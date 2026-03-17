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The EU stated that it offered financial and technical assistance regarding "Druzhba" and Ukraine accepted the offer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

The European Commission will provide Ukraine with funding and technical assistance as part of efforts to restore the oil pipeline's operation. Experts are ready to immediately begin work to restore supplies.

The EU stated that it offered financial and technical assistance regarding "Druzhba" and Ukraine accepted the offer

The EU has offered Ukraine financial and technical assistance as part of efforts to restore the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline after Russian attacks, and the Ukrainian side welcomed and accepted this offer, according to a joint statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline, UNN reports.

Details

"Following the resumption of Russian attacks on January 27 on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which led to the interruption of oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, we have begun intensive negotiations with member states and Ukraine at all levels regarding the restoration of oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia," the statement said.

The EU offered Ukraine technical support and funding. The Ukrainians welcomed and accepted this offer. European experts are ready to start immediately

- stated in the letter from von der Leyen and Costa.

"Our priority is to ensure energy security for all European citizens. In this regard, we will continue to work with stakeholders on alternative routes for the transit of non-Russian oil to Central and Eastern European countries," the letter emphasizes.

Sybiha in the EU Council called for unblocking a 90 billion euro loan and rejected blackmail over the Druzhba oil pipeline16.03.26, 15:34 • 4824 views

Julia Shramko

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