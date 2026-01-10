Explosions heard in Kharkiv, infrastructure hit

Today, January 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. An infrastructure facility was hit. This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

"A hit on an infrastructure facility in the Slobidskyi district. The consequences are being clarified," he wrote.

Terekhov reported that missile debris also fell near apartment buildings in the Slobidskyi district.

According to the head of the OVA Oleh Syniehubov, there is currently no information about casualties.

The enemy again attacked industrial infrastructure in Odesa district: what is known