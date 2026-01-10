Explosions heard in Kharkiv, infrastructure hit

$42.990.00
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressureJanuary 10, 05:29 AM • 37857 views
New York sues Trump administration over wind farm construction haltJanuary 10, 06:21 AM • 4032 views
Mass protests expected in US over killing of woman by ICE agentsJanuary 10, 06:32 AM • 9332 views
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against KyivJanuary 10, 07:48 AM • 15049 views
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation10:56 AM • 9212 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 76139 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 103486 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 75765 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:48 PM • 97177 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 108683 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
J. D. Vance
Ali Khamenei
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
UNN Lite
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideo01:08 PM • 2386 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 66787 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 68581 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 89401 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 107465 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
BFM TV
Shahed-136

Explosions heard in Kharkiv, infrastructure hit

Kyiv • UNN

On January 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, hitting an infrastructure facility in the Slobidskyi district. There is no information about casualties, and missile debris was also recorded.

Explosions heard in Kharkiv, infrastructure hit

Today, January 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. An infrastructure facility was hit. This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

"A hit on an infrastructure facility in the Slobidskyi district. The consequences are being clarified," he wrote. 

Terekhov reported that missile debris also fell near apartment buildings in the Slobidskyi district.

According to the head of the OVA Oleh Syniehubov, there is currently no information about casualties.

The enemy again attacked industrial infrastructure in Odesa district: what is known10.01.26, 11:43 • 2500 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineKyiv
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv