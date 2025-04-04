Tor missile system

Unidentified UAVs attacked the Izhevsk electromechanical plant “kupol”, which produces “Tor” air defense systems and radars. The incident was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Today, on July 3, servicemen of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. In the first hours of the war, the units of anti-aircraft missile troops skillfully shot down enemy targets and prevented the aggressor from establishing control over the Ukrainian sky.
At the base of the 810th Marine Brigade in occupied Sevastopol, the level of combat readiness has been increased, with soldiers constantly patrolling the perimeter and watching for suspicious persons, which indicates panic and fear among Russian troops in Crimea.
Activists of the ATESH movement recorded the location of S-300/400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Simferopol in Crimea, providing coordinates 44. 952273, 34.194718.
SBU Special Forces managed to destroy 8 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, including 4 TOR-M2, 3 Pantsyr-S1 and 1 BUK anti-aircraft missile system.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles, damaging two ferries and significantly undermining Russian military logistics in the occupied Crimea.
After the Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, Belarus urgently strengthened the security of its own oil depots by redeploying air defense units that usually protect nuclear power plants.
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops destroyed 142 Russian occupants, an anti-aircraft system, cannons, mortars, electronic warfare equipment and vehicles in southern Ukraine.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army, in particular in artillery and ammunition, with Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias during an important phone conversation.
Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 Russian servicemen and dozens of military equipment and weapons in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and tactical group over the last day, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said.
The enemy lost more than 30 pieces of equipment and machinery, making 5 attempts to storm the left bank of the Dnipro, which were repelled by Ukrainian forces.
Greece denies reports of supplying Ukraine with outdated S-300 missiles from its military arsenal.
Russian troops are using Grad and Tor missile systems to protect ships in Sevastopol from attacks by Ukrainian drones, Ukrainian partisans report.
Greece has decided to give Ukraine outdated weapons systems that are no longer used by its military. This comes after the United States approved the sale of $8.6 billion worth of F-35 fighter jets to Greece and offered additional military aid of $200 million if Greece provides the weapons to Ukraine.