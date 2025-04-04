Russian drones attacked Kryvyi Rih, causing a fire. The fire engulfed residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in the private sector of the city.
As a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, 42 people were injured, including two children in serious condition. Houses and educational institutions were damaged, and fires broke out.
A Russian missile hit residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih, killing 14 people, including 6 children. Zelenskyy stressed that only pressure on Russia will force it to abandon the war.
Russian occupiers launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential neighborhood of Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, 12 people were killed, including three children, and many were injured and multi-story buildings were damaged.
April 4 has been declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih for the four people killed in the missile strike. Another 17 people were injured the day before.
As a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 4 people died, 17 were injured. Houses, cars, gas stations and administrative buildings were damaged. In Pavlograd and Mezhivska community, drone attacks damaged buildings.
A help center has been deployed in Kryvyi Rih, with damage to high-rise buildings, a store, and a car wash. In Dnipro, the number of injured has increased to 24, with nine hospitalized.
Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on March 29. Seven people were injured, and houses and an educational institution were damaged.
The man died in a Kropyvnytskyi hospital from numerous burns sustained as a result of a massive drone attack on March 19. At that time, 11 people were injured, including 4 minors.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the Russian attack with 117 drones, despite ceasefire agreements. Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Cherkasy and other regions were under attack.
On the night of March 26, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, damaging administrative buildings, enterprises, cars in Kryvyi Rih and houses in Nikopol region. 12 UAVs were destroyed.
In the evening of March 25, Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a massive drone attack, with significant destruction recorded in the city. According to Oleksandr Vilkul, everyone is alive, but the destruction is significant.
russia massively attacked DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, leaving some residents without electricity. Infrastructure was damaged, there are wounded.