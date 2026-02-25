Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itself

$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 11523 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 10935 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 11255 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 11796 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 12983 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 13828 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13014 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 24281 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13712 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Popular news
"Purchased disability and fake teaching activity" - the "Honest Mobilization" movement published a dossier on bloggers
February 24, 02:26 PM
US auditors published a report on Ukrainian grant activists: they turned reforms into their own earnings, - lawyer
February 24, 02:46 PM
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
February 24, 02:59 PM
Zelenskyy explained which Trump's words stalled peace talks in Ukraine
February 24, 03:38 PM
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
February 24, 04:37 PM
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 24282 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 35360 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
February 23, 02:00 PM
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:20 PM
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 71753 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
February 23, 01:02 PM
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 74540 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
07:45 PM
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
February 24, 04:37 PM
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
February 24, 02:59 PM
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
February 24, 12:26 PM
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation
February 23, 09:02 PM
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network
Gold

Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itself

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Steven Witkoff, Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump, stated that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would not be possible without "positive relations with both sides." He noted that during negotiations in Abu Dhabi, he "saw moderation from the Russians" and that the US is not a party to the conflict, but merely a mediator.

Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itself

A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia will never be achieved without establishing "positive relations with both sides," and there can be no peace agreement until Ukraine and Ukrainians feel that the war cannot recur. This was stated by Stephen Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump, during the YES Meeting, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, "there was strong communication," and he "saw moderation from the Russian side."

We continue to try to push the parties to figure out where we can ultimately reach an agreement. It's difficult. This winter has been hard. So many people are suffering. That's partly what drives us, and I think that's what drives President Trump, and why, although he's frustrated, he would like to see a deal already

- said Witkoff.

He also noted that Washington is not a party to the conflict, and therefore sees itself only as a mediator.

"Not once have we approached the Ukrainians, their leadership, and tried to impose any point of view. We have listened carefully to the leadership of Ukraine, what they can do, what they cannot do, what political space exists for resolving the issue of territory. … We have made more progress in the last eight or nine weeks than in the last four years," the diplomat summarized.

Recall

US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to meet with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Geneva.

Zelenskyy unaware of US plans to end war by July 424.02.26, 21:36 • 2488 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Ukraine