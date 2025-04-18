Not only Hungary: another European country has recorded an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in domestic animals

In Hungary and Slovakia, an outbreak of a dangerous disease, foot and mouth disease, has been confirmed in domestic animals. This was reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Hungarian authorities announced on Thursday that an outbreak of foot and mouth disease had been recorded on a cattle farm in the Gyor-Moson-Sopron region near the Slovak border. There are more than 3,000 dairy cows there. Prior to that, similar cases were recorded in other regions of Hungary - more than 4,000 animals were destroyed there.

In neighboring Slovakia, six outbreaks of the disease were recorded back in March of this year - a state of emergency was declared there. Restrictions have been introduced at the borders with neighboring countries and in public transport.

The Hungarian authorities have established a three-kilometer protection zone and a ten-kilometer observation zone around the facilities where foot and mouth disease was detected. Officials estimate the direct costs of overcoming the foot and mouth disease outbreak in Hungary, which occurred for the first time in 50 years, at millions of euros. At the same time, additional losses from the cessation of exports and long-term disruptions in agriculture are expected to further increase this amount.

In neighboring Slovakia, similar outbreaks cost approximately 8 million euros.

The Hungarian government launched an investigation to identify the sources of the foot and mouth disease outbreak in cattle. The authorities are taking strict measures to prevent a recurrence of the 2001 epidemic.