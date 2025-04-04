Contactless fare payment has been restored in the Kyiv Metro after specialists from "Oschadbank" eliminated a technical malfunction. Previously, the KMDA reported a temporary unavailability.
The psychological support center "Life Space" operates in Kyiv, where gambling addicts can receive free help. There is also a hotline and online groups for relatives of addicts.
VAKS sentenced ex-MP Demchak to 3 years of probation for illegally receiving compensation for housing. He must pay a fine and transfer UAH 2 million to United24.
The Pechersk Court changed the preventive measure for Illya Lapin to house arrest around the clock due to his state of health. He is suspected of improper defense of Kharkiv region in May 2024.
Due to new rules in the pharmaceutical market, pharmacies may close, especially in villages and frontline areas. "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" cannot completely replace pharmacies.
This weekend, Ukraine is expected to have cold weather, strong winds, rain and sleet. Next week will be cold, with night frosts.
A large-scale inspection of house territories is starting in Kyiv to ensure the passage of special equipment. The decision was made after an incident where they could not save the victim during the attack due to yards filled with cars.
In Kyiv, a kindergarten teacher is suspected of improper performance of duties after a two-year-old boy fell down the stairs and suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. The kindergarten considers the child to be at fault.
MHP expands expertise in laboratory control and launches an agrochemical laboratory. Experts conduct soil research, determining its composition, acidity and fertility.
On the night of April 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed drones and imitators. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 42 UAVs in the north, east and center of the country. Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia were hit.
On Friday, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without precipitation, except for the south. The air temperature during the day will be 14-19° Celsius.
NABU accused lawyers of collecting information about searches, but they themselves are suspected of illegal wiretapping. The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case against NABU detectives.
The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the complaints and reduced the sentence of Mykola Chaus to 8. 5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. He is accused of extortion and receiving a bribe of 150 thousand dollars.
Train traffic on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been fully restored after an incident at the "Kontraktova Ploshcha" station. The passenger who was hit by the train remained alive.
On March 1, 2025, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168, which introduces restrictions on markups on medicines and a ban on marketing agreements, came into force in Ukraine. Experts predict shortages and rising prices.
Due to a passenger falling under a train at the "Kontraktova Ploshcha" station, four stations of the Blue Line of the metro are closed. Train traffic is organized between other stations.
The court decided to keep Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody until May 8 in the case of the contract killing of lawyer Karpenko in 2003.
Rental prices for one-bedroom apartments in Kyiv are again higher than pre-war levels. Experts predict price stability until May, with further dynamics depending on the war.
At the Kyiv City Council session, deputies blocked the tribune, demanding the resignation of Bondarenko, who is a witness in the corruption case. Klitschko announced a secret vote on April 8.
The Ministry of Health has approved a list of medicines that should become cheaper, but prices have not fallen for all. Drugs that were not included in the list rose in price by 5-10% in March, in particular, analgin and loratadine became more expensive.
The draw for the semi-final of the Ukrainian Cup took place: Bukovyna will host Dynamo in Chernivtsi, and Polissya will play Shakhtar in Zhytomyr. The final will take place on May 14 in Zhytomyr.
In the Desnyanskyi district, a kiosk exploded in the "Youth" market, killing two people. In the Dniprovskyi district, a man was injured near garages while heating an object resembling a capsule with a lighter.
An explosion occurred in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv in a market. Investigators and explosives technicians are working at the scene, establishing the circumstances of the tragedy. As a result of the explosion, two people died.
A sharp cold snap, storm wind and wet snow are expected in Ukraine this weekend. The forecaster advises to prepare for the worsening weather and be careful on the roads.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of officials in the land fraud case. Among those dismissed are deputy heads of the KCSA and directors of communal enterprises.
On April 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain in the west and south. No precipitation in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv, temperature +14…+17°C.