"Russia started the war": activists protested in Tbilisi after Prime Minister Kobakhidze's statements about the August war

In Tbilisi, near the Georgian government building, a rally was held today under the slogan "Russia started the war." Several dozen participants protested in response to the statement by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who blamed the former government for starting the August 2008 war, UNN reports with reference to News Georgia.

"He told reporters that, it turns out, we waged an aggressive, predatory war, that we started the war on August 8, and we are the aggressor," said Magda Mamukashvili, a participant in the action.

The protesters came with flags and posters: "Remember August 7", "Russia is an occupier", "Glory to the heroes". Police cordons were set up in front of the government chancellery building. The action proceeded without incident. A little later, the protesters will move to Rustaveli Avenue, where they demand the release of arrested protesters and the appointment of early parliamentary elections every day.

In Tbilisi, thousands of people joined a march on the anniversary of the August war with the Russian Federation

Addendum

Earlier today, Kobakhidze stated that the 2008 war did not begin as a defensive operation of Georgia against Russia. According to him, the escalation followed an "unprovoked offensive on Tskhinvali," which was led by "the then regime." In response to journalists' reminders that firing on firing points on the outskirts of Tskhinvali began after shelling of Georgian villages, the prime minister referred to President Mikheil Saakashvili's decree on the introduction of martial law and Council of Europe documents.

Kobakhidze called the actions of the former commander-in-chief "a serious adventure and betrayal."