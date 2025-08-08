"Russia started the war": activists protested in Tbilisi after Prime Minister Kobakhidze's statements about the August war

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
03:03 PM • 12815 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 49909 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 62281 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 40354 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 83543 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 59662 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 45301 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 35213 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 81351 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 25356 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.1m/s
51%
754mm
Popular news
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 88617 views
Combat medic "Mary" died at the front: details of her life and featPhotoAugust 8, 08:39 AM • 4298 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 84718 views
Trump wants to meet Putin in the Vatican: Italy under diplomatic pressure12:44 PM • 10939 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 41087 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo02:38 PM • 49920 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 42299 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 62291 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 86262 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 81356 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 86262 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 156036 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 171064 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 177162 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 166199 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Forbes
Mi-8
The Guardian

"Russia started the war": activists protested in Tbilisi after Prime Minister Kobakhidze's statements about the August war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

A protest was held in Tbilisi against the statement of Prime Minister Kobakhidze, who blamed the former government for the 2008 war. The protesters accused Russia of occupation.

"Russia started the war": activists protested in Tbilisi after Prime Minister Kobakhidze's statements about the August war

In Tbilisi, near the Georgian government building, a rally was held today under the slogan "Russia started the war." Several dozen participants protested in response to the statement by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who blamed the former government for starting the August 2008 war, UNN reports with reference to News Georgia.

"He told reporters that, it turns out, we waged an aggressive, predatory war, that we started the war on August 8, and we are the aggressor," said Magda Mamukashvili, a participant in the action.

The protesters came with flags and posters: "Remember August 7", "Russia is an occupier", "Glory to the heroes". Police cordons were set up in front of the government chancellery building. The action proceeded without incident. A little later, the protesters will move to Rustaveli Avenue, where they demand the release of arrested protesters and the appointment of early parliamentary elections every day.

In Tbilisi, thousands of people joined a march on the anniversary of the August war with the Russian Federation07.08.25, 21:55 • 8056 views

Addendum

Earlier today, Kobakhidze stated that the 2008 war did not begin as a defensive operation of Georgia against Russia. According to him, the escalation followed an "unprovoked offensive on Tskhinvali," which was led by "the then regime." In response to journalists' reminders that firing on firing points on the outskirts of Tskhinvali began after shelling of Georgian villages, the prime minister referred to President Mikheil Saakashvili's decree on the introduction of martial law and Council of Europe documents.

Kobakhidze called the actions of the former commander-in-chief "a serious adventure and betrayal."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Irakli Kobakhidze
Council of Europe
Tbilisi
Georgia
Mikheil Saakashvili