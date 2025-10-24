New York Attorney General pleads not guilty in fraud case: James calls trial Trump's 'tool of revenge'

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who previously secured a fraud judgment against Donald Trump, has pleaded not guilty to charges of bank fraud. She is accused of allegedly submitting false residency information to obtain a favorable loan. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

During a federal court hearing, James stated: "This is not about me. This is about all of us and a justice system that has been weaponized" and "as a tool of revenge" against "people who were just doing their jobs." She emphasized that she "has no fear" and "will continue to stand up for the rights of New Yorkers and Americans."

The judge scheduled the case for January 26. James was released on her own recognizance. Her lawyers stated that they would seek to dismiss the case, calling it politically motivated.

The charges were brought after Trump called for the prosecution of his critics, including Letitia James, on the social network Truth Social. The prosecutor in the case is Lindsey Galligan, a former Trump lawyer recently appointed acting federal prosecutor in Virginia.

The case alleges that James allegedly saved about $50 a month by falsely claiming that a house in Virginia was her second residence. She called the accusations "baseless" and "a political vendetta."

This is the third case in recent weeks against Trump's critics – charges were previously brought against former national security adviser John Bolton and former FBI director James Comey. Both also pleaded not guilty.

