Former US Attorney Jessica Aber found dead in Virginia. The cause of death has not yet been announced, and police are investigating.
The USS Gravely destroyer, which fought the Houthis, is now patrolling the US-Mexico border. This is part of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy.
The CIA base in Virginia mistakenly appeared on the list of government buildings for sale from DODGE by Elon Musk. The building houses over 35,000 items from the Obama family and other classified materials.
The Black Hawk army helicopter that collided with the passenger plane in Washington, D. C., was serving as a VIP taxi. The helicopter belonged to the 12th Air Battalion and was used to transport senior U.S. officials.
An American Airlines plane with 64 passengers and a Black Hawk helicopter with three military personnel collided over Washington, DC. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan Airport, and a rescue operation is underway.
Police detained a man who tried to set his car on fire near the Capitol during Trump's visit. On the same day, another man was detained for trying to sneak a machete into the Visitors Center.
In Virginia, more than 150 improvised explosive devices were found in the home of a man who lost fingers to explosives. The suspect stored the bombs in his garage and backpack, as well as unstable explosives in a freezer.
Almost all polling stations have closed in the United States, and the first votes are being counted. According to preliminary results, Donald Trump is leading in most states, ahead of Kamala Harris.
Search and rescue teams work in the mountainous regions of North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. The hurricane has killed at least 140 people in six states, with the death toll expected to rise.
The Southeast of the United States has begun a large-scale cleanup after Hurricane Helene. The disaster claimed about 90 lives, left millions without power, and caused up to $100 billion in damage.
The FBI is investigating the shooting at the Trump rally as a potential domestic terrorist attack and attempted murder.
The FBI is investigating the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania by a lone gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who opened fire with a rifle purchased by his father.
Republican Representative Victoria Spartz is accused of carrying a firearm through security at Washington Dulles International Airport.
Julian Assange has pleaded guilty to espionage charges, and the United States will drop all other charges against him after sentencing.
The US Department of Defense has awarded $982 million worth of contracts to 49 companies to develop systems and supply equipment for maritime drones, including combat equipment, sensors, control systems, and logistics support, with a deadline of February 2025 and a possible extension to February 2030.
Several tornadoes swept through Maryland on Wednesday, causing significant damage to homes and injuring a person in the Montgomery area.
Severe storms with damaging winds and baseball-sized hail hit Texas, leaving more than a million homes and businesses without power, as the United States recovered from the weather that killed at least 24 people in 7 states over the Memorial Day weekend.
In 2023, U. S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill earned $620,000, paid $146,600 in federal income tax and $34,400 in state taxes, and donated $20,000 to 17 charities, including $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation.
Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, is under investigation by the US federal authorities for the potential role of the platforms in facilitating the illegal sale and distribution of drugs.
The USS Frank S. Besson is transporting equipment to set up a temporary dock near Gaza to deliver vital humanitarian aid as part of the US initiative to help provide relief to the region.
Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in Vermont by a narrow margin. Elsewhere, the former president and the current White House chief of staff of the White House won one victory after another.
According to the vote count, Trump won the elections in Virginia and North Carolina on Tuesday.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to return to the Pentagon on January 30 after being absent due to treatment for prostate cancer. Austin, 70, has not publicly discussed his health problems.