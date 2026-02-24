Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look

$43.300.02
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion
Kyiv to host meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summit
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of Defense
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:20 PM • 66931 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
February 23, 01:02 PM • 69962 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthday
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look

Moldovan artist Dan Bălan gave a concert in Chișinău, for the first time in a long time. The audience noted his changed image: thick curly hair and glasses.

Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look

The famous Moldovan artist Dan Balan has been extremely rare in the information space lately. However, his recent appearance on stage shocked the public. This is reported by UNN.

Details

So, Balan gave a concert for the first time in a long period of time. The event took place in Chisinau. The audience not only had the opportunity to hear the celebrity's old hits, but also saw what he looks like now. In particular, thanks to numerous videos from fan pages of celebrities, we can see that Dan has not only aged somewhat, but has also changed his image.

In particular, the singer now wears much thicker curly hair, which he tied back with a headband during the performance. In addition, the frontman now wears glasses. Undoubtedly, Dan's facial features have changed compared to the time when the Ukrainian viewer last remembered him, namely, when the singer was one of the judges of the show "Voice of the Country". Now, Balan, who is already 47, is not easy to recognize immediately.

It should be added that the artist has repeatedly expressed solidarity with Ukraine after the start of the full-scale invasion. He performed concerts in various Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Odesa, and openly declared his refusal to use the Russian language, communicating with his fans in Ukrainian.

Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine24.02.26, 16:59 • 3202 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician
War in Ukraine
Chisinau
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv