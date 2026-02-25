Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itself

A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia will never be achieved without establishing "positive relations with both sides," and there can be no peace agreement until Ukraine and Ukrainians feel that the war cannot recur. This was stated by Stephen Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump, during the YES Meeting, as reported by UNN.

According to him, during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, "there was strong communication," and he "saw moderation from the Russian side."

We continue to try to push the parties to figure out where we can ultimately reach an agreement. It's difficult. This winter has been hard. So many people are suffering. That's partly what drives us, and I think that's what drives President Trump, and why, although he's frustrated, he would like to see a deal already - said Witkoff.

He also noted that Washington is not a party to the conflict, and therefore sees itself only as a mediator.

"Not once have we approached the Ukrainians, their leadership, and tried to impose any point of view. We have listened carefully to the leadership of Ukraine, what they can do, what they cannot do, what political space exists for resolving the issue of territory. … We have made more progress in the last eight or nine weeks than in the last four years," the diplomat summarized.

US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to meet with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Geneva.

