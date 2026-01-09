"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
09:38 AM • 2366 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 12196 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
07:00 AM • 16194 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 16438 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 57230 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 56887 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 44085 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 61061 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 32545 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20959 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
88%
730mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Missile attack on Lviv: radiation background and harmful substances in the air are normal - OVAJanuary 9, 12:53 AM • 8260 views
Repeat hit: death toll in Kyiv rises to three, medic killed, several more woundedJanuary 9, 01:22 AM • 10539 views
Russian ballistic missile attacked Lviv at a speed of 13,000 kilometers per hour - Air ForceJanuary 9, 01:55 AM • 5006 views
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYTJanuary 9, 03:02 AM • 14258 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA07:16 AM • 7032 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 34673 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 57230 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 38372 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 61061 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 88085 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 46869 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 50064 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 72701 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 91466 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 132539 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Fox News

"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Last night was the most painful for Kyiv's critical infrastructure. Half of the high-rise buildings are without heating, there are water supply interruptions, and electricity has not yet been restored.

"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible

The Russian attack last night was the "most painful" for Kyiv's critical infrastructure, half of the high-rise buildings are without heat, there are interruptions in water supply, electricity has not yet been restored, Kyiv residents, if possible, are urged to temporarily leave the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Klitschko, "half of Kyiv's apartment buildings - almost 6,000 - are currently without heat supply due to critical infrastructure damaged by the enemy's massive attack on the capital." Also, according to him, "there are interruptions in water supply in the city." "Utility workers have powered social institutions - in particular, hospitals and maternity hospitals, from mobile boiler houses. And together with energy workers, they are working to restore electricity and heat supply to Kyiv residents' homes," Klitschko said.

According to him, the capital is doing "everything to do it as quickly as possible."

But the combined attack on Kyiv last night was the most painful for the capital's critical infrastructure facilities

- Klitschko reported.

According to him, city services are working in emergency mode. "And the weather conditions, unfortunately, according to forecasts, will be difficult in the coming days," he noted.

I also appeal to the residents of the capital, who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the city, where there are alternative sources of power and heat, to do so

- Klitschko pointed out.

Kyiv suffered an almost 5-hour attack by Russia: over 500,000 consumers without electricity, the enemy hit boiler houses - Prime Minister09.01.26, 11:00 • 2248 views

Meanwhile, MP Oleksiy Kucherenko from the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services wrote on Facebook: "According to my information, in many districts of Kyiv, utility workers received an order to drain water from internal house systems. We are waiting for clear information from the Kyiv City State Administration with recommendations regarding further actions of the population."

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv