White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced that on Sunday, December 28, the American president will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida. This is reported by UNN with reference to the schedule of the White House chief.

Details

It is noted that the bilateral meeting will take place in Palm Beach at 3:00 PM local time (11:00 PM Kyiv time).

Near this resort is Trump's private residence, Mar-a-Lago, where, according to the schedule, he arrived for the weekend.

Recall

On Friday, December 26, it became known that Donald Trump will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, December 28. The American leader added that he believes this meeting with Zelenskyy will be productive.

