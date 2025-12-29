Key intelligence agencies of the world must possess real information: Zelenskyy on the Russian fake regarding the attack on Putin's residence

$42.060.13
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
03:53 PM • 7692 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 11719 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 12314 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 15995 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 17802 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 20057 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 36592 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 55353 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 59740 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
Popular news
Large-scale illegal arms trafficking channel eliminated in UkrainePhotoVideoDecember 29, 08:44 AM • 4834 views
Over 9,000 consumers in Kyiv region are still without electricity after the Russian attack, emergency blackouts in some regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 29, 09:03 AM • 5326 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complicationsDecember 29, 09:45 AM • 27518 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 20883 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 17884 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 18099 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 21092 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 37280 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 141795 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 186051 views
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 4292 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 24331 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 35237 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 45751 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 141795 views
Key intelligence agencies of the world must possess real information: Zelenskyy on the Russian fake regarding the attack on Putin's residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

President Zelenskyy, after a conversation with Finnish President Stubb, emphasized the importance of real information for global intelligence agencies. He noted that Russia is spreading fakes to justify attacks on Ukraine.

Key intelligence agencies of the world must possess real information: Zelenskyy on the Russian fake regarding the attack on Putin's residence

Although Russians spread fakes to justify their attacks on Ukraine and the further prolongation of this war, key intelligence agencies around the world must possess real information. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, reports UNN.

I spoke with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. As always with Alex, we discussed the diplomatic situation, our capabilities and prospects, the results of meetings with President Trump and the team.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, new meetings are being prepared in Europe, and "it is important that everything is as meaningful as possible and that we jointly counter Russian attempts to disrupt diplomacy."

Although Russians spread fakes to justify their attacks on Ukraine and the further prolongation of this war, key intelligence agencies around the world must possess real information. Security guarantees, real recovery, and lasting peace are needed throughout Europe. Thank you!

- summarized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Antonina Tumanova

