Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look

The famous Moldovan artist Dan Balan has been extremely rare in the information space lately. However, his recent appearance on stage shocked the public. This is reported by UNN.

Details

So, Balan gave a concert for the first time in a long period of time. The event took place in Chisinau. The audience not only had the opportunity to hear the celebrity's old hits, but also saw what he looks like now. In particular, thanks to numerous videos from fan pages of celebrities, we can see that Dan has not only aged somewhat, but has also changed his image.

In particular, the singer now wears much thicker curly hair, which he tied back with a headband during the performance. In addition, the frontman now wears glasses. Undoubtedly, Dan's facial features have changed compared to the time when the Ukrainian viewer last remembered him, namely, when the singer was one of the judges of the show "Voice of the Country". Now, Balan, who is already 47, is not easy to recognize immediately.

It should be added that the artist has repeatedly expressed solidarity with Ukraine after the start of the full-scale invasion. He performed concerts in various Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Odesa, and openly declared his refusal to use the Russian language, communicating with his fans in Ukrainian.

