Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico spoke about a conversation with von der Leyen, where she expressed dissatisfaction with his negotiations with Trump. Later, Fico called it irony, hinting at possible US trade measures against the EU.
Slovakia will significantly increase gas imports from "Gazprom" through the "Turkish Stream" after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The resumption of transit does not yet have clear deadlines.
The first scanning systems for inspecting railway wagons at the border with Poland will appear in Ukraine by the end of 2025. This should speed up customs procedures and detect contraband.
An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease has been recorded in Hungary and Slovakia, leading to the mass destruction of livestock. The authorities are taking strict measures, including the establishment of security zones and the prohibition of animal movement.
The salary of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Matviy Bidnyi, in 2024 amounted to more than 1. 4 million UAH, which is 350,000 UAH more than in the position of Deputy Minister. The Minister's wife has a business in Slovakia and a house in Crimea.
Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.
EU's efforts to provide Ukraine with €5 billion for ammunition are being delayed by France and Italy. They do not want to publicize large figures and are asking for more details on the plan.
The European Union is considering the possibility of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to resolve the dispute between Ukraine and Slovakia over the loss of gas transit revenues. Ukraine will import gas from Greece and Turkey.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that the country may veto new EU sanctions against Russia if they hinder peace talks. He also suggested the possibility of lifting existing sanctions.
Italy, France and Slovakia are advocating for a softer version of Kaja Kallas' proposal for military aid to Ukraine. They insist on a voluntary basis of support, which raises disputes about funding.
Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.
Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.
From March 17 to 19, truck traffic will be partially restricted at the Vysne Nemecke – Uzhhorod checkpoint. The reason is the technical maintenance of axle scales.
The EU Council has extended individual sanctions against Russia. 3 deceased persons have been removed from the list and 4 persons have not been renewed, but the EU is ready to increase pressure on Russia.
The EU has extended sanctions against Russia until September 15, 2025, but removed 4 individuals from the list under pressure from Hungary and Slovakia. The restrictions apply to almost 2,400 individuals and legal entities.
The EU will lift sanctions against Kantor, Degtyarev and Ismailova after Hungary blocked the extension of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The compromise allowed to maintain sanctions against more than 2,400 Russians.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico supports peace plans for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He stated that he is against the war and for a multi-vector policy.
Ukraine will receive over 30 billion euros from the EU in 2024 regardless of the latest decisions in Brussels. 26 EU countries supported the statement regarding the impossibility of negotiating about the war without Ukraine's participation.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico stated the possibility of blocking military and financial aid to Ukraine if gas transit to Europe does not resume. He also proposes an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations.
Hungary rejected a draft EU document on security guarantees and military assistance to Ukraine. Slovakia also refused to provide financial and military support to Kyiv.
European officials are developing proposals to create a special defense fund to increase military investment. They are considering a “rearmament bank” and a special targeted instrument with a budget of 500 billion euros.
The head of SNS, Andrej Danko, said that Ukraine should return €3. 5 billion in aid to Slovakia. He linked this to a possible deal between the US and Ukraine on minerals.
An explosion occurred at a military institute in Zagorod during the testing of a Zuzana 2 howitzer intended for Ukraine. Two technicians were injured and are in stable condition in hospitals.
Former Health Minister Oleg Musiy warns of the risks of state regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The new restrictions could lead to the withdrawal of foreign manufacturers from Ukraine and a shortage of important drugs.
Europe is considering the possibility of appointing a single representative for future negotiations on Ukraine from the EU and allied countries. The issue will be discussed at a special meeting of the European Council on March 6.
Slovak Vice Prime Minister Peter Kmiec has stated the need to involve Ukraine and the EU in peace talks after the US changed its approach. Slovakia supports Ukraine's sovereignty and European integration.
The agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia have called on the European Commission to return to pre-war quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products. They also demanded that Ukraine comply with EU standards.
France and Italy are slowing down the adoption of the EU's €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine due to budget constraints. The package includes 1.5 million rounds of ammunition and air defense support, but the time for approval is limited.
Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary would not support the extension of EU sanctions against Russians and Belarusians. Budapest also opposes the €20 billion aid package for Ukraine, considering it an obstacle to peace.