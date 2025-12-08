$42.060.13
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 754 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 3658 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 6632 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 13192 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 9372 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10770 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 11360 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 9718 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 22548 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
December 8, 06:59 AM • 12150 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff confirmed the destruction of 20 tanks in the Temryuk seaport and enemy warehouses in the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a number of enemy objects in the occupied territories, including ammunition depots and UAVs. In the Temryuk seaport, 20 tanks were destroyed, which is 70% of the total number.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of 20 tanks in the Temryuk seaport and enemy warehouses in the occupied territories

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of enemy facilities in the occupied territories, and also clarified the damage to the Temryuk seaport - the destruction of 20 tanks, or 70% of the total number, was confirmed, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 8, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the report says.

"In order to disrupt the enemy's logistics system, an ammunition depot was hit in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, in the Chmyrivka area," the General Staff noted.

It is also indicated that "a warehouse of Russian occupiers' UAVs was hit in the area of temporarily occupied Donetsk."

"In addition, in order to weaken the enemy's capabilities for storing and transporting fuel and lubricants, a fuel and lubricants depot of an enemy unit was hit in the Semeikyne area (TOT Luhansk Oblast)," the General Staff reported.

"Also, in order to reduce the occupiers' air defense capabilities, a mobile fire group and a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system were hit in Donetsk Oblast," the report says.

The extent of the damage in all cases is being clarified.

The results of the December 5, 2025 attack by attack UAVs on the "Temryuk Sea Port" (Krasnodar Krai, Russia), which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army, have been clarified. The destruction of 20 tanks, which is 70% of the total number, has been confirmed. In addition, the fire continues at the liquefied gas loading rack, where about two dozen railway tanks are located. As of the evening of December 7, the total area of the fire was almost 1000 square meters.

- stated the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
Ukraine
Donetsk