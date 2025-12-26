Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"

$41.930.22
Exclusive
08:30 AM
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 13339 views
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - BloombergDecember 26, 12:11 AM • 10409 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 11394 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 6308 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 4554 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:30 AM
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
08:10 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 10:58 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 54755 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 1764 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 16895 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 20909 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 21927 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 25103 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1768 views

Streaming platform Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the fourth season of the series “Bridgerton”. The premiere of the first part will take place on January 29, the second – on February 26.

netflix.com

Streaming platform Netflix has released a trailer for the fourth season of the popular series "Bridgerton," writes UNN.

Details

"When you put on a mask, anything can happen," reads the caption to the trailer.

Season 4 of the series "Bridgerton," as noted, will be released in two parts: Part 1 will premiere on January 29, and Part 2 on February 26.

As the Independent notes, the new trailer for "Bridgerton," inspired by the Cinderella fairy tale, offers a glimpse into the life of a bohemian viscount searching for a maid he met at a masquerade ball.

Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, differs from his brothers in his reluctance to start a family. However, his views begin to change after meeting Sophie Beck, played by Australian actress Yerin Ha.

Addition

The popular Netflix drama, based on Julia Quinn's book series, follows the 8 Bridgerton siblings as they search for love.

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"15.05.25, 08:19 • 159776 views

Julia Shramko

Series
Netflix