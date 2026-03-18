Intercity between Kyiv and Kharkiv to be temporarily restricted, plans to resume by end of March - Ukrzaliznytsia

Intercity train services between Kyiv and Kharkiv will be temporarily restricted due to power supply interruptions, with full service planned to resume by the end of March, reported JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia," writes UNN.

Status of Intercity train service Kyiv-Kharkiv. We currently have a temporary restriction on Intercity train services on the section to Poltava with connecting routes to Kharkiv in sleeping cars - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

The company noted that in recent weeks, due to energy supply restrictions, trains between Kharkiv and Poltava ran with backup diesel locomotives, which led to delays of up to 3 hours. And on some days, arrivals occurred after the start of the curfew.

"For the convenience of passengers and more timely arrival, schedules have been adjusted - connecting routes have been introduced," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

Restoration work is currently underway, as well as enhanced security measures to restore full Intercity train service. It is planned that Intercity service to Kharkiv will be restored by the end of March - emphasized Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Other Ukrzaliznytsia routes to/from Kharkiv operate without changes," the company stated.

Intercity Kharkiv - Kyiv changed its route - what passengers need to know