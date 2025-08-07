In Tbilisi, thousands of people joined a march on the anniversary of the August war with the Russian Federation

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 42817 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 43272 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 99738 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 100138 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 91960 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 139416 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 73761 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 46910 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46025 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56582 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
64%
756mm
Popular news
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 114811 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM • 46181 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 88379 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 67593 views
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament04:51 PM • 11536 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 42821 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 68124 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 88917 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 99746 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 100148 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Joe Biden
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Zakarpattia Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 115293 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 135933 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 144697 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 135690 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 146017 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

In Tbilisi, thousands of people joined a march on the anniversary of the August war with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1300 views

In Tbilisi, several thousand people marched to the parliament, commemorating the 17th anniversary of the Russian-Georgian war. Participants carried national flags and stickers with red poppies, chanting patriotic slogans.

In Tbilisi, thousands of people joined a march on the anniversary of the August war with the Russian Federation

In Tbilisi today, several thousand people joined a march to mark the 17th anniversary of the start of the Russian-Georgian war, UNN reports with reference to Novosti-Georgia.

Details

The march started from Heroes' Square, where a monument to those who died for the territorial integrity and freedom of the country is erected. The participants of the action moved to the parliament on Rustaveli Avenue. The columns are accompanied by patrol police.

In the front rows is a giant banner with the slogan "Glory to heroes". Many demonstrators hold national flags and stickers with red poppies – a symbol of mourning for those killed during the 2008 war.

The participants of the march chanted various slogans: "Antsukhelidze is immortal", "Glory to heroes", "Long live heroes", "Glory to independent Georgia", "Glory to Ukraine", "Collapse of the rotten Russian Empire", etc. Obscene chants addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin could also be heard.

Addendum

The August 2008 war between Russia and Georgia lasted five days. On the Georgian side, 408 people died, including 170 servicemen, 14 police officers, and 224 civilians. More than 2,200 people were wounded, of whom more than a thousand were military personnel.

As a result of the conflict, about 26,000 residents of Georgian villages were forced to leave their homes. Taking into account refugees from Abkhazia in the 1990s, the total number of internally displaced persons in Georgia exceeded 263,000.

Russia officially recognized the "independence" of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region in August 2008. Tbilisi, in response, severed diplomatic relations with Moscow and declared the Tskhinvali region and Abkhazia occupied territories.

For several years, internal disputes have continued in Georgia regarding the causes of the conflict. Representatives of the currently ruling "Georgian Dream" state that responsibility for the start of the war lies with the previous leadership of the country, in particular, with ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili and his associates. The opposition accuses GD of serving Moscow's interests and even calls it a "collaborationist government".

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Georgian Dream
Tbilisi
Ukraine
Georgia
Mikheil Saakashvili