"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15835 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 67042 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:15 AM • 37256 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

10:31 AM • 42473 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 49853 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 90922 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 06:47 AM • 83200 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35317 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

April 15, 02:47 PM • 60483 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109245 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

In Kryvyi Rih, a 23-year-old man, wounded during a Russian missile attack, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5320 views

A 23-year-old man who was injured during the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in early April has died in hospital. The total number of fatalities from the attack has risen to 20.

In Kryvyi Rih, a 23-year-old man, wounded during a Russian missile attack, has died

A 23-year-old man who was injured during a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in early April has died in hospital, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Tragic news... A 23-year-old man who was wounded in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in early April has died in hospital. Our deepest condolences to his family. In total, 20 people died in that attack.

- Lysak wrote.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the evening of April 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Initially, 14 deaths were reported, including 6 children. Later it became known that the number of victims of the Russian missile attack had increased, including 9 children. Residential infrastructure was damaged.

The city was also attacked by "Shaheds" at the time. According to Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Defense Council of the city, on April 9, 19 people were killed by an Iskander missile with a cluster charge, and another woman was killed by a Shahed while rescuing those affected by the missile strike.

Thus, according to Vilkul, the number of victims of the Russian terrorist missile and Shahed strikes on April 4 has risen to 21. According to him, a young man died from numerous injuries overnight in the hospital, despite all the efforts of doctors who fought for his life for almost 12 days. "15 people injured in the attack are in hospitals, three of them are in serious condition, including 1 child. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance," Vilkul said on Telegram on March 16.

Addition

Two days earlier, on the evening of April 2, Russian troops also launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. At that time, 4 deaths were immediately reported. Infrastructure was damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kryvyi Rih
