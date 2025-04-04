$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15818 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28913 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64884 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213954 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122685 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391956 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310820 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213762 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244230 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255109 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131974 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213954 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391956 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254386 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310820 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3148 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14277 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45505 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72121 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57210 views
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih for the second time in the evening: a fire broke out

Russian drones attacked Kryvyi Rih, causing a fire. The fire engulfed residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in the private sector of the city.

War • 09:21 PM • 4 views

The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 42, two children are in serious condition

As a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, 42 people were injured, including two children in serious condition. Houses and educational institutions were damaged, and fires broke out.

War • 08:41 PM • 802 views

Strike on Kryvyi Rih: already 16 dead, including 6 children, more than 40 wounded

The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 16, including 6 children, 40 wounded. The Russians struck the city with an Iskander cluster ballistic missile.

War • 07:01 PM • 6494 views

Strike on Kryvyi Rih: Russians, preliminarily, used an Iskander cluster ballistic missile

Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander cluster ballistic missile. A headquarters for helping people is being set up in the nearest school.

War • 06:13 PM • 12217 views

Attack on Kryvyi Rih: more than 30 people in medical facilities, the youngest wounded is three months old

In Kryvyi Rih, doctors are fighting for the lives of more than 30 victims, including children. The youngest wounded is only 3 months old, he received cut wounds.

War • 05:54 PM • 9470 views

Attack on Kryvyi Rih: already known about 6 dead children, Zelenskyy demands to put pressure on the Russian Federation

A Russian missile hit residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih, killing 14 people, including 6 children. Zelenskyy stressed that only pressure on Russia will force it to abandon the war.

War • 05:17 PM • 10475 views

In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims has risen to 14, including 5 children

As a result of the ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on Kryvyi Rih, 14 people died, including 5 children. There was a playground near the site of the impact.

War • 05:09 PM • 12193 views

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: three children among the victims of the attack

Russian occupiers launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential neighborhood of Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, 12 people were killed, including three children, and many were injured and multi-story buildings were damaged.

War • 04:42 PM • 11142 views

The Russian army struck Kryvyi Rih with ballistics: 12 dead, more than 50 wounded

Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area of Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the attack, 12 people died and more than 50 were injured.

War • 04:27 PM • 11601 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

Russian troops struck Kryvyi Rih, details are being clarified. The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic weapons from the southeast.

War • 03:59 PM • 14855 views

Today in Kryvyi Rih - a day of mourning for those killed by the missile strike

April 4 has been declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih for the four people killed in the missile strike. Another 17 people were injured the day before.

War • April 4, 04:49 AM • 8396 views

A missile strike in Kryvyi Rih claimed the lives of 4 people, 17 were injured - OVA

As a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 4 people died, 17 were injured. Houses, cars, gas stations and administrative buildings were damaged. In Pavlograd and Mezhivska community, drone attacks damaged buildings.

War • April 3, 04:56 AM • 8236 views

The enemy struck Kryvyi Rih: 4 dead and 15 wounded, including children

As a result of the enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih, four people died and 15 were injured. The explosion damaged houses, cars and infrastructure.

War • April 2, 08:08 PM • 12980 views

Attack on Kryvyi Rih: the number of victims has increased to 14, including two children

As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, 14 people were injured, including two children. A gym and windows in buildings were damaged.

War • April 2, 04:44 PM • 24233 views

This is terror: Zelenskyy on the deliberate Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

The Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih resulted in 13 injuries, including two children. Zelenskyy stressed the need to put pressure on Russia to stop the terror.

War • April 2, 04:17 PM • 22814 views

Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to four, investigation launched

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, four people were killed and three more were injured. Infrastructure was damaged, and the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into a war crime.

War • April 2, 03:57 PM • 59770 views

The enemy struck a business in Kryvyi Rih - OVA

Russian troops struck one of the enterprises in Kryvyi Rih. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, called for staying in safe places until the alarm is over.

War • April 2, 02:32 PM • 27040 views

Missile attack with ballistics: occupiers struck Kryvyi Rih

The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles. The head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported a missile attack and warned of possible repeated shelling.

War • April 2, 02:21 PM • 84200 views

"You can talk as much as you want in the US that "the ceasefire is working," denying reality": head of CCD indicated the Russian attacks

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.

War • March 29, 02:13 PM • 136147 views

In Kryvyi Rih, there are already 8 injured due to the Russian attack, three are in the hospital

A help center has been deployed in Kryvyi Rih, with damage to high-rise buildings, a store, and a car wash. In Dnipro, the number of injured has increased to 24, with nine hospitalized.

War • March 29, 12:49 PM • 28067 views

Ukraine is completing the heating season and has already started preparing for the next one - Deputy Prime Minister

The heating season is ending in Ukraine. The government is starting preparations for the next winter, restoring infrastructure and modernizing heating networks.

Economy • March 29, 12:10 PM • 149228 views

In Kryvyi Rih, seven people were injured in a Russian missile strike: the aftermath has been shown

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on March 29. Seven people were injured, and houses and an educational institution were damaged.

War • March 29, 10:59 AM • 21626 views

In Kryvyi Rih, five people have already been injured as a result of the Russian missile strike.

The Russian army launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. According to Vilkul, there are already reports of five people with moderate injuries, the strike hit a densely populated urban area.

War • March 29, 10:09 AM • 18232 views

Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: one person injured, infrastructure damaged

As a result of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, there is one injured person. A fire broke out, infrastructure was damaged, information is being clarified.

War • March 29, 09:59 AM • 12253 views

Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a hostile missile attack with ballistics - Vilkul

The head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of ballistic weapons from the southeast.

War • March 29, 09:38 AM • 13049 views

A man with 90% burns, wounded during the Russian attack, died in Kropyvnytskyi

The man died in a Kropyvnytskyi hospital from numerous burns sustained as a result of a massive drone attack on March 19. At that time, 11 people were injured, including 4 minors.

War • March 28, 09:39 AM • 29027 views

Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack after ceasefire talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the Russian attack with 117 drones, despite ceasefire agreements. Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Cherkasy and other regions were under attack.

War • March 26, 09:49 AM • 42386 views

Night drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol region were under attack

On the night of March 26, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, damaging administrative buildings, enterprises, cars in Kryvyi Rih and houses in Nikopol region. 12 UAVs were destroyed.

War • March 26, 05:45 AM • 155513 views

"A real miracle": the attack on Kryvyi Rih caused no casualties, but the destruction is significant

In the evening of March 25, Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a massive drone attack, with significant destruction recorded in the city. According to Oleksandr Vilkul, everyone is alive, but the destruction is significant.

War • March 25, 10:45 PM • 13570 views

Russia attacked energy facilities, some residents in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without electricity - DTEK

russia massively attacked DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, leaving some residents without electricity. Infrastructure was damaged, there are wounded.

Society • March 15, 08:18 AM • 78283 views