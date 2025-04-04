$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15891 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29066 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64955 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214059 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122744 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391994 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310869 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213777 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244246 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132053 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214059 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391994 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254406 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310869 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3180 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14332 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45582 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Slovakia

News by theme

Milk in Ukraine will become cheaper: what is the reason

Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.

Economy • March 31, 04:53 PM • 35736 views

Fico admitted that von der Leyen "terribly scolded" him for negotiations with Trump: he clarified the situation on social media

Slovak Prime Minister Fico spoke about a conversation with von der Leyen, where she expressed dissatisfaction with his negotiations with Trump. Later, Fico called it irony, hinting at possible US trade measures against the EU.

News of the World • March 31, 04:31 PM • 22321 views

Russian "Gazprom" will increase gas supplies to Slovakia through the "Turkish Stream"

Slovakia will significantly increase gas imports from "Gazprom" through the "Turkish Stream" after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The resumption of transit does not yet have clear deadlines.

Economy • March 31, 11:00 AM • 30382 views

Scanners for inspecting railway containers will be installed in Ukraine at the border: what is known

The first scanning systems for inspecting railway wagons at the border with Poland will appear in Ukraine by the end of 2025. This should speed up customs procedures and detect contraband.

Economy • March 31, 08:59 AM • 20352 views

Foot-and-mouth disease epidemic: Hungary and Slovakia are destroying thousands of animals due to the outbreak of the disease

An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease has been recorded in Hungary and Slovakia, leading to the mass destruction of livestock. The authorities are taking strict measures, including the establishment of security zones and the prohibition of animal movement.

News of the World • March 28, 04:48 PM • 26159 views

Minister of Sports Bidnyi's salary increased by 350,000 UAH – declaration

The salary of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Matviy Bidnyi, in 2024 amounted to more than 1. 4 million UAH, which is 350,000 UAH more than in the position of Deputy Minister. The Minister's wife has a business in Slovakia and a house in Crimea.

Economy • March 27, 12:48 PM • 20764 views

Glitches in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application: how to solve the most common problems

Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.

Society • March 27, 08:23 AM • 36389 views

France and Italy are delaying the EU's allocation of €5 billion for ammunition to Ukraine - Bloomberg

EU's efforts to provide Ukraine with €5 billion for ammunition are being delayed by France and Italy. They do not want to publicize large figures and are asking for more details on the plan.

War • March 21, 11:00 AM • 139782 views

The EU has a plan to resolve Slovakia's gas dispute with Ukraine - Politico

The European Union is considering the possibility of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to resolve the dispute between Ukraine and Slovakia over the loss of gas transit revenues. Ukraine will import gas from Greece and Turkey.

Economy • March 21, 07:55 AM • 20063 views

Slovakia is ready to block EU sanctions against Russia if they threaten peace processes - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that the country may veto new EU sanctions against Russia if they hinder peace talks. He also suggested the possibility of lifting existing sanctions.

War • March 20, 04:07 PM • 16112 views

Italy, France and Slovakia are asking for a softer version of Kallas' proposal on aid to Ukraine - Politico

Italy, France and Slovakia are advocating for a softer version of Kaja Kallas' proposal for military aid to Ukraine. They insist on a voluntary basis of support, which raises disputes about funding.

Politics • March 20, 12:07 PM • 15064 views

Trump "inspired" Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on NGOs and media

Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.

News of the World • March 18, 11:24 AM • 42668 views

Italy is among the top five countries contributing to the “democratic recession” in Europe - report

Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.

News of the World • March 17, 10:16 AM • 37721 views

Truck traffic will be restricted on the border with Slovakia: what is known

From March 17 to 19, truck traffic will be partially restricted at the Vysne Nemecke – Uzhhorod checkpoint. The reason is the technical maintenance of axle scales.

Society • March 17, 07:12 AM • 17233 views

Officially: The EU has extended sanctions against Russia for another six months, but has not renewed 4 people on the list

The EU Council has extended individual sanctions against Russia. 3 deceased persons have been removed from the list and 4 persons have not been renewed, but the EU is ready to increase pressure on Russia.

War • March 14, 02:57 PM • 143800 views

"EU increases pressure on Russia": von der Leyen confirmed the extension of sanctions against Russia

The EU has extended sanctions against Russia until September 15, 2025, but removed 4 individuals from the list under pressure from Hungary and Slovakia. The restrictions apply to almost 2,400 individuals and legal entities.

