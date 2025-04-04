$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15824 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28921 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64890 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213961 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122688 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391960 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310824 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213762 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244230 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255109 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131976 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213961 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391960 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254388 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310824 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3148 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14281 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45510 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72122 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57211 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Kyiv

News by theme

Contactless fare payment restored in Kyiv Metro

Contactless fare payment has been restored in the Kyiv Metro after specialists from "Oschadbank" eliminated a technical malfunction. Previously, the KMDA reported a temporary unavailability.

Kyiv • 05:05 PM • 9252 views

The Life Space gaming addiction support center continues to operate in Kyiv. Life Space and telephone line for all regions

The psychological support center "Life Space" operates in Kyiv, where gambling addicts can receive free help. There is also a hotline and online groups for relatives of addicts.

Society • April 4, 03:22 PM • 10382 views

Technical failure: contactless payment for travel is unavailable in the subway

A technical failure has occurred in the Kyiv Metro, which temporarily makes it impossible to pay for travel in a contactless way. You can pay for travel in other ways.

Society • April 4, 03:08 PM • 10202 views

Illegally received compensation for housing in the capital: VAKS announced the verdict to ex-MP Demchak

VAKS sentenced ex-MP Demchak to 3 years of probation for illegally receiving compensation for housing. He must pay a fine and transfer UAH 2 million to United24.

Politics • April 4, 02:20 PM • 10946 views

Improper defense of Kharkiv region: court changed the preventive measure for Colonel Lapin

The Pechersk Court changed the preventive measure for Illya Lapin to house arrest around the clock due to his state of health. He is suspected of improper defense of Kharkiv region in May 2024.

War • April 4, 01:22 PM • 9812 views
Exclusive

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Due to new rules in the pharmaceutical market, pharmacies may close, especially in villages and frontline areas. "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" cannot completely replace pharmacies.

Economy • April 4, 01:12 PM • 211751 views

It will snow in the west and north, rain in the rest of the territory: what to expect from the weather in Ukraine this weekend

This weekend, Ukraine is expected to have cold weather, strong winds, rain and sleet. Next week will be cold, with night frosts.

Society • April 4, 10:49 AM • 4804 views

Kyiv will check yards for compliance for the passage of special equipment - KCMA

A large-scale inspection of house territories is starting in Kyiv to ensure the passage of special equipment. The decision was made after an incident where they could not save the victim during the attack due to yards filled with cars.

Society • April 4, 09:59 AM • 6790 views

2-year-old boy fell down the stairs in a kindergarten in Kyiv: the teacher received a suspicion

In Kyiv, a kindergarten teacher is suspected of improper performance of duties after a two-year-old boy fell down the stairs and suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. The kindergarten considers the child to be at fault.

Kyiv • April 4, 09:07 AM • 12920 views

MHP Company has launched its own agrochemical laboratory with unique equipment

MHP expands expertise in laboratory control and launches an agrochemical laboratory. Experts conduct soil research, determining its composition, acidity and fertility.

Business News • April 4, 08:51 AM • 2874 views

Fire extinguished in parking lot in Kyiv: BMW car burned down

A BMW car burned down in an underground parking lot in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

Society • April 4, 08:04 AM • 10240 views

42 out of 78 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 22 did not reach their targets

On the night of April 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed drones and imitators. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 42 UAVs in the north, east and center of the country. Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia were hit.

War • April 4, 05:38 AM • 3918 views

Weather on April 4: variable cloudiness and up to +19 degrees

On Friday, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without precipitation, except for the south. The air temperature during the day will be 14-19° Celsius.

Society • April 4, 04:29 AM • 3742 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

NABU accused lawyers of collecting information about searches, but they themselves are suspected of illegal wiretapping. The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case against NABU detectives.

