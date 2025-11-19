The number of victims of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv has risen to 20, including a 13-year-old girl.

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the Russian shelling on the night of November 19 has risen to 20. Among the injured is a 13-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

The number of victims continues to grow. Already 20 people need medical help - Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, there is a child among the injured.

Among those injured in the enemy UAV attack is a 13-year-old girl - the official's post reads.

He added that she had an acute stress reaction.

Recall

On the night of November 19, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv. Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city came under attack from 11 enemy UAVs, one of the drones hit a nine-story building, after which the building caught fire. A fire also broke out in garages. Local authorities reported casualties.