General Staff confirmed the destruction of 20 tanks in the Temryuk seaport and enemy warehouses in the occupied territories

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of enemy facilities in the occupied territories, and also clarified the damage to the Temryuk seaport - the destruction of 20 tanks, or 70% of the total number, was confirmed, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 8, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the report says.

"In order to disrupt the enemy's logistics system, an ammunition depot was hit in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, in the Chmyrivka area," the General Staff noted.

It is also indicated that "a warehouse of Russian occupiers' UAVs was hit in the area of temporarily occupied Donetsk."

"In addition, in order to weaken the enemy's capabilities for storing and transporting fuel and lubricants, a fuel and lubricants depot of an enemy unit was hit in the Semeikyne area (TOT Luhansk Oblast)," the General Staff reported.

"Also, in order to reduce the occupiers' air defense capabilities, a mobile fire group and a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system were hit in Donetsk Oblast," the report says.

The extent of the damage in all cases is being clarified.

The results of the December 5, 2025 attack by attack UAVs on the "Temryuk Sea Port" (Krasnodar Krai, Russia), which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army, have been clarified. The destruction of 20 tanks, which is 70% of the total number, has been confirmed. In addition, the fire continues at the liquefied gas loading rack, where about two dozen railway tanks are located. As of the evening of December 7, the total area of the fire was almost 1000 square meters. - stated the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

The General Staff announced a strike on the Syzran oil refinery and a seaport in Russia's Krasnodar Krai