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Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes and cancels a number of suburban trains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1714 views

Due to shelling, flights between Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia have been canceled since March 17. Some routes have been shortened to Loshkarivka station instead of Apostolove.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes and cancels a number of suburban trains

Ukrzaliznytsia announced changes in the movement of suburban trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The restrictions will come into force on March 17 due to the security situation and regular shelling in the region. The company announced this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The company noted that rolling stock is being concentrated on key and safer routes.

From March 17, a number of suburban trains will not run, including services on the Myrova – Marhanets, Marhanets – Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih – Inhulets, Nikopol – Kryvyi Rih routes, as well as individual trains between Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Apostolove.

Russia attacked railways in two regions and injured a train driver and his assistant14.03.26, 08:59 • 7914 views

In addition, from March 18, suburban train No. 6032 Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi – Dnipro-Holovnyi will be canceled.

Some routes will be shortened

Some services will change their final stations. In particular, a number of trains will be limited to Loshkarivka station instead of Apostolove. Train routes on the Kryvyi Rih – Tymkove direction will also change.

Ukrzaliznytsia urged passengers to check the schedule in advance and plan their trips taking into account the updated suburban train movement.

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Stepan Haftko

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