05:28 PM • 8026 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 14637 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 17149 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 13320 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 15816 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 23856 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 27680 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25168 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24440 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19936 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy announced discussions on a possible joint meeting after US-Russia talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2592 views

Zelenskyy announced peace agreement talks conducted by Umerov. The US proposed a meeting format involving Ukraine and Russia, possibly with European representatives.

Zelenskyy announced discussions on a possible joint meeting after US-Russia talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the proposed format for a possible joint meeting after talks between the US and Russia, which he said during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"Regarding the peace agreement, Umerov had talks yesterday. I will have more details a little later today," Zelenskyy said.

Indeed, the United States of America said that they would have a separate meeting with representatives of Russia. And they proposed such a format, as I understand it, Ukraine, America, "Russians", well, since there are also representatives of Europe there, probably, and Europe. Why do I say probably? Because, well, it would be logical to hold such a joint meeting, but it would be logical to hold it after we understand the potential result of the meeting that has already taken place, America - Ukraine. That is, we will not understand the potential, but we will understand whether there is a positive or no positive, and we will understand and proceed from this.

- noted the President.

"Of course, before that, my team will contact me. We had such an agreement, they will tell me the result of the first round of dialogue. Well, and then we will understand what to do with the continuation. And all the questions are the same. How does America react? How does America react after consulting with the Russians? So far, honestly, I don't know, but I will know today," Zelenskyy said.

