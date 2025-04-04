The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukraine adheres to the agreements and does not strike at energy facilities in the Russian Federation and the occupied territories. At the same time, Russia violates these agreements by attacking Ukraine's energy facilities.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.
The man died in a Kropyvnytskyi hospital from numerous burns sustained as a result of a massive drone attack on March 19. At that time, 11 people were injured, including 4 minors.
At night, the Russians massively attacked the Poltava community, damaging civilian objects and industrial infrastructure. Destruction of warehouses, administrative buildings and a transformer was recorded, fires broke out.
An enemy attack damaged the warehouse premises of an enterprise in the Poltava community. Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, no information about casualties has been received.
Poltava was attacked by enemy kamikaze drones. Local residents report power outages in several districts of the city.
The heating season has ended in Lviv region. Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy and Poltava are also planning to turn off the heating in the near future, given the warming.
240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.
In a week, 261,000 Ukrainians fell ill with acute respiratory infections, influenza and COVID-19. Most cases were recorded in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Rivne, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.
Russian troops launched strike drones over the territory of Ukraine on the evening of March 8. Drones were recorded in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.
The SBU detained a teenager who, on the instructions of Russia, planned to detonate improvised explosives on the Alley of Glory to Heroes. The Russians intended to remotely activate the explosive device together with the perpetrator.
Unidentified persons poured paint on the memorial plaque of fallen soldier Yevhen Loginov in the Liski neighborhood. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Hooliganism” and are looking for witnesses to the incident.
The monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great was dismantled from the public space of Poltava by the decision of the Ministry of Culture. This is part of the state policy of decolonization and getting rid of imperial markers.
The body of a 2-year-old girl with signs of violent death was found in the village of Reshetylivka. The police detained the 27-year-old partner of the child's mother, who faces up to 15 years in prison or life in prison.
Due to Russian missile strikes, gas production in Ukraine has dropped. To compensate for the losses, the government plans to import 800 million cubic meters of gas from Europe in February and March.
Rescuers of the State Emergency Service have extinguished a large fire at an industrial facility in Poltava region after a Russian strike. A total of 87 rescuers and 34 pieces of equipment were engaged in the firefighting, with no casualties.
Russian troops struck at Poltava district, damaging civilian infrastructure. During the night, the enemy fired 2 ballistic missiles and 160 drones, 87 of which were shot down and 70 did not reach their targets.
Law enforcers exposed a group of fraudsters posing as bank employees who defrauded the mother of a deceased military officer of UAH 3 million. The criminals used SIP telephony to imitate calls from the bank and conducted about 500 episodes of fraud.
An underground tremor with a magnitude of 3. 1 was recorded in the Poltava region near the village of Brailky. This is the second case of seismic activity in the region within a month.
The management of the Naftogaz Group inspected the damaged facilities of Ukrgazvydobuvannya in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Despite the destruction from the shelling, the enterprises continue to operate and are restoring the equipment.
Active movement of enemy drones was recorded in Ukrainian airspace over Kherson, Dnipro, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions. The greatest threat of attacks is in Kryvyi Rih, Poltava and Mykolaiv.
The State Emergency Service sappers have successfully transported and neutralized an X-101 missile warhead in one of the districts of Poltava region. Rescuers urge citizens not to approach suspicious objects and report them by calling 101.
Repair crews have completed the restoration of gas supply in Poltava region after the enemy shelling on February 11.
In Myrhorod district, four puppies were rescued from the rubble of a destroyed building after an enemy shelling. The animals were found thanks to their whining, and later their mother, who was hiding nearby, joined them.
A former official of the State Treasury in Poltava region is suspected of making false declarations. According to the investigation, he failed to disclose more than UAH 95 million in his 2023 declaration.
Russia launches a combined attack on gas production facilities in Poltava region, using 19 missiles and 124 drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 57 Shaheds, 64 imitator drones were lost.
The Russian attack damaged Naftogaz Group's production facilities in Poltava region. The company is taking measures to stabilize gas supply in the region, and there were no casualties.
As a result of a missile strike on the energy infrastructure of Myrhorod district, gas supply was cut off in 9 settlements. No damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.
In Poltava, locals hear the sounds of explosions. The Air Force reports that enemy cruise missiles are approaching from the northwest.
At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down enemy drones over Poltava region. The wreckage of one of the drones caused a fire in a dacha cooperative, damaging about 30 plots, with no casualties.