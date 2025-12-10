SBS destroyed two Russian Tor-M1 SAM systems and one BUK-M3: video shown

$42.180.11
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 8186 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 21582 views
December 9, 08:28 PM • 21582 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 37005 views
December 9, 08:14 PM • 37005 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 37707 views
December 9, 06:20 PM • 37707 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 30053 views
December 9, 06:04 PM • 30053 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 60341 views
December 9, 03:34 PM • 60341 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 41207 views
December 9, 03:14 PM • 41207 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 27751 views
December 9, 10:59 AM • 27751 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 31848 views
December 9, 10:26 AM • 31848 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia intensifies strikes on civilian targets, showing no intention of achieving peace - EU representative to the UNDecember 10, 01:39 AM • 9994 views
In Luhansk, a river was turned into a toxic collector - CNSDecember 10, 02:10 AM • 11758 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world05:30 AM • 20387 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 12979 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 9600 views
Publications
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 3236 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world05:30 AM • 20691 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 60323 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 46485 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 66149 views
UNN Lite
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 206 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 10030 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 17222 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 34937 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 34925 views
SBS destroyed two Russian Tor-M1 SAM systems and one BUK-M3: video shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

Fighters of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed two Tor-M1 SAM systems and one new BUK-M3 SAM system. This is critical due to the enemy's deficit in the production of high-tech SAM systems.

SBS destroyed two Russian Tor-M1 SAM systems and one BUK-M3: video shown

Operators of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Tor-M1 air defense systems and a BUK-M3 air defense system of the enemy, the SBS reported and showed a video, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, soldiers of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the UAV Systems Forces are inflicting further critical losses on the enemy in the unit's area of responsibility. Operators of the Asgard battalion, which is part of the brigade, skillfully worked on the enemy's air defense systems.

Among the confirmed targets are: 2 units of the Tor-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system; 1 unit of the newest BUK-M3 anti-aircraft missile system

- reported the SBS.

"The destruction of such systems is critical, as the enemy is experiencing a severe shortage in the production of high-tech and expensive air defense systems needed to replenish losses," the SBS emphasized.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of 20 tanks in the Temryuk seaport and enemy warehouses in the occupied territories08.12.25, 15:08 • 2692 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Tor missile system