$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
December 26, 01:36 PM • 34386 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 39466 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 52343 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 28490 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22257 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19954 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21669 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
06:01 AM • 4806 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 18712 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 47753 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
82%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is knownDecember 26, 11:50 PM • 13441 views
Russia launched a large number of drones at UkraineDecember 27, 12:49 AM • 12514 views
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holiday01:32 AM • 11611 views
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal Affairs02:27 AM • 13173 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor05:42 AM • 10268 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 22694 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 47739 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 24105 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 52341 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 50489 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Kash Patel
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
White House
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 22694 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 13144 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 12818 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 14586 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 29161 views
Actual
Technology
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
Diia (service)

White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4816 views

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 28 in Florida. The bilateral meeting will take place in Palm Beach at 3:00 PM local time.

White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced that on Sunday, December 28, the American president will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida. This is reported by UNN with reference to the schedule of the White House chief.

Details

It is noted that the bilateral meeting will take place in Palm Beach at 3:00 PM local time (11:00 PM Kyiv time).

Near this resort is Trump's private residence, Mar-a-Lago, where, according to the schedule, he arrived for the weekend.

Recall

On Friday, December 26, it became known that Donald Trump will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, December 28. The American leader added that he believes this meeting with Zelenskyy will be productive.

"We have good chances": Trump optimistic about peace deal between Ukraine and Russia ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy27.12.25, 01:17 • 2616 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida