Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion

Since February 24, 2022, as a result of Russia's armed aggression in the capital of Ukraine, 257 civilians have died, and about 2,000 buildings have been damaged, including residential buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions. This is stated in the response to the request of UNN to the Department of Information Policy and Access to Public Information of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

According to data known to the Department of Information Policy and Access to Public Information, since February 24, 2022, 257 civilians have died in Kyiv due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. - stated in the response to the request.

Also, according to the Department of Internal Financial Control and Audit of the Kyiv City State Administration, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 1,754 apartment buildings, 137 private houses, 43 healthcare facilities, and 214 educational and scientific institutions have been damaged in Kyiv.

Recall

In the first five months of this year, the number of civilian casualties from Russian shelling almost exceeded the similar indicator for the same period in 2024 by 50%.

On June 17, Kyiv and its surroundings were attacked by Russian troops at night with 175 drones, at least 14 cruise and 2 ballistic missiles. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine then reacted to Russia's attack on Kyiv, noting that it was likely one of the deadliest attacks in Kyiv in almost a year.

On the night of June 23, Russian troops once again massively attacked Kyiv. As a result of this Russian strike on a 5-story building in the capital, 9 people died, including one child. Another 13 residents were injured, including one child. Emergency workers rescued 10 people, including 2 children and a pregnant woman.