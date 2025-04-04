Tor missile system

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13721 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24171 views

06:32 PM • 24171 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62249 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209777 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120386 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388611 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308416 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213349 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244026 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254999 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128498 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120386 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209777 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308416 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388611 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252740 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308416 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1538 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12415 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42809 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42809 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70884 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70884 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56679 views
Produces Tor SAMs and radar: unknown drones attacked a plant in izhevsk - CPD

Unidentified UAVs attacked the Izhevsk electromechanical plant “kupol”, which produces “Tor” air defense systems and radars. The incident was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

War • November 17, 07:52 AM • 26047 views

July 3: Day of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Day of Disobedience

Today, on July 3, servicemen of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. In the first hours of the war, the units of anti-aircraft missile troops skillfully shot down enemy targets and prevented the aggressor from establishing control over the Ukrainian sky.

UNN Lite • July 3, 03:03 AM • 128491 views

In occupied Crimea, 810th Marine Brigade raises combat readiness level - partisans

At the base of the 810th Marine Brigade in occupied Sevastopol, the level of combat readiness has been increased, with soldiers constantly patrolling the perimeter and watching for suspicious persons, which indicates panic and fear among Russian troops in Crimea.

War • July 1, 03:05 PM • 23567 views

In the east of Simferopol, ATES guerrillas have recorded the location of Russian air defense installations

Activists of the ATESH movement recorded the location of S-300/400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Simferopol in Crimea, providing coordinates 44. 952273, 34.194718.

War • June 29, 11:12 AM • 31484 views

SBU Special Forces defeat 8 Russian air defense systems

SBU Special Forces managed to destroy 8 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, including 4 TOR-M2, 3 Pantsyr-S1 and 1 BUK anti-aircraft missile system.

War • June 29, 09:35 AM • 30958 views

At night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles, damaging two ferries and significantly undermining Russian military logistics in the occupied Crimea.

War • May 30, 05:34 PM • 26968 views

After the Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, Belarus urgently deployed air defense to protect oil depots

After the Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, Belarus urgently strengthened the security of its own oil depots by redeploying air defense units that usually protect nuclear power plants.

War • April 15, 03:58 PM • 19479 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy 142 occupants, an anti-aircraft system and cannons in the south yesterday

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops destroyed 142 Russian occupants, an anti-aircraft system, cannons, mortars, electronic warfare equipment and vehicles in southern Ukraine.

War • March 17, 12:32 PM • 38928 views

Umerov and Sirsky discuss needs of the Defense Forces with Greek Defense Minister

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army, in particular in artillery and ammunition, with Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias during an important phone conversation.

War • March 8, 11:44 AM • 28672 views

In Donetsk, the Defense Forces destroyed the russian Solntsepok, the occupiers used chemical weapons again - Tarnavskyi

Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 Russian servicemen and dozens of military equipment and weapons in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and tactical group over the last day, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said.

War • February 24, 11:38 AM • 28880 views

Enemy conducts 5 assaults on Dnipro left bank and loses over 30 vehicles - Southern Defense Forces

The enemy lost more than 30 pieces of equipment and machinery, making 5 attempts to storm the left bank of the Dnipro, which were repelled by Ukrainian forces.

War • February 23, 12:35 PM • 22228 views

Greece denies supplying S-300 missiles to Ukraine

Greece denies reports of supplying Ukraine with outdated S-300 missiles from its military arsenal.

War • February 5, 01:55 PM • 24911 views

Occupants use Grad systems to repel drone attacks on Russian ships - partisans

Russian troops are using Grad and Tor missile systems to protect ships in Sevastopol from attacks by Ukrainian drones, Ukrainian partisans report.

War • January 29, 08:24 AM • 33245 views

Greece approves transfer of decommissioned equipment and weapons to Ukraine - media

Greece has decided to give Ukraine outdated weapons systems that are no longer used by its military. This comes after the United States approved the sale of $8.6 billion worth of F-35 fighter jets to Greece and offered additional military aid of $200 million if Greece provides the weapons to Ukraine.

War • January 28, 12:19 AM • 118224 views