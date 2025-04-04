As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, two people died, three may be under the rubble. The roof of a multi-storey building with an area of 500 sq. m, cars and apartments caught fire.
As a result of a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, one person died, and the number of injured increased to 29. Four victims were hospitalized, one of them is in serious condition.
As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on April 3, 12 people are known to have been injured. An enemy drone hit an apartment building in the Novobavarskyi district.
Explosions rang out in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv at night due to a drone attack. Fires broke out at the impact sites, and rescuers are eliminating the consequences.
In the last 40 minutes, the enemy has struck the city of Kharkiv 14 times. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration called not to film the work of air defense.
In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a residential building. Currently, there are reports of four casualties, including a child.
In the city of Izyum, a 50-year-old man found an unknown object and began to disassemble it. As a result of the explosion, the man suffered a severe injury and lost his right hand.
On the night of April 2, Kharkiv was attacked by drones. According to updated information, 15 strikes were carried out on the city, injuring eight people, including children.
As a result of a drone strike on Kharkiv, three civilians were injured. One of the drones hit a residential building, causing a fire and destruction.
Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, as reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov. Earlier, the Air Force warned of enemy threats.
On March 30, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Many buildings were damaged, there is a victim, people may be under the rubble.
Russia attacked Kupyansk again, two civilians were injured. As a result of enemy strikes, a house and an outbuilding caught fire, and a residential building was also damaged.
As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, two people died, 27 were injured, including five children aged 5 to 17. Three children were hospitalized.
On March 29, the Russian army struck a military hospital in Kharkiv. There are wounded soldiers, the total number of victims has increased to 19, buildings and cars have been damaged.
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike UAVs, resulting in one dead and 10 injured, including 16-year-old teenagers. A shopping center, residential buildings, and a medical facility were damaged.
Enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the strikes, there are two victims, services are working on the spot.
Kharkiv is under attack by enemy "shaheds", as reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.
Russian troops shelled Kupyansk again, damaging a private house, garage and outbuildings. Zolochiv, Svitlychne and Borova also came under attack, there are casualties.
On March 28, the Russians attacked Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged, and three people were injured in the shelling.
Russian invaders attacked a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone, dropping explosives. Two men, 58 and 39 years old, were injured and taken to the hospital.
As a result of a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, 11 people were injured, including children and elderly people. Civilian cars and outbuildings were damaged.
Residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the massive attack on Kharkiv. The Prime Minister reacted to the massive attack on Kharkiv and added that Russia continues its terror against Ukraine.
In Zolochev, a "shahed"-type drone hit a residential building. A 14-year-old girl was injured and hospitalized in serious condition, and a 26-year-old man was also injured.
The Russian army is attacking Kharkiv with drones. A fire at warehouse facilities has been recorded in the Kyivskyi district of the city, and all relevant services are working at the scene.
Tonight, the Russians shelled Kurtivka in Donetsk region, killing a 3-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman. A 15-year-old girl was also injured and taken to hospital.
On the night of March 25, Izyum in Kharkiv region was attacked by 14 drones of the "Shahed" type, which led to a fire on civilian infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the threat of strikes remains.
In Kharkiv, in the Industrial District, a drone fell on a playground. Fortunately, no one was injured. The territory is currently being inspected.
