05:15 PM • 10898 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 15547 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 16787 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 21914 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 20076 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 36481 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 24601 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 19605 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27776 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 73029 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusives
New York Attorney General pleads not guilty in fraud case: James calls trial Trump's 'tool of revenge'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

The New York Attorney General pleads not guilty in the fraud case, considering the trial to be political pressure from Trump.

New York Attorney General pleads not guilty in fraud case: James calls trial Trump's 'tool of revenge'

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who previously secured a fraud judgment against Donald Trump, has pleaded not guilty to charges of bank fraud. She is accused of allegedly submitting false residency information to obtain a favorable loan. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

During a federal court hearing, James stated: "This is not about me. This is about all of us and a justice system that has been weaponized" and "as a tool of revenge" against "people who were just doing their jobs." She emphasized that she "has no fear" and "will continue to stand up for the rights of New Yorkers and Americans."

The judge scheduled the case for January 26. James was released on her own recognizance. Her lawyers stated that they would seek to dismiss the case, calling it politically motivated.

Part. Trump's ex-adviser John Bolton faces 10 years in prison for illegally disclosing classified information

The charges were brought after Trump called for the prosecution of his critics, including Letitia James, on the social network Truth Social. The prosecutor in the case is Lindsey Galligan, a former Trump lawyer recently appointed acting federal prosecutor in Virginia.

The case alleges that James allegedly saved about $50 a month by falsely claiming that a house in Virginia was her second residence. She called the accusations "baseless" and "a political vendetta."

This is the third case in recent weeks against Trump's critics – charges were previously brought against former national security adviser John Bolton and former FBI director James Comey. Both also pleaded not guilty.

Part. Former FBI Director James Comey charged with perjury and obstruction of justice

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Social network
New York (state)
Virginia
Donald Trump