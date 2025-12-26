Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"
Kyiv • UNN
Streaming platform Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the fourth season of the series “Bridgerton”. The premiere of the first part will take place on January 29, the second – on February 26.
Details
"When you put on a mask, anything can happen," reads the caption to the trailer.
Season 4 of the series "Bridgerton," as noted, will be released in two parts: Part 1 will premiere on January 29, and Part 2 on February 26.
As the Independent notes, the new trailer for "Bridgerton," inspired by the Cinderella fairy tale, offers a glimpse into the life of a bohemian viscount searching for a maid he met at a masquerade ball.
Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, differs from his brothers in his reluctance to start a family. However, his views begin to change after meeting Sophie Beck, played by Australian actress Yerin Ha.
Addition
The popular Netflix drama, based on Julia Quinn's book series, follows the 8 Bridgerton siblings as they search for love.
