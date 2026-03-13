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Trump said Iranians in the US are "under surveillance" due to the threat of terrorism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

The US President announced surveillance of Iranians due to the risk of sleeper cells amid the war. Law enforcement is on high alert.

Trump said Iranians in the US are "under surveillance" due to the threat of terrorism

President Donald Trump stated that there are Iranians in the US who are in the country "under surveillance" amid new concerns about potential domestic terrorism during the war with Iran. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

"We're watching them very, very closely. They're under surveillance right now," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio with Brian Kilmeade, which aired Friday morning.

Trump, who initiated increased border security, was interviewed on Thursday. He was asked about the potential threat from Iranians who crossed the US border under the previous administration of Joe Biden, and about the danger of possible "sleeper cells" in the country after two incidents of violence on Thursday.

A man drove a car into a synagogue in a Detroit suburb and was then shot by security. The Department of Homeland Security reported that the attack was carried out by Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, who, according to the agency, was born in Lebanon, arrived in the US in 2011, and obtained citizenship in 2016.

Gunman who opened fire near Michigan synagogue killed - media12.03.26, 20:37 • 10436 views

Also in Virginia, the FBI reported that one person died and two were injured after a shooting at Old Dominion University. The shooter, who was killed, had previously pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the "Islamic State." The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

Trump noted that more than 1,700 Iranians illegally entered the US under the previous administration. When asked if the US is ready to act against possible sleeper cells, the president replied that it would be done "legally and very carefully."

You have to be a little careful in many aspects, because there are also many good people. That's the problem

- Trump said.

He did not name a specific threat from Iranians in the US. At the same time, law enforcement has been on high alert in recent days due to possible attacks after the start of the US and Israel's war against Iran. Since October 2023, after the Hamas attack on Israel and the war in Gaza, cases of antisemitism have increased in the US and worldwide.

Earlier this week, ABC News reported that the FBI warned California police about a possible drone attack by Iran on the West Coast. The publication later clarified that the information in this warning was not confirmed.

Trump dismissed this threat in the interview. When asked if he was worried about a drone attack, the president replied: "I'm not worried, because if I were, you wouldn't be able to function."

You can't worry. You have to do something. And we're watching everything at a level that has never been before

- Trump added.

Explosion near synagogue in Liège, Belgium09.03.26, 11:19 • 4242 views

Olga Rozgon

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