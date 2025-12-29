Although Russians spread fakes to justify their attacks on Ukraine and the further prolongation of this war, key intelligence agencies around the world must possess real information. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, reports UNN.

I spoke with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. As always with Alex, we discussed the diplomatic situation, our capabilities and prospects, the results of meetings with President Trump and the team. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, new meetings are being prepared in Europe, and "it is important that everything is as meaningful as possible and that we jointly counter Russian attempts to disrupt diplomacy."

Although Russians spread fakes to justify their attacks on Ukraine and the further prolongation of this war, key intelligence agencies around the world must possess real information. Security guarantees, real recovery, and lasting peace are needed throughout Europe. Thank you! - summarized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.