Zelenskyy revealed the reasons for Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of Sumy and Chernihiv regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why the northern regions, namely Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, found themselves at the epicenter of Russian energy attacks. He said this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

As the head of state noted, Sumy and Chernihiv regions were among the directions of the enemy's offensive since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

When it came to the Russian summer-autumn campaign, we said that from the north they might be thinking about Chernihiv, they definitely want an offensive in Sumy region, and we also said that they would definitely move to Zaporizhzhia - Zelenskyy said.

He added that currently the main goal of the Russians is the Pokrovsk direction.

People are left without electricity. We are repairing, restoring. The Russian task is to create chaos, to psychologically pressure people through strikes on energy, on railways - the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy also commented on the recent strikes on Poltava. He called it an intention of the Russians to leave Ukraine without fuel.

They hit our energy or the center of generation of our fuel - he summarized.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that after Ukrainian strikes, Russia has a gasoline deficit of about 20% of its needs.