War • March 14, 11:44 AM • 15579 views

The EU removes a number of Russians from its sanctions list after pressure from Hungary and Slovakia, securing an agreement to extend sanctions - media

The EU will lift sanctions against Kantor, Degtyarev and Ismailova after Hungary blocked the extension of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The compromise allowed to maintain sanctions against more than 2,400 Russians.

News of the World • March 14, 11:29 AM • 10519 views

Fico says he supports "all peace plans" for a ceasefire in Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Fico supports peace plans for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He stated that he is against the war and for a multi-vector policy.

War • March 12, 09:38 PM • 17975 views

Ukraine will receive over 30 billion euros from the EU despite the lack of new decisions - Stefanishyna

Ukraine will receive over 30 billion euros from the EU in 2024 regardless of the latest decisions in Brussels. 26 EU countries supported the statement regarding the impossibility of negotiating about the war without Ukraine's participation.

War • March 7, 01:10 PM • 16538 views

Fico threatens to veto aid to Ukraine over gas transit issues

Slovak Prime Minister Fico stated the possibility of blocking military and financial aid to Ukraine if gas transit to Europe does not resume. He also proposes an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations.

Economy • March 3, 05:06 PM • 19878 views

Hungary blocks EU project on security guarantees and new military aid for Ukraine - Politico

Hungary rejected a draft EU document on security guarantees and military assistance to Ukraine. Slovakia also refused to provide financial and military support to Kyiv.

War • March 3, 08:37 AM • 34702 views

Europe considers creation of a “rearmament bank” or defense fund with British participation - FT

European officials are developing proposals to create a special defense fund to increase military investment. They are considering a “rearmament bank” and a special targeted instrument with a budget of 500 billion euros.

News of the World • February 27, 08:43 AM • 30337 views

Slovak MP says Ukraine should return 3.5 billion euros to the country

The head of SNS, Andrej Danko, said that Ukraine should return €3. 5 billion in aid to Slovakia. He linked this to a possible deal between the US and Ukraine on minerals.

Politics • February 25, 03:48 PM • 24961 views

Zuzana 2 howitzer that Slovakia produces for Ukraine explode in Slovakia

An explosion occurred at a military institute in Zagorod during the testing of a Zuzana 2 howitzer intended for Ukraine. Two technicians were injured and are in stable condition in hospitals.

News of the World • February 25, 02:19 PM • 27425 views
Exclusive

State interference in the pharmaceutical market threatens the availability of medicines - Musiy

Former Health Minister Oleg Musiy warns of the risks of state regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The new restrictions could lead to the withdrawal of foreign manufacturers from Ukraine and a shortage of important drugs.

Economy • February 25, 05:50 AM • 110487 views

EU plans to appoint a joint representative for Ukraine negotiations

Europe is considering the possibility of appointing a single representative for future negotiations on Ukraine from the EU and allied countries. The issue will be discussed at a special meeting of the European Council on March 6.

War • February 24, 03:38 PM • 106538 views

Slovakia calls for peace talks with Ukraine and the EU

Slovak Vice Prime Minister Peter Kmiec has stated the need to involve Ukraine and the EU in peace talks after the US changed its approach. Slovakia supports Ukraine's sovereignty and European integration.

War • February 24, 12:40 PM • 22810 views

Hungary says 4 EU countries demand to restrict imports of agricultural products from Ukraine

The agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia have called on the European Commission to return to pre-war quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products. They also demanded that Ukraine comply with EU standards.

Politics • February 24, 01:56 AM • 126720 views

France and Italy are blocking the EU's €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine - Spiegel

France and Italy are slowing down the adoption of the EU's €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine due to budget constraints. The package includes 1.5 million rounds of ammunition and air defense support, but the time for approval is limited.

War • February 22, 08:50 PM • 84516 views

Hungary opposes the extension of sanctions against Russia and the allocation of 20 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary would not support the extension of EU sanctions against Russians and Belarusians. Budapest also opposes the €20 billion aid package for Ukraine, considering it an obstacle to peace.

Politics • February 20, 05:48 PM • 24931 views