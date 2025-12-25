Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year

$42.150.05
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 26772 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 54846 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
December 24, 01:26 PM • 44680 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year

On New Year's Eve, a warming trend is expected in Ukraine with temperatures above zero during the day, but after the holidays, the weather will change sharply again. January will be variable with frequent waves of heat and cold, and there will be little snow for the holidays.

On New Year's Eve, a warming trend is expected in Ukraine with daytime temperatures above zero, but after the holidays, the weather will sharply change again. Vazira Martazinova, a professor of meteorology, told UNN journalist more about what the weather will be like during the holiday period and whether to expect snow.

According to her, the period from Christmas to New Year's holidays will be changeable and will show "all 12 months of the year." Cold snaps will be short-lived and will alternate with thaws, especially at the beginning of January.

From Christmas to New Year, during this period, all 12 months will pass, like in a fairy tale. We should expect both cold snaps and thaws. By the weekend, there will be a Christmas cold snap, at night the temperature can drop to -10 degrees Celsius.

- noted the professor of meteorology.

Before the New Year, the expert says, it will also be cold, but less noticeably. At the same time, a change in weather processes is expected on New Year's Eve.

Before the New Year, we should also expect a less severe cold snap, but at night the temperature will still be negative -5, and during the day, it will be around -2..-3, this is before the New Year. And on New Year's Day, spring begins, the temperature will rise above zero during the day, that is, positive, and slight cold snaps at night.

- Vazira Martazinova explained.

After the holidays, the weather will change again. According to the expert, immediately after the New Year, a sharp cold snap is possible, which will last until January 9-10. In general, January will be unstable, with frequent waves of heat and cold.

Immediately after the New Year, we expect a sharp cold snap: somewhere until the ninth or tenth. January will be very changeable: a wave of heat, a wave of cold, and so on constantly. Cold processes will be frequent, although short-lived.

- said the professor of meteorology.

As for snow, there will not be much of it during the holidays, says the meteorologist. Most of the cold snaps will be anticyclonic, and therefore, without heavy precipitation. However, light snow is possible before and after Christmas.

There will be precipitation, very insignificant, within 3-6 mm, but they will be frequent. Snow will appear somewhere by the fifth or seventh, or maybe earlier. That is, it will already be snow - not wet. It will lie down, because the temperature at night will be low.

- Vazira Martazinova concluded.

