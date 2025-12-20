Zelenskyy announced discussions on a possible joint meeting after US-Russia talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the proposed format for a possible joint meeting after talks between the US and Russia, which he said during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"Regarding the peace agreement, Umerov had talks yesterday. I will have more details a little later today," Zelenskyy said.

Indeed, the United States of America said that they would have a separate meeting with representatives of Russia. And they proposed such a format, as I understand it, Ukraine, America, "Russians", well, since there are also representatives of Europe there, probably, and Europe. Why do I say probably? Because, well, it would be logical to hold such a joint meeting, but it would be logical to hold it after we understand the potential result of the meeting that has already taken place, America - Ukraine. That is, we will not understand the potential, but we will understand whether there is a positive or no positive, and we will understand and proceed from this. - noted the President.

"Of course, before that, my team will contact me. We had such an agreement, they will tell me the result of the first round of dialogue. Well, and then we will understand what to do with the continuation. And all the questions are the same. How does America react? How does America react after consulting with the Russians? So far, honestly, I don't know, but I will know today," Zelenskyy said.

