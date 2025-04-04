Oleh Syniehubov

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10549 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18405 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58380 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202983 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116879 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381814 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304251 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212802 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243732 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254852 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims of the drone attack has increased, people are under the rubble

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, two people died, three may be under the rubble. The roof of a multi-storey building with an area of 500 sq. m, cars and apartments caught fire.

War • April 3, 09:37 PM • 6178 views

Drone strike in Kharkiv: one person died, the number of injured is growing

As a result of a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, one person died, and the number of injured increased to 29. Four victims were hospitalized, one of them is in serious condition.

War • April 3, 08:50 PM • 5564 views

Drone strike on Kharkiv: at least 12 people injured as a result of hitting a multi-story building

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on April 3, 12 people are known to have been injured. An enemy drone hit an apartment building in the Novobavarskyi district.

War • April 3, 08:23 PM • 5060 views

A fire broke out in Kharkiv after a terrorist drone attack

Explosions rang out in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv at night due to a drone attack. Fires broke out at the impact sites, and rescuers are eliminating the consequences.

War • April 2, 08:28 PM • 14270 views

Occupants struck Kharkiv 14 times - mayor

In the last 40 minutes, the enemy has struck the city of Kharkiv 14 times. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration called not to film the work of air defense.

War • April 2, 07:37 PM • 11050 views

Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 4

In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a residential building. Currently, there are reports of four casualties, including a child.

War • April 2, 02:01 PM • 21595 views

In Kharkiv region, an explosive device detonated in a man's hands

In the city of Izyum, a 50-year-old man found an unknown object and began to disassemble it. As a result of the explosion, the man suffered a severe injury and lost his right hand.

Society • April 2, 07:31 AM • 9500 views

Drone attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded has increased to eight

On the night of April 2, Kharkiv was attacked by drones. According to updated information, 15 strikes were carried out on the city, injuring eight people, including children.

War • April 1, 11:29 PM • 90987 views

Night attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded has increased to 3, including a 9-month-old baby

As a result of a drone strike on Kharkiv, three civilians were injured. One of the drones hit a residential building, causing a fire and destruction.

War • April 1, 10:27 PM • 14248 views

Explosions heard in Kharkiv: what is known

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, as reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov. Earlier, the Air Force warned of enemy threats.

Society • April 1, 09:25 PM • 12465 views

The enemy struck KAB at Kupyansk: a woman was injured, residential buildings were destroyed

On March 30, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Many buildings were damaged, there is a victim, people may be under the rubble.

War • March 30, 04:17 PM • 56451 views

Kupyansk under fire: a woman and a man were injured, a house was damaged

Russia attacked Kupyansk again, two civilians were injured. As a result of enemy strikes, a house and an outbuilding caught fire, and a residential building was also damaged.

War • March 29, 10:10 PM • 14112 views

Shelling of Kharkiv: 2 dead and 27 injured, including children

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, two people died, 27 were injured, including five children aged 5 to 17. Three children were hospitalized.

War • March 29, 09:47 PM • 40525 views

Russia attacked with Shahed drones a military hospital in Kharkiv: there are wounded soldiers and the number of victims has increased

On March 29, the Russian army struck a military hospital in Kharkiv. There are wounded soldiers, the total number of victims has increased to 19, buildings and cars have been damaged.

War • March 29, 09:14 PM • 16129 views

Enemy strike on Kharkiv: one dead and 10 injured, including children

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike UAVs, resulting in one dead and 10 injured, including 16-year-old teenagers. A shopping center, residential buildings, and a medical facility were damaged.

War • March 29, 08:08 PM • 28223 views

The Russian army launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv, there are victims - OVA

Enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the strikes, there are two victims, services are working on the spot.

War • March 29, 07:21 PM • 31005 views

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy "shaheds"

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy "shaheds", as reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.

War • March 29, 06:53 PM • 35076 views

Russian invaders launched another strike on Kupyansk - there is destruction

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk again, damaging a private house, garage and outbuildings. Zolochiv, Svitlychne and Borova also came under attack, there are casualties.

Society • March 28, 05:28 PM • 36798 views

The occupiers shelled Kupyansk: there are victims and destruction

On March 28, the Russians attacked Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged, and three people were injured in the shelling.

War • March 28, 09:49 AM • 35555 views

In Kharkiv region, Russians dropped explosives on a civilian car, there are victims

Russian invaders attacked a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone, dropping explosives. Two men, 58 and 39 years old, were injured and taken to the hospital.

War • March 27, 01:57 PM • 23313 views

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: there are 11 victims, including a teenager

As a result of a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, 11 people were injured, including children and elderly people. Civilian cars and outbuildings were damaged.

Society • March 27, 05:28 AM • 30809 views

The number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to eight as a result of the Russian attack - mayor

Residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the massive attack on Kharkiv. The Prime Minister reacted to the massive attack on Kharkiv and added that Russia continues its terror against Ukraine.

War • March 26, 08:33 PM • 14585 views

Kharkiv region under drone attack: in Zolochev, a "shahed" hit a residential building, a 14-year-old girl was injured

In Zolochev, a "shahed"-type drone hit a residential building. A 14-year-old girl was injured and hospitalized in serious condition, and a 26-year-old man was also injured.

War • March 26, 08:02 PM • 21322 views

At least 15 explosions rang out in Kharkiv: Russia is attacking with drones, warehouses are on fire

The Russian army is attacking Kharkiv with drones. A fire at warehouse facilities has been recorded in the Kyivskyi district of the city, and all relevant services are working at the scene.

War • March 26, 07:35 PM • 54434 views

Occupants attacked Donetsk region: a woman and a 3-year-old girl died

Tonight, the Russians shelled Kurtivka in Donetsk region, killing a 3-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman. A 15-year-old girl was also injured and taken to hospital.

War • March 25, 06:13 PM • 34504 views

Izyum was subjected to a massive attack by "Shaheds": a fire broke out in the city

On the night of March 25, Izyum in Kharkiv region was attacked by 14 drones of the "Shahed" type, which led to a fire on civilian infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the threat of strikes remains.

War • March 25, 12:37 AM • 100890 views

In Kharkiv, a UAV of an unknown type fell on a playground: details

In Kharkiv, in the Industrial District, a drone fell on a playground. Fortunately, no one was injured. The territory is currently being inspected.

Society • March 24, 08:26 PM • 16125 views

Kravchenko: The State Tax Service supports business in Kharkiv region by reducing the number of blocked tax invoices

The State Tax Service is reducing the number of blocked tax invoices for businesses in Kharkiv region that operate under fire. 266 enterprises in the region have been removed from the category of risky ones.

Economy • March 21, 03:47 PM • 17888 views