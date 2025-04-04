$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15862 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29009 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64938 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214026 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122729 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391988 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310860 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213771 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244238 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255114 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132019 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214025 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391988 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254401 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310859 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3174 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14312 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45550 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
Defense Forces are adhering to the terms of the "energy truce," while Russia is spreading disinformation about Ukrainian strikes - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukraine adheres to the agreements and does not strike at energy facilities in the Russian Federation and the occupied territories. At the same time, Russia violates these agreements by attacking Ukraine's energy facilities.

War • April 3, 11:50 AM • 8082 views

"You can talk as much as you want in the US that "the ceasefire is working," denying reality": head of CCD indicated the Russian attacks

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.

War • March 29, 02:13 PM • 136147 views

A man with 90% burns, wounded during the Russian attack, died in Kropyvnytskyi

The man died in a Kropyvnytskyi hospital from numerous burns sustained as a result of a massive drone attack on March 19. At that time, 11 people were injured, including 4 minors.

War • March 28, 09:39 AM • 29027 views

"The aggressor continues to lie about striving for peace": the consequences of the massive Russian attack on Poltava have been shown

At night, the Russians massively attacked the Poltava community, damaging civilian objects and industrial infrastructure. Destruction of warehouses, administrative buildings and a transformer was recorded, fires broke out.

War • March 28, 07:24 AM • 35168 views

Warehouse premises of the enterprise were damaged in the Poltava region

An enemy attack damaged the warehouse premises of an enterprise in the Poltava community. Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, no information about casualties has been received.

War • March 27, 10:55 PM • 12205 views

Explosions rang out in Poltava: the city was attacked by enemy kamikaze drones

Poltava was attacked by enemy kamikaze drones. Local residents report power outages in several districts of the city.

War • March 27, 08:36 PM • 40956 views

The heating season is coming to an end in Lviv region: when and where else in Ukraine will the heating be turned off

The heating season has ended in Lviv region. Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy and Poltava are also planning to turn off the heating in the near future, given the warming.

Society • March 26, 03:09 PM • 31060 views

The incidence of acute respiratory infections decreased by 10%, 14 deaths due to influenza, including a pregnant woman - Ministry of Health

240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.

COVID-19 • March 19, 09:53 AM • 11950 views

The incidence of acute respiratory infections is falling, but the epidemic threshold is still exceeded at a high level in 5 regions - Ministry of Health

In a week, 261,000 Ukrainians fell ill with acute respiratory infections, influenza and COVID-19. Most cases were recorded in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Rivne, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.

Society • March 13, 09:00 AM • 16841 views

The Russian Federation attacks Ukraine with "Shaheds": explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region

Russian troops launched strike drones over the territory of Ukraine on the evening of March 8. Drones were recorded in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

War • March 8, 07:22 PM • 35003 views

Law enforcers prevent terrorist attack in Zhytomyr: 16-year-old Russian agent detained

The SBU detained a teenager who, on the instructions of Russia, planned to detonate improvised explosives on the Alley of Glory to Heroes. The Russians intended to remotely activate the explosive device together with the perpetrator.

War • February 28, 05:03 PM • 31340 views

In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier

Unidentified persons poured paint on the memorial plaque of fallen soldier Yevhen Loginov in the Liski neighborhood. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Hooliganism” and are looking for witnesses to the incident.

Crimes and emergencies • February 25, 05:12 PM • 27021 views

Monument to Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava

The monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great was dismantled from the public space of Poltava by the decision of the Ministry of Culture. This is part of the state policy of decolonization and getting rid of imperial markers.

Society • February 25, 03:24 PM • 24293 views

Murder of 2-year-old girl: suspect detained in Poltava region

The body of a 2-year-old girl with signs of violent death was found in the village of Reshetylivka. The police detained the 27-year-old partner of the child's mother, who faces up to 15 years in prison or life in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • February 23, 09:42 PM • 40261 views

Ukraine significantly increases gas imports from Europe due to Russian attacks on infrastructure - Reuters

Due to Russian missile strikes, gas production in Ukraine has dropped. To compensate for the losses, the government plans to import 800 million cubic meters of gas from Europe in February and March.

War • February 21, 12:32 PM • 41491 views

A large-scale fire was extinguished in Poltava region after a Russian strike on an industrial facility: the consequences were shown

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service have extinguished a large fire at an industrial facility in Poltava region after a Russian strike. A total of 87 rescuers and 34 pieces of equipment were engaged in the firefighting, with no casualties.

War • February 21, 12:21 PM • 24901 views

Civilian infrastructure damaged in Poltava region due to Russian attack - RMA

Russian troops struck at Poltava district, damaging civilian infrastructure. During the night, the enemy fired 2 ballistic missiles and 160 drones, 87 of which were shot down and 70 did not reach their targets.

War • February 21, 09:17 AM • 27764 views

Fraudsters cheat UAH 3 million from mother of fallen soldier through fake bank

Law enforcers exposed a group of fraudsters posing as bank employees who defrauded the mother of a deceased military officer of UAH 3 million. The criminals used SIP telephony to imitate calls from the bank and conducted about 500 episodes of fraud.

Society • February 18, 11:00 AM • 31759 views

Earthquake hits Poltava region for the second time in a month

An underground tremor with a magnitude of 3. 1 was recorded in the Poltava region near the village of Brailky. This is the second case of seismic activity in the region within a month.

Crimes and emergencies • February 16, 08:11 AM • 37892 views

Naftogaz has assured that it is doing everything for a "calm" heating season despite Russian attacks: it is importing the necessary volumes of gas

The management of the Naftogaz Group inspected the damaged facilities of Ukrgazvydobuvannya in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Despite the destruction from the shelling, the enterprises continue to operate and are restoring the equipment.

War • February 15, 08:15 AM • 58954 views

Movement of enemy drones over five regions of Ukraine: where they are headed

Active movement of enemy drones was recorded in Ukrainian airspace over Kherson, Dnipro, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions. The greatest threat of attacks is in Kryvyi Rih, Poltava and Mykolaiv.

Society • February 14, 09:23 PM • 48370 views

Warhead of Russian X-101 missile neutralized in Poltava region

The State Emergency Service sappers have successfully transported and neutralized an X-101 missile warhead in one of the districts of Poltava region. Rescuers urge citizens not to approach suspicious objects and report them by calling 101.

War • February 13, 01:54 PM • 25414 views

Gas supply in Poltava region restored after large-scale Russian attack

Repair crews have completed the restoration of gas supply in Poltava region after the enemy shelling on February 11.

Society • February 12, 07:59 AM • 28771 views

Rescuers rescue puppies from the rubble after Russian attack in Poltava region

In Myrhorod district, four puppies were rescued from the rubble of a destroyed building after an enemy shelling. The animals were found thanks to their whining, and later their mother, who was hiding nearby, joined them.

Society • February 11, 11:31 AM • 28134 views

Former State Treasury official in Poltava region hid over 95 million

A former official of the State Treasury in Poltava region is suspected of making false declarations. According to the investigation, he failed to disclose more than UAH 95 million in his 2023 declaration.

Crimes and emergencies • February 11, 11:03 AM • 23975 views

Russia launched combined strike on gas production facilities in Poltava region, fired up to 19 missiles and 124 drones: how many downed

Russia launches a combined attack on gas production facilities in Poltava region, using 19 missiles and 124 drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 57 Shaheds, 64 imitator drones were lost.

War • February 11, 08:34 AM • 23302 views

Naftogaz: Russian attack caused damage to production facilities in Poltava region

The Russian attack damaged Naftogaz Group's production facilities in Poltava region. The company is taking measures to stabilize gas supply in the region, and there were no casualties.

War • February 11, 07:29 AM • 31236 views

Rocket attack on Poltava region: 9 settlements left without gas

As a result of a missile strike on the energy infrastructure of Myrhorod district, gas supply was cut off in 9 settlements. No damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

Society • February 11, 05:47 AM • 84347 views

Explosions are heard in Poltava, enemy missiles approach from the northwest

In Poltava, locals hear the sounds of explosions. The Air Force reports that enemy cruise missiles are approaching from the northwest.

Society • February 11, 04:52 AM • 102994 views

Wreckage of downed occupant drone damages 30 summer cottages in Poltava region

At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down enemy drones over Poltava region. The wreckage of one of the drones caused a fire in a dacha cooperative, damaging about 30 plots, with no casualties.

Society • February 10, 06:10 AM • 42914 views