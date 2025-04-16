In Kryvyi Rih, a 23-year-old man, wounded during a Russian missile attack, has died

A 23-year-old man who was injured during a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in early April has died in hospital, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Tragic news... A 23-year-old man who was wounded in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in early April has died in hospital. Our deepest condolences to his family. In total, 20 people died in that attack. - Lysak wrote.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the evening of April 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Initially, 14 deaths were reported, including 6 children. Later it became known that the number of victims of the Russian missile attack had increased, including 9 children. Residential infrastructure was damaged.

The city was also attacked by "Shaheds" at the time. According to Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Defense Council of the city, on April 9, 19 people were killed by an Iskander missile with a cluster charge, and another woman was killed by a Shahed while rescuing those affected by the missile strike.

Thus, according to Vilkul, the number of victims of the Russian terrorist missile and Shahed strikes on April 4 has risen to 21. According to him, a young man died from numerous injuries overnight in the hospital, despite all the efforts of doctors who fought for his life for almost 12 days. "15 people injured in the attack are in hospitals, three of them are in serious condition, including 1 child. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance," Vilkul said on Telegram on March 16.

Addition

Two days earlier, on the evening of April 2, Russian troops also launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. At that time, 4 deaths were immediately reported. Infrastructure was damaged.