"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible

The Russian attack last night was the "most painful" for Kyiv's critical infrastructure, half of the high-rise buildings are without heat, there are interruptions in water supply, electricity has not yet been restored, Kyiv residents, if possible, are urged to temporarily leave the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Klitschko, "half of Kyiv's apartment buildings - almost 6,000 - are currently without heat supply due to critical infrastructure damaged by the enemy's massive attack on the capital." Also, according to him, "there are interruptions in water supply in the city." "Utility workers have powered social institutions - in particular, hospitals and maternity hospitals, from mobile boiler houses. And together with energy workers, they are working to restore electricity and heat supply to Kyiv residents' homes," Klitschko said.

According to him, the capital is doing "everything to do it as quickly as possible."

But the combined attack on Kyiv last night was the most painful for the capital's critical infrastructure facilities - Klitschko reported.

According to him, city services are working in emergency mode. "And the weather conditions, unfortunately, according to forecasts, will be difficult in the coming days," he noted.

I also appeal to the residents of the capital, who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the city, where there are alternative sources of power and heat, to do so - Klitschko pointed out.

Kyiv suffered an almost 5-hour attack by Russia: over 500,000 consumers without electricity, the enemy hit boiler houses - Prime Minister

Meanwhile, MP Oleksiy Kucherenko from the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services wrote on Facebook: "According to my information, in many districts of Kyiv, utility workers received an order to drain water from internal house systems. We are waiting for clear information from the Kyiv City State Administration with recommendations regarding further actions of the population."