Politics • April 3, 07:36 PM • 213531 views

The Court of Appeal reduced the sentence of ex-judge Chaus

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the complaints and reduced the sentence of Mykola Chaus to 8. 5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. He is accused of extortion and receiving a bribe of 150 thousand dollars.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 04:28 PM • 10745 views

Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

Train traffic on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been fully restored after an incident at the "Kontraktova Ploshcha" station. The passenger who was hit by the train remained alive.

Society • April 3, 03:58 PM • 12424 views
Exclusive

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

On March 1, 2025, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168, which introduces restrictions on markups on medicines and a ban on marketing agreements, came into force in Ukraine. Experts predict shortages and rising prices.

Economy • April 3, 03:18 PM • 244101 views

In Kyiv's subway, a passenger fell under a train at "Kontraktova Square": four stations were closed for entry

Due to a passenger falling under a train at the "Kontraktova Ploshcha" station, four stations of the Blue Line of the metro are closed. Train traffic is organized between other stations.

Kyiv • April 3, 03:14 PM • 11743 views

Case of contract killing: the court extended Kolomoisky's arrest until May 8

The court decided to keep Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody until May 8 in the case of the contract killing of lawyer Karpenko in 2003.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 02:19 PM • 10705 views
Exclusive

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rental prices for one-bedroom apartments in Kyiv are again higher than pre-war levels. Experts predict price stability until May, with further dynamics depending on the war.

Economy • April 3, 01:51 PM • 255032 views

In the Kyiv City Council, the tribune was blocked with the demand to dismiss the secretary due to the Komarnytskyi case

At the Kyiv City Council session, deputies blocked the tribune, demanding the resignation of Bondarenko, who is a witness in the corruption case. Klitschko announced a secret vote on April 8.

Politics • April 3, 01:23 PM • 10777 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

The Ministry of Health has approved a list of medicines that should become cheaper, but prices have not fallen for all. Drugs that were not included in the list rose in price by 5-10% in March, in particular, analgin and loratadine became more expensive.

Economy • April 3, 01:03 PM • 165307 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: draw results

The draw for the semi-final of the Ukrainian Cup took place: Bukovyna will host Dynamo in Chernivtsi, and Polissya will play Shakhtar in Zhytomyr. The final will take place on May 14 in Zhytomyr.

Sports • April 3, 12:57 PM • 6666 views

Explosions in Kyiv: the capital's military administration reported new details

In the Desnyanskyi district, a kiosk exploded in the "Youth" market, killing two people. In the Dniprovskyi district, a man was injured near garages while heating an object resembling a capsule with a lighter.

Kyiv • April 3, 12:30 PM • 12434 views

Another explosion in Kyiv: a man found an unknown object, it detonated when he touched it

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, a man was injured in an explosion of an unknown object. The victim was hospitalized.

Kyiv • April 3, 11:40 AM • 11235 views

Deadly explosion at a market in Kyiv: Kyiv City State Administration says that, preliminarily, a gas cylinder exploded

An explosion occurred at the "Youth" market in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv. One person died, another was injured and hospitalized. According to preliminary data, a gas cylinder exploded.

Kyiv • April 3, 10:52 AM • 14611 views

An explosion occurred in a market in Kyiv: police reported two dead

An explosion occurred in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv in a market. Investigators and explosives technicians are working at the scene, establishing the circumstances of the tragedy. As a result of the explosion, two people died.

Kyiv • April 3, 10:43 AM • 8624 views

Cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a weekend with wet snow, followed by frosts

A sharp cold snap, storm wind and wet snow are expected in Ukraine this weekend. The forecaster advises to prepare for the worsening weather and be careful on the roads.

Society • April 3, 10:40 AM • 9718 views

**"Komarnytskyi Tapes" Case: Further Dismissals Reported**

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of officials in the land fraud case. Among those dismissed are deputy heads of the KCSA and directors of communal enterprises.

Politics • April 3, 09:45 AM • 9870 views

Weather in Ukraine on April 3: rain and variable cloudiness are expected

On April 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain in the west and south. No precipitation in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv, temperature +14…+17°C.

Society • April 3, 04:39 AM • 10594 views