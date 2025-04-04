$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15519 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28253 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64596 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213525 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122461 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391711 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310592 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213720 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244206 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255089 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131632 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213525 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391711 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254226 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310592 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2962 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14033 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45215 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72063 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57163 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Virginia

News by theme

Former US Attorney Jessica Aber Found Dead

Former US Attorney Jessica Aber found dead in Virginia. The cause of death has not yet been announced, and police are investigating.

News of the World • March 23, 07:47 AM • 239710 views

US has deployed a Navy warship on a mission to the border with Mexico amid Trump's immigration policy

The USS Gravely destroyer, which fought the Houthis, is now patrolling the US-Mexico border. This is part of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy.

News of the World • March 17, 07:33 AM • 17680 views

The CIA secret base accidentally ended up on the list of government buildings for sale

The CIA base in Virginia mistakenly appeared on the list of government buildings for sale from DODGE by Elon Musk. The building houses over 35,000 items from the Obama family and other classified materials.

News of the World • March 9, 03:59 PM • 27747 views

Washington plane crash: army helicopter was used as a “taxi” for VIPs

The Black Hawk army helicopter that collided with the passenger plane in Washington, D. C., was serving as a VIP taxi. The helicopter belonged to the 12th Air Battalion and was used to transport senior U.S. officials.

News of the World • February 1, 08:39 PM • 54589 views

Airplane crash in Washington: passenger plane and military helicopter crash into river after collision

An American Airlines plane with 64 passengers and a Black Hawk helicopter with three military personnel collided over Washington, DC. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan Airport, and a rescue operation is underway.

News of the World • January 30, 04:46 AM • 112974 views

A man who tried to set his car on fire during Trump's visit was detained near the Capitol

Police detained a man who tried to set his car on fire near the Capitol during Trump's visit. On the same day, another man was detained for trying to sneak a machete into the Visitors Center.

News of the World • January 9, 07:51 AM • 19577 views

Record bomb cache discovered in US home of conspiracy theorist

In Virginia, more than 150 improvised explosive devices were found in the home of a man who lost fingers to explosives. The suspect stored the bombs in his garage and backpack, as well as unstable explosives in a freezer.

News of the World • January 1, 06:51 AM • 25937 views

Almost all polling stations in the US have closed: preliminary results

Almost all polling stations have closed in the United States, and the first votes are being counted. According to preliminary results, Donald Trump is leading in most states, ahead of Kamala Harris.

News of the World • November 6, 12:59 AM • 25634 views

Hurricane Helene: search for survivors continues in North Carolina

Search and rescue teams work in the mountainous regions of North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. The hurricane has killed at least 140 people in six states, with the death toll expected to rise.

News of the World • October 1, 10:53 PM • 19673 views

Hurricane Helene kills at least 90 people in the United States

The Southeast of the United States has begun a large-scale cleanup after Hurricane Helene. The disaster claimed about 90 lives, left millions without power, and caused up to $100 billion in damage.

News of the World • September 30, 05:32 AM • 18961 views

FBI investigates attack on Trump as domestic terrorism

The FBI is investigating the shooting at the Trump rally as a potential domestic terrorist attack and attempted murder.

Politics • July 15, 02:25 AM • 111857 views

FBI reveals details of Trump assassination attempt

The FBI is investigating the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania by a lone gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who opened fire with a rifle purchased by his father.

Politics • July 14, 10:17 PM • 23064 views

Congresswoman Spartz accused of bringing firearms through airport security system

Republican Representative Victoria Spartz is accused of carrying a firearm through security at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Politics • July 2, 01:28 PM • 21559 views

US withdraws charges against Assange after sentencing

Julian Assange has pleaded guilty to espionage charges, and the United States will drop all other charges against him after sentencing.

Politics • June 26, 01:23 AM • 32297 views

The Pentagon ordered the development of systems for marine drones for $982 million

The US Department of Defense has awarded $982 million worth of contracts to 49 companies to develop systems and supply equipment for maritime drones, including combat equipment, sensors, control systems, and logistics support, with a deadline of February 2025 and a possible extension to February 2030.

War • June 15, 01:50 AM • 51930 views

Devastating tornadoes hit Maryland in the United States: video from a drone emerged

Several tornadoes swept through Maryland on Wednesday, causing significant damage to homes and injuring a person in the Montgomery area.

News of the World • June 6, 07:15 AM • 26704 views

In the US storms cause massive power outages in Texas after weekend storms leave 24 dead

Severe storms with damaging winds and baseball-sized hail hit Texas, leaving more than a million homes and businesses without power, as the United States recovered from the weather that killed at least 24 people in 7 states over the Memorial Day weekend.

News of the World • May 29, 06:38 AM • 26636 views

Biden and his wife earned $620 thousand last year

In 2023, U. S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill earned $620,000, paid $146,600 in federal income tax and $34,400 in state taxes, and donated $20,000 to 17 charities, including $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation.

Economy • April 16, 02:35 AM • 27528 views

WSJ: US investigates Facebook, Instagram's role in drug sales

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, is under investigation by the US federal authorities for the potential role of the platforms in facilitating the illegal sale and distribution of drugs.

Health • March 17, 02:50 AM • 37033 views

US sends ship to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

The USS Frank S. Besson is transporting equipment to set up a temporary dock near Gaza to deliver vital humanitarian aid as part of the US initiative to help provide relief to the region.

News of the World • March 11, 07:41 AM • 24369 views

On "Super Tuesday," Republican Nikki Haley thwarts Trump's triumphal march

Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in Vermont by a narrow margin. Elsewhere, the former president and the current White House chief of staff of the White House won one victory after another.

News of the World • March 6, 08:32 AM • 33138 views

Trump wins in Virginia and North Carolina on Super Tuesday

According to the vote count, Trump won the elections in Virginia and North Carolina on Tuesday.

Politics • March 6, 01:33 AM • 34783 views

Reuters: Pentagon chief Austin to return to work next week after illness

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to return to the Pentagon on January 30 after being absent due to treatment for prostate cancer. Austin, 70, has not publicly discussed his health problems.

News of the World • January 27, 01:25 AM • 25910 views