Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. According to the Head of State, they discussed some significant details of the work, and there are good ideas that can work for a common result and lasting peace, reports UNN.

Today, we had a very good conversation with President Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. Thank you for the constructive approach, intensive work, and for the kind words and Christmas greetings to Ukrainians. We are truly working 24/7 to bring closer the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to make all documents and steps realistic, effective, and reliable. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, they discussed some significant details of the work.

There are good ideas that can work for a common result and lasting peace. True security, true recovery, true peace – that is what all of us need in Ukraine, in the United States, in Europe, and every partner who helps us. I hope that our Christmas agreements and ideas discussed today will be useful. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Head of State added that during the conversation, Rustem Umerov, Andriy Hnatov, Andriy Sybiha, Serhiy Kyslytsia, Ihor Brusylo, Oleksandr Bevz, and "our entire diplomatic team are giving their best" were with him.

We agreed that Rustem will speak with Steve and Jared again today. We believe this is right – not to lose a single day or a single opportunity that can bring results closer. May our conversation today be another step towards peace. I also asked the guys to convey our greetings to President Trump and the entire Trump family for Christmas. Thank you! - Zelenskyy summarized.

