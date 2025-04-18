$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10288 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40060 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42600 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76720 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30803 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86076 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68621 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153066 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88811 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90766 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Not only Hungary: another European country has recorded an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in domestic animals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1558 views

An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease was recorded in Hungary on a farm with 3,000 cows, and there were six cases in Slovakia back in March. Hungary estimates the damage at millions of euros.

Not only Hungary: another European country has recorded an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in domestic animals

In Hungary and Slovakia, an outbreak of a dangerous disease, foot and mouth disease, has been confirmed in domestic animals. This was reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

Hungarian authorities announced on Thursday that an outbreak of foot and mouth disease had been recorded on a cattle farm in the Gyor-Moson-Sopron region near the Slovak border. There are more than 3,000 dairy cows there. Prior to that, similar cases were recorded in other regions of Hungary - more than 4,000 animals were destroyed there.

In neighboring Slovakia, six outbreaks of the disease were recorded back in March of this year - a state of emergency was declared there. Restrictions have been introduced at the borders with neighboring countries and in public transport.

The Hungarian authorities have established a three-kilometer protection zone and a ten-kilometer observation zone around the facilities where foot and mouth disease was detected. Officials estimate the direct costs of overcoming the foot and mouth disease outbreak in Hungary, which occurred for the first time in 50 years, at millions of euros. At the same time, additional losses from the cessation of exports and long-term disruptions in agriculture are expected to further increase this amount.

In neighboring Slovakia, similar outbreaks cost approximately 8 million euros.

Let us remind you

The Hungarian government launched an investigation to identify the sources of the foot and mouth disease outbreak in cattle. The authorities are taking strict measures to prevent a recurrence of the 2001 epidemic.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Slovakia
Hungary
