumbent president, Salome Zurabishvili, refuses to leave office, which exacerbates the political crisis in the country.

News of the World • December 14, 02:02 AM • 19819 views

Georgia plans to ban covering its face at rallies and actions

The pro-government Georgian Dream party plans to ban covering your face at rallies and actions. The decision was made after a series of attacks on journalists, during which more than 56 media representatives were injured.

News of the World • December 8, 01:23 PM • 21547 views

The leader of the Georgian opposition party "For Change" was arrested

The court in Georgia has arrested the opposition figure Nika Gvaramia after searches in the offices of opposition parties. Earlier, Ukraine imposed sanctions on 19 high-ranking Georgian officials who support the policy of Vladimir Putin.

News of the World • December 6, 12:06 PM • 16573 views

Georgian prime minister promises to "eradicate" the "liberal-fascist" opposition, but protests in the country continue

Irakli Kobakhidze called the opposition "liberal-fascist" and promised to destroy it. Thousands of protesters take to the streets of Tbilisi for the seventh day in a row, demanding a European course.

News of the World • December 5, 01:10 PM • 17414 views

Ukraine reacted to the statements of the Georgian authorities about the "Ukrainian scenario"

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns the suppression of protests in Georgia and rejects statements about the "Ukrainian scenario". Georgian authorities suspended negotiations with the EU, prompting mass protests and detentions of 224 people.

Politics • December 2, 12:37 PM • 18430 views

Georgian Prime Minister makes loud statement on parliamentary elections amid protests

Irakli Kobakhidze categorically rejected the possibility of holding new parliamentary elections in Georgia. The prime minister called the current protests in the country "the beginning of the end of Liberal Fascism.

News of the World • December 1, 12:23 PM • 21963 views

More than 40 law enforcement officers were injured as a result of protests in Georgia - Georgian Interior Ministry

Mass protests continue in Georgia over the authorities ' decision to postpone EU accession negotiations until 2028. In two days, 107 protesters were detained, 42 law enforcement officers received injuries of varying severity.

News of the World • November 30, 06:28 PM • 25623 views

Employees of the Tbilisi City Hall expressed their disagreement with the suspension of Georgia's accession to the EU

Employees of the Tbilisi City Hall officially expressed their disagreement with the decision of the Georgian Dream to suspend the EU accession process until 2028. They confirmed their commitment to the European course and the Constitution of Georgia.

Society • November 30, 05:21 PM • 23613 views

There will be no scenario of the Ukrainian Maidan: Kobakhidze said that the police prevented an "attack on the Constitutional Order of Georgia"

Irakli Kobakhidze accused European politicians and" agents " of violent protests in Tbilisi. The authorities harshly suppress demonstrations against the rejection of European integration, 150 people were detained.

News of the World • November 30, 11:25 AM • 21179 views

In Georgia, a restaurant popular among the leaders of the ruling party stopped working in protest

The Kaklebi restaurant on the Central Internet has stopped working due to current events in the country. The Tbilisi Opera House also canceled performances, and detention centers are overcrowded after two days of dispersal of protests.

News of the World • November 30, 10:24 AM • 21339 views

In Georgia, journalists are being dismissed from the pro-government Rustavi 2 TV channel amid violent crackdowns on protests

Four journalists have resigned from Rustavi 2 TV channel amid harsh crackdowns on pro-European protests. The TV channel is accused of biased coverage of events and silencing police violence.

News of the World • November 30, 08:05 AM • 20575 views

Thousands of people protested in Georgia, which lasted all night

In Georgia, security forces dispersed thousands of people protesting against the government's refusal to negotiate EU membership until 2028. Dozens of people, including journalists, were injured during the heavy crackdown.

News of the World • November 30, 06:24 AM • 20418 views

In Tbilisi, the police used water cannons against protesters

Clashes broke out near the Georgian parliament between police and demonstrators over the refusal to negotiate EU membership. Law enforcement officers used special equipment, there are victims on both sides.

News of the World • November 29, 07:33 PM • 22869 views

New wave of protests in Georgia: people take to the streets of Tbilisi and Batumi again

Spontaneous protests resume in Tbilisi and Batumi over the government's decision to freeze EU membership until 2028. Protesters are gathering near the parliament and Europe Square, despite yesterday's use of tear gas.

News of the World • November 29, 03:15 PM • 18460 views

Georgia threatens EU ambassador with diplomatic response over rhetoric

Georgian prime minister Ilkli Kobakhidze accused EU ambassador Pavel Gorchinsky of interfering in the electoral process and disinformation. Kobakhidze threatened a diplomatic response if the ambassador did not change his behavior.

News of the World • November 29, 11:54 AM • 16457 views

"We have woken up to a new reality": EU ambassador made a statement after the Georgian government's rejection of European integration

EU Ambassador Pavel Nerchinsky commented on the refusal of the Georgian government to negotiate accession to the EU. According to him, this decision contradicts the policies of previous governments and the wishes of the majority of Georgians.

News of the World • November 29, 09:19 AM • 16630 views