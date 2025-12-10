SBS destroyed two Russian Tor-M1 SAM systems and one BUK-M3: video shown

Operators of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Tor-M1 air defense systems and a BUK-M3 air defense system of the enemy, the SBS reported and showed a video, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, soldiers of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the UAV Systems Forces are inflicting further critical losses on the enemy in the unit's area of responsibility. Operators of the Asgard battalion, which is part of the brigade, skillfully worked on the enemy's air defense systems.

Among the confirmed targets are: 2 units of the Tor-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system; 1 unit of the newest BUK-M3 anti-aircraft missile system - reported the SBS.

"The destruction of such systems is critical, as the enemy is experiencing a severe shortage in the production of high-tech and expensive air defense systems needed to replenish losses," the SBS emphasized.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of 20 tanks in the Temryuk seaport and enemy warehouses in the occupied